100 years of radio in boxing and baseball – 100 años de la radio en boxeo y beisbol

Coral Gables, Florida (VIP-WIRE) ** The first pitcher to collect $ 37 million per season will be Max Scherzer, if his wishes and those of his agent, Scott Boras, come true. The 37-year-old gentleman will be a free agent for the Dodgers and wants to beat the record of $ 36 million earned by Garrit (Nat King) Cole of the Yankees. Scherzer has pitched with four teams over 14 seasons, for a record of 190-97, 3.16.

** The Cooperstown Hall of Fame displays the glove from Willie Mays’ historic catch in the 1954 World Series; like the mascot used by Yogi Berra when Don Larsen pitched the perfect game in the 1956 Series; Roberto Clemente’s bat when his last hit, the 3000; Babe Ruth’s bat when he set 60 home runs in 1927; and many other artifacts of the game, such as Guaicaipuro and Farándula uniforms and other details of the Artists’ Baseball will soon be at the Museum of Fuenmayor Univérsity and Radio Deportes, in Caracas.

** Tomorrow, Monday the 4th, it will be a hundred years since the first radio broadcast of a World Series game, Yankees-Giants, from Polo Grounds, New York, by the journalist, Grantland Rice. The Yankees won 3′-0, and it was through the KDKA, from Pittsburgh, the same radio station that a month earlier, August 5, had broadcast the first game of the season in history, the Pirates’ victory, 8-5 , on the Phillies, at Forbes Field. The narrator was Harold Arlin. That same year, 1921, on July 2, the KDKA broadcast boxing for the first time, Jack Dempsey-Georges Carpentier.

** Different ways to end the 2021 season! Phillies manager Joe Girardi confesses guilty, embarrassed. He said…: “I have failed to lead the team to where we should finish. It was my responsibility ”. And they were second in the East Division, with 82-78 until yesterday.

On the other hand, Luis Rojas, manager of the Mets, third in the same Division, 77-33, has expressed…: “The atmosphere in the clubhouse has been one of the most positive and important aspects that I have experienced”.

Please, Luis! In the Major Leagues, if you don’t win, you’re a failure, conformism is at odds with a business worth so many millions of dollars. Ask your team owner Steve Cohen.

100 años de la radio en boxeo y beisbol

Coral Gables, Florida (VIP-WIRE) ** El primer lanzador en cobrar 37 millones de dólares por temporada, será Max Scherzer, si sus deseos y los de su agente, Scott Boras, se hacen realidad. El caballero, de 37 años, será agente libre de los Dodgers, y quiere superar el record de los 36 millones que cobra Garrit (Nat King) Cole de los Yankees. Scherzer ha lanzado con cuatro equipos durante 14 temporadas, para record de 190-97, 3.16.

** En el Hall de la Fama de Cooperstown exhiben el guante de la histórica atrapada de Willie Mays, en la Serie Mundial de 1954; igual que la mascota usada por Yogi Berra cuando Don Larsen tiro el juego perfecto en la Serie de 1956; el bate de Roberto Clemente cuando su último hit, el 3000; el bate de Babe Ruth cuando el record de 60 jonrones en 1927; y muchos otros artefactos del juego, como uniformes de Guaicaipuro y Farándula y otros detalles del Beisbol de los Artistas. Y también uniformes de Guacaipuro y Farándula habrá pronto en el Museo de Fuenmayor Univérsity y Radio Deportes, en Caracas.

** Mañana, lunes 4, hará cien años de la primera transmisión radial de un juego de Serie Mundial, Yankees-Gigantes, desde Polo Grounds, de Nueva York, por el periodista, Grantland Rice. Ganaron los Yankees 3’-0, y fue a través de la KDKA, de Pittsburgh, la misma radioemisora que un mes antes, cinco de agosto, había transmitido el primer juego de temporada en la historia, victoria de los Piratas, 8-5, sobre los Phillies, en Forbes Field. El narrador fue Harold Arlin. Ese mismo año, 1921, el dos de julio, la KDKA, transmitió por primera vez boxeo, Jack Dempsey-Georges Carpentier.

** ¡Qué formas tan diferentes de afrontar el final de la temporada 2021!. El mánager de los Phillies, Joe Girardi, se confiesa culpable, abochornado. Dijo…: “He fallado en conducir el equipo a donde debíamos terminar. Era mi responsabilidad”. Y fueron segundos en la División este, con 82-78 hasta ayer.

En cambio, Luis Rojas, manager de los Mets, terceros en la misma Divivsión, 77-33, ha expresado…: “La atmósfera en el clubhouse, ha sido uno de los aspectos más positivos e importantes que he vivido”.

¡Por favor, Luis! En Grandes Ligas si no ganas eres un fracasado, el conformismo está reñido con un negocio de tantos millones de dólares. Pregúntale al propietario de tu equipo, Steve Cohen.

