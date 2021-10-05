MLB’s Major Winner’s For Sept. & Oct. – Do You Agree?

American League and National League Players of the Month Presented by Chevrolet
- AL – Kyle Tucker, HOU
- NL – Tyler O’Neill, STL
American League and National League Pitchers of the Month
- AL – Frankie Montas, OAK
- NL – Max Fried, ATL
American League and National League Rookies of the Month
- AL – Alek Manoah, TOR
- NL – Frank Schwindel, CHI
American League and National League Relievers of the Month
- AL – Liam Hendriks, CWS
- NL – Camilo Doval, SF
