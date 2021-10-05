Connect with us

MLB’s Major Winner’s For Sept. & Oct. – Do You Agree?

American League and National League Players of the Month Presented by Chevrolet

  • AL – Kyle Tucker, HOU
  • NL – Tyler O’Neill, STL

 

American League and National League Pitchers of the Month

  • AL – Frankie Montas, OAK
  • NL – Max Fried, ATL

 

American League and National League Rookies of the Month

  • AL – Alek Manoah, TOR
  • NL – Frank Schwindel, CHI

 

American League and National League Relievers of the Month

  • AL – Liam Hendriks, CWS
  • NL – Camilo Doval, SF
