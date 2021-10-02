Already 61 years of this daily column – Ya van 61 años de esta columna diaria

Latino Sports congratulates our daily contributor, Juan Vene for his incredible 61 years writing a daily baseball column. We wish him the best of health to have him continue his great contribution to the game of baseball

“History is what no one, not even God, can change” … Voltaire.-

-o-o-o-o-

Coral Gables, Florida (VIP-WIRE) – Tuesday will be October 5th. This daily column, seven days a week from its beginning, will then turn 61 years old. It was released on Wednesday, October 5, 1960, because that afternoon, at Forbes Field, in Pittsburgh, they inaugurated the World Series, Yankees-Pirates. The first of 45 consecutive Series that I covered as a journalist.

When I convinced Miguel Ángel Capriles, owner of “Ultimas Noticias” from Caracas, to send me to cover the Series, he told me …:

“He would receive the results through the cables. I wrote a daily column, for the duration of the Series, counting what is around the competition itself. How are the cities, what baseball means to those people, what the players say. ”

And I added …:

“The title of that column should portray the writing about baseball … Well, Juan Vené en la Pelota.”

In the first one, I spoke of General John Forbes, an Englishman, who founded the city in 1758 in honor of William (The Old Man) Pitt, leader of the House of Commons, and why the stadium was named Forbes Field.

Pittsburg was a city with a remarkable economy, due to the steel industry, and with beautiful landscapes, well adorned by its mighty rivers, such as the Allegheny and the Monongahela, which meet in the middle of the city and the Ohio is born.

It seemed to me that everyone in Pittsburgh, then with a population of more than 500,000, was euphoric celebrating the Pirates’ triumph in the National League.

After all, they hadn’t been titled National League Champions for 33 years. And during that 1960 season they had seen Star Pirates like Roberto Clemente, Dick Groat, Bill Viron, Bill Mazeroski, Verm Law, Bob Friend, Vinegard Bend Mizell, Harvey Haddix, Rocky Nelson, Hal Smith shine.

The end of that Series is one of the most remembered, because Mazeroski, who had only hit 11 home runs all season, took the ball from Ralph Terry to leave the Yankees on the field in the seventh game.

All of Pittsburgh celebrated through the entire night and part of the next day, already October 14.

When I returned to Caracas, Miguel Ángel, as was his custom for all the staff, congratulated me on my work and told me …:

“Juan Vené en la Pelota was going to be only during the World Series. But baseball there are 12 months out of the year. It must be continued daily ”.

It is the story.

Thanks to the life that has given me so much, even a reader like you.

ATTENTION.- You can read the file of “Juan Vené en la Pelota” on the internet, entering by “sport brings us together again.

Jbeisbol5@aol.com

@ juanvene5

——————————–Español—————

Latino Sports felicita a nuestro colaborador diario, Juan Vene por sus increíbles 61 años escribiendo una columna diaria de béisbol. Le deseamos lo mejor en salud para que continúe con su gran contribución al béisbol.

Ya van 61 años de esta columna diaria

“Historia es lo que ya nadie, ni siquiera Dios, puede cambiar”… Voltaire.-

-o-o-o-o-

Coral Gables, Florida (VIP-WIRE) – El martes será cinco de octubre. Esta columna diaria, siete días a la semana desde su comienzo, cumplirá entonces 61 años. Se estrenó el miércoles cinco de octubre de 1960, porque esa tarde, en Forbes Field, de Pittsburgh, inauguraban la Serie Mundial, Yankees-Piratas. La primera de 45 Series consecutivas que cubrí como periodista.

Cuando convencí a Miguel Ángel Capriles, propietario de “Ultimas Noticias” de Caracas, de que me mandara a cubrir la Serie, me dijo…:

“Los resultados los recibiremos por los cables. Escríbete una columna diaria, mientras dure la Serie, contando lo que haya alrededor de la competencia en sí. Cómo están las ciudades, lo que significa el beisbol para esa gente, lo que digan los peloteros”.

Y añadió…:

“El título de esa columna debe retratarte a tí escribiendo sobre beisbol … Bueno, Juan Vené en la Pelota”.

En la primera hablé del general John Forbes, inglés, quien fundó la ciudad en 1758 en honor a William (El Viejo) Pitt, líder de la Cámara de los Comunes, y porque a él se debía el nombre del estadio, Forbes Field.

Era Pittsburg una ciudad de notable economía, por la industria del acero, y con preciosos paisajes, bien adornados por sus caudalosos ríos, como el Allagheny y el Monongahela, que se unen en medio de la urbe y nace el Ohio.

Me parecía que todos en Pittsburgh, entonces con población de más de 500 mil, celebraban eufóricos el triunfo de los Piratas en la Liga Nacional.

Al fin y al cabo hacía 33 años que no se titulaban Campeones de la Liga Nacional. Y durante aquella temporada de 1960 habían visto brillar a Piratas estelares como Roberto Clemente, Dick Groat, Bill Viron, Bill Mazeroski, Verm Law, Bob Friend, Vinegard Bend Mizell, Harvey Haddix, Rocky Nelson, Hal Smith.

El final que esa Serie es de los más recordados, porque Mazeroski, quien solo había conectado 11 jonrones en toda la temporada, le sacó la bola a Ralph Terry para dejar en el terreno a los Yankees en el séptimo juego.

Todo Pittsburgh celebró durante la noche entera y parte del día siguiente, ya 14 de octubre.

Cuando regresé a Caracas, Miguel Ángel, como era su costumbre para con todo el personal, me felicitó por el trabajo, y me dijo…:

“Juan Vené en la Pelota iba a ser solo durante la Serie Mundial. Pero beisbol hay 12 meses al año. Hay que continuarla diariamente”.

Es la historia.

Gracias a la vida que me ha dado tanto, incluso un lector como tú.

ATENCIÓN.- Puedes leer el archivo de “Juan Vené en la Pelota” en internet, entrando por “el deporte vuelve a unirnos.

Jbeisbol5@aol.com

@juanvene5