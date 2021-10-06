150 years ago from MLB’s first home run – Hace 150 años del primer jonrón MLB

“If the marriage were good, Papa Dios would be married” … Anonymous.-

Coral Gables, Florida (VIP-WIRE) – Today, and through Friday, will be Mail Days, due to excess mail.

Chuy Ordoñez, from Mazatlán, says…: “The column about how many players present themselves is very good, with the consent of the team owners, who could avoid such extravagances. And I emphasize to those players, who are examples, idols, of millions of children and young people ”.

Diómedes Joseín, from Los Angeles adds…: “If some ridiculous, idiot, thinks that this is typical of youth, I warn them that they are only idiots, clumsy, without shame.

Jordi Laya, from Manhattan, comments…: “When I read that Luis Rojas would no longer be manager of the Mets, I remembered his column, in which he said they would have to fire him, not only because of the horrible results 2020 and 2021, but because he said he was pleased and satisfied by the behavior of his players in the clubhouse. With good reason, the president of our team, Sandy Anderson, stated: “We felt that a change was urgently needed right now.”

Juan Rodríguez, from Caracas, asks …: “What do those numbers indicate on the stadium boards, next to the names of the teams?”

Friend and Tocayo…: They are the numbers of the uniforms of the pitchers in action.

Néstor L. Pérez R. from Maracaibo, asks …: “Do you know who hit an inside the park home run before 1876, and which was the first in the National League, from that year?”

Friend Nes …: The first home run in the Major Leagues was scored by Ezra Sutton (Cleveland Forest City’s), inside the park, 150 years ago, on May 8, 1871, in the fourth inning and against the Chicago White Stockings. Sutton hit another home run in the seventh inning of that game, but Chicago won 14-12 anyway.

In the National, the player with the first home run, also inside the park, was Ross Barnes, 26, second baseman and shortstop, right hitter, with the Chicago White Stockings, on May 2, 1876, against William (Cherokee ) Fisher, in Cincinnati. He won Chicago 15-9.

The standing ovation for the first AL home runner, Billy Clingman (Senators), was on April 27, 1901, against a pitch by Wiley Piatt (Athletics). He went inside the park and Washington won, 11-5.

Armando Ramírez M. de Rosarito, B.C. He asks …: “What is credited to the batter, if a runner, between second and third, hits the ball with the hit?”

Dude Commander … Batter is credited hit and runner is out.

Thanks to the life that he has given me so much, even a reader like you.

—————————————Español———————–

Hace 150 años del primer jonrón MLB

“Si el matrimonio fuera bueno, Papa Dios estaría casado”… Anónimo.-

Coral Gables, Florida (VIP-WIRE) – Hoy, y hasta el viernes, serán Días del Correo, por exceso de correspondencia.

Chuy Ordoñez, de Mazatlán, dice…: “Muy buena la columna acerca de cómo se presentan muchos peloteros, con la anuencia de los dueños de los equipos, quienes podrían evitar tales extravagancias. Y les recalco a esos jugadores, que son ejemplos, ídolos, de millones de niños y jóvenes”.

Diómedes Joseín, de Los Ángeles agrega…: “Si algún ridículo, idiota, opina que eso es propio de la juventud, le advierto que se trata solo de imbeciloides, torpes, sin vergüenza.

Jordi Laya, de Manhattan, comenta…: “Cuando leí que Luis Rojas ya no sería mánager de los Mets, recordé su columna, en la cual dijo tendrían que despedirlo, no solo por los horribles resultados 2020 y 2021, sino porque se dijo muy complacido y satisfecho por el comportamiento de sus peloteros en el clubhouse. Con razón el presidente de nuestro equipo, Sandy Ánderson, le tiró en la cara: ‘Sentimos que era de urgente necesidad un cambio en estos momentos”.

Juan Rodríguez, de Caracas, pregunta…: “¿Qué indican esos números en las pizarras de los estadios, al lado de los nombres de los equipos?”.

Amigo y Tocayo…: Son los números de los uniformes de los lanzadores en la acción.

Néstor L. Pérez R. de Maracaibo, pregunta…: “¿Conectaron algún jonrón dentro del parque antes de 1876, y cuál fue el primero en la Liga Nacional, a partir de ese año?”

Amigo Nes…: El primer jonrón en Grandes Ligas, se lo anotó Ezra Sutton (Cléveland Forest Citys), dentro del parque, hace 150 años, el ocho de mayo, 1871, en el cuarto inning y frente a los Chicago White Stockings. Sutton conectó otro cuadrangular en el séptimo inning de ese mismo juego, pero de todas maneras, ganó Chicago 14-12.

En la Nacional, el autor del primer jonrón, también dentro del parque, fue Ross Barnes, de 26 años, segunda base y shortstop, bateador derecho, con los White Stockings de Chicago, el dos de mayo de 1876, frente a William (Cherokee) Fisher, en Cincinnati. Ganó Chicago 15-9.

La ovación para el primer jonronero de la Liga Americana se la ganó, Billy Clingman (Senadores), el 27 de abril de 1901, contra lanzamiento de Wiley Piatt (Atléticos). Fue dentro del parque y ganó Washington, 11-5.

Armando Ramírez M. de Rosarito, B.C. pregunta…: “¿Qué se le acredita al bateador, si a un corredor, entre segunda y tercera, le pega la pelota del batazo?”.

Amigo Mando… Al bateador se le acredita hit y el corredor es out.

Gracias a la vida que me ha dado tanto, incluso un lector como tú.

