The Letters from Beyond.- From the first commissioner for the 30 owners

Uniformity: Way of presenting people or things as equal as possible” … Dictionary of the Royal Academy of the Spanish Language.

Coral Gables, Florida (VIP-WIRE) – My admired gentlemen of baseball…:

I am Kenesaw Mountain Landis, the first commissioner of baseball, 1920-1944.

Most think the most difficult position in our game is pitcher. I disagree, the most difficult thing about this sport of entertainment is owning a Major League team today, when the least expensive franchise means an investment of more than two billion dollars.

Especially today when you are not the one running your business. The players and their agents do it.

An easy test of the way things are is the lack of uniformity and you guys except the Yankees do nothing to defend the show.

I have been the most racist commissioner there has ever been. That’s why they said that I opposed blacks in baseball because they would have broken the uniformity of all whites. Of course, that was not true. An exaggeration. I discriminated the races and that’s it.

On the other hand, it demanded a uniform, clean, elegant presentation, which was achieved one hundred percent.

Today some wear the uniform below the shoes and others at the knee. That is not uniformity. Nor are some players with dyed blonde hair, others with disgusting beards and dirty black mustaches.

They are not presented the same. In addition, it is a relax against the Rules of decency and good manners, which have always been followed by everyone in this industry.

As in this More after we know everything, I am aware that those with the unnecessary and ridiculous manes, believe that they look very good, very elegant, very beautiful. But it’s actually the most horrible thing I’ve ever seen on the field.

Uniformity is one of the most important parts of the show. I would not let anyone with a beard, mustache, long hair or a poorly dressed uniform play.

It amazes me that you allow such a mess. But more surprising is that grown men, charging so many millions of dollars, are thus created more beautiful than Adonis.

Take care of your money, take care of the show, put order, have authority, be really men in the face of so many spoiled people who de-uniform baseball.

Gentlemen, it’s the major leagues.

Thirty hugs, one for each. I wish you the best of the best …

Thanks to the life that has given me so much, even a reader like you.

—————————-Español—————-

Las Cartas desde El Más allá.- Del primer comisionado para los 30 propietarios

“Uniformidad: Manera de presentar a personas o cosas lo más iguales posibles”… Diccionario de la Real Academia de la Lengua Española.

Coral Gables, Florida (VIP-WIRE) – Mis admirados caballeros del beisbol…:

Soy Kenesaw Mountain Landis, el primer comisionado que del beisbol, 1920-1944.

La mayoría opina que la posición más difícil en nuestro juego es la de lanzador. No estoy de acuerdo, lo más difícil de este deporte espectáculo, es ser propietario de equipo en Grandes Ligas hoy día, cuando la franquicia menos costosa significa una inversión de más de dos mil millones de dólares.

Especialmente hoy día, cuando Uds. no son quienes manejan su negocio. Lo hacen los peloteros y sus agentes.

Una fácil prueba de cómo están las cosas es la falta de uniformidad y Uds. a excepción de los Yankees, no hacen nada para defender el espectáculo.

Yo he sido el comisionado más racista que ha habido. Por eso decían que me oponía a los negros en el beisbol porque hubieran roto la uniformidad de todos blancos. Por supuesto, eso no era cierto. Una exageración. Yo discriminaba las razas y ya está.

Por otra parte, exigía presentación uniforme, limpia, elegante, lo cual se lograba al ciento por ciento.

Hoy día unos usan el uniforme por debajo de los zapatos y otros a la rodilla. Eso no es uniformidad. Como tampoco lo es unos jugadores con melenas teñidas de rubio, otros con asquerosas barbas y bigotes sucios y negros.

No se presentan iguales. Además, es un relajo contras las Reglas de la decencia y buenas costumbres, que siempre fueron seguidas por todos en esta industria.

Como en este Más Acá lo sabemos todo, estoy enterado que esos de las innecesarias y ridículas melenas, creen que se ven muy bien, muy elegantes, muy bellos. Pero en realidad es lo más horrible que he visto en los terrenos de la pelota.

La uniformidad es una de la partes más importantes del espectáculo. Yo no dejaría jugar a nadie con barba, bigote, melena o uniforme mal vestido.

Me sorprende que Uds. permitan tal desorden. Pero más sorprendente es que unos hombres hechos y derechos, cobrando tantos millones de dólares, se crean así más bellos que Adonis.

Cuiden su dinero, cuiden el espectáculo, pongan orden, tengan autoridad, sean realmente hombres ante tantos malcríados que des-uniforman el beisbol.

Caballeros, son las Grandes Ligas.

Treinta abrazos, uno para cada uno. Les deseo lo mejor de lo mejor…

Gracias a la vida que me ha dado tanto, incluso un lector como tú.

