Nobody has equaled Aparicio’s record – Nadie ha igualado record de Aparicio

“This is how God works. He gave me a bad left eye, but a very good left arm” … Julio Urías.-

Coral Gables, Florida (VIP-WIRE) – Until Friday will be Mai Days, due to excess mail.

Mario de La Cruz, from Guadalajara, reports…: “You. has shown interest in that the partners of the Charros, Salvador Quirarte and Armando Navarro, make peace. Well, they did. But now, some gentlemen called, José Luis and Juan Carlos González Íñigo, plus Íñigo González Covarrubias, have taken over the team without paying them a single penny. And the championship must begin on Tuesday the fifth (today), with the Charros from home club. Meanwhile, the president of the Mexican Pacific League, Omar Cañizares, does not seem to care about the serious situation. I think this is a disaster, and nothing like this has ever happened in Mexican baseball before.

Friend Mayo…: Not in baseball from any other part of this little ball called the world. And thanks for the information.

The former governor of Zulia, Pablo Pérez A. de Maracaibo, comments…: “When they talk about records that are difficult to overcome, they do not mention Luis Aparicio, nine consecutive seasons champion in stealing bases, tied by Ty Cobb, Maury Wills, Lou Brock , Rickey Henderson, Tim Raines.

Friend P-P…: It is not like that. Nobody has tied Luis. Hénderson led in steals 12 times, but only seven years in a row; Brock, champion in eight seasons, only four in a row; Cobb, six, three in a row; Wills, six all in a row; Raines, four in a row.

Leonardo Simonovis, from Chincha Baja, Peru, asks …: “How many more times have you lined up a black-only batting order in the Major Leagues?”

Friend Leo…: It hasn’t happened again.

Ruber J. Luzardo S. from Santa Bárbara del Zulia, asks …: “How many awards has‘ Juan Vene En La Pelota ’received and is it the longest-standing column dedicated to baseball?”

Friend Rubo…: Few prizes. The most important, the Tribute rendered by the United States Congress, in 1998. And it is the oldest column.

Benito Sánchez, from Culiacán, asks…: “Can you tell me about the life of Martín Dihigo?”.

Friend Beny…: he has been the most complete Latin American player, capable of being stellar in all nine positions and an explosive hitter. Besides being the best in the Negro Leagues, he was at the same time, between 1937 and 1945, the greatest figure in Mexico, the Dominican Republic, Cuba and Venezuela. He was born in 1905 and died in 1971. He was elevated to the Cooperstown Hall of Fame in 1977.

—————————————Español——————-

Nadie ha igualado record de Aparicio

“Así funciona Dios. Me dio un ojo izquierdo malo, pero un brazo izquierdo muy bueno”… Julio Urías.-

Coral Gables, Florida (VIP-WIRE) – Hasta el viernes serán Días del Correo, por exceso de correspondencia.

Mario de La Cruz, de Guadalajara, informa…: “Ud. ha demostrado interés en que los socios de los Charros, Salvador Quirarte y Armando Navarro, hicieran las paces. Pues, las hicieron. Pero ahora, unos señores llamados, José Luis y Juan Carlos González Íñigo, más Íñigo González Covarrubias, se han apropiado del equipo sin pagarles un solo centavo. Y el campeonato debe comenzar el martes cinco cinco (hoy), con los Charros de home club. Entre tanto, el presidente de la Liga Mexicana del Pacífico, Omar Cañizares, parece no importarle la grave situación. Creo que ésto es un desastre, y nunca antes ocurrió nada parecido en el beisbol mexicano.

Amigo Mayo…: Ni en el beisbol de ninguna otra parte de esta bolita llamada mundo. Y gracias por la información.

El exgobernador del Zulia, Pablo Pérez A. de Maracaibo, comenta…: “Cuando hablan de records difíciles de superar, no mencionan el de Luis Aparicio, nueve temporadas consecutivas campeón en robos de bases, empatado por Ty Cobb, Maury Wills, Lou Brock, Rickey Hénderson, Tim Raines.

Amigo P-P…: No es así. Nadie ha empatado a Luis. Hénderson fue líder en robos 12 veces, pero solamente siete años seguidos; Brock, campeón en ocho temporadas, solo cuatro en fila; Cobb, seis, tres seguidas; Wills, seis todos en fila; Raines, cuatro consecutivas.

Leonardo Simonovis, de Chincha Baja, Perú, pregunta…: “¿Cuántas veces más han alineado un orden al bate de solo negros en Grandes Ligas?”.

Amigo Leo…: No ha ocurrido otra vez.

Ruber J. Luzardo S. de Santa Bárbara del Zulia, pregunta…: “¿Cuántos premios ha recibido ‘Juan Vene En La Pelota’ y es la columna más longeva dedicada al beisbol?”.

Amigo Rubo…: Pocos premios. El más importante, el Tributo rendido por el Congreso de Estados Unidos, en 1998. Y sí es la columna más vieja.

Benito Sánchez, de Culiacán, pregunta…: “¿Puede informarme acerca de la vida de Martín Dihigo?”.

Amigo Beny…: Ha sido el pelotero latinoamericano más completo, capaz de ser estelar en las nueve posiciones y explosivo bateador. Además de ser el mejor en las Ligas Negras, fue a la vez, entre 1937 y 1945, la mayor figura en México, Dominicana, Cuba y Venezuela. Nació en 1905 y murió en 1971. Lo elevaron al Hall de la Fama de Cooperstown en 1977.

