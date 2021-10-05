Luis Rojas And The Mets: A Victim Of Circumstance

Bill Menzel/ Latino Sports

New York, NY- Luis Rojas did not deserve to lose his job but the Mets made the change Monday and will begin their search for a new manager again after a second consecutive losing season. First, though, the search to replace Rojas will commence when a Director of Baseball Operations is appointed.

In all fairness, Rojas was a victim of circumstance. The second youngest manager in the game, next to the Twins’ Rocco Baldelli, did not stand a chance with an impending and revamped front office to be named.

Also, the Mets did not live up to expectations in 2021, Francisco Lindor, their top offseason acquisition had that off year. The inconsistent lineup failed to score runs and a pitching staff sustained a major loss when Jacob deGrom, the two-time NL Cy Young Award winner went down with soreness to his right elbow in July.

However, deGrom was not the entire picture of this Mets failure of another losing season and again not being a part of postseason baseball in October. It was an entire failure of a team that is remembered as the first in MLB history to hold first place over 103 days and finish with a losing record.

In the end, and often the situation, expectations that result in failure will cost a manager his job. Rojas was a quick choice and hired two years ago with familiarity of the Mets organization as a coach, minor league manager, and quality control coach.

At the time, Carlos Beltran was dismissed as manager of the Mets after MLB implicated him as one of the culprits involved with the Houston Astros sign-stealing and signal scandal. Beltran, the former All-Star, never managed a game and is known for the shortest managerial reign as a Mets manager.

Also, as a source relayed to me, the combination of analytics and bad game time decisions did not help Rojas and the decision of interim GM and team president Sandy Alderson was to make a change under new owner Steve Cohen.

The Mets finished 2021 in third place, 77-85, and had a second half collapse. However, the 39-year-old Rojas and his team were still contending for a NL Wild-Card and were eliminated from postseason contention with two weeks remaining in the season.

“These decisions are never easy,” Alderson said in a statement. “But we feel a change is needed at this time.”

The Mets finished fourth last year during the truncated 60-game pandemic season. Then, Rojas was in the first of a two year contract with an option to renew. He finished his tenure with a 103-119 record as Mets manager,

It is difficult to get a read on the Mets clubhouse atmosphere under Rojas, because media since the pandemic have not been permitted access to MLB clubhouses due to protocols. However, Mets players I spoke with Monday were all in support of Rojas.

They said Rojas was fair and were sad to see him go. They attributed their losing season to inconsistency and not playing to expectations. The Mets were a preseason favorite to play baseball in October.

Lindor, who missed significant playing time with an injured quad, was outspoken and attributed much of the failure with his poor offensive numbers at the plate. Indeed, most of the Mets offense was a failure and finished next to last in the league with runs scored.

Rojas, though,was criticized for his soft touch with players as his team continued to lose in the second half of the season. The Mets’ demise continued in August, with a tough 2-11 stretch against the NL west front running Giants and Dodgers.

“I want to share such heartfelt gratitude to so many in the Mets organization for not only the last two seasons as manager, but for the last 16 years in a variety of roles,” Rojas said in a statement. “In each and every position I held, striving for excellence was our daily mission,”

He went on to say his relationships and friendships over the years will remain and was grateful for the opportunity to wear a Mets uniform for a long period of time.

Rojas could be offered another role in the Mets organization. With some managerial experience, he could become an asset for another team on their coaching staff and many in baseball have said he can eventually be hired again as a manager,

But for now, the Mets decided a change was needed. He was a victim of circumstance, and as they say that’s a part in the ever changing complexion of business and baseball.

