What Teams Would Generate The Most $$$ From A World Series?

This is the next to last phase of the 2021 baseball season. Though this was a full season and every team played out their schedule only 10 teams did not have to empty their lockers and head home. Since baseball is a business, I want to explore what World Series matchups would raise the most revenue for MLB.

The ten teams from all parts of the country, representing key geographical areas of the country East, West and Central are enough to help continue the ad revenues that MLB rely’s on.

These are my picks and rankings for generating revenues for MLB. Do you agree?

For the best, most profitable series would be:

Yankee (East Coast) – Dodgers (West Coast)

Boston (East Coast) – Giants (West Coast)

Yankees (East Coast) – St. Louis (Central)

Astros (Central) – Braves (East Coast)

The least rcvenue generating would be:

White Sox (Central) – Brewers (Central)