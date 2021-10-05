MLB’s Major Winner’s For Sept. & Oct. – Do You Agree?

American League and National League Players of the Month Presented by Chevrolet

AL – Kyle Tucker, HOU

NL – Tyler O’Neill, STL

American League and National League Pitchers of the Month

AL – Frankie Montas, OAK

NL – Max Fried, ATL

American League and National League Rookies of the Month

AL – Alek Manoah, TOR

NL – Frank Schwindel, CHI

American League and National League Relievers of the Month