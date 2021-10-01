The Player of the Year and also The Most Valuable – El Pelotero del Año y también El Más Valioso

“My neighbor has just asked her husband for a divorce, because everything was going so well in the marriage that she feared it would last a lifetime” … Armandina Cisneros de Uslar.-

Coral Gables, Florida (VIP-WIRE) ** Once again, at the end of a season, the need arises for an award for Player of the Year, who would win this time in the American, the Venezuelan, Salvador Pérez, or the Japanese , Shohei Ohtani, or the Canadian, Vladimir Guerrero. But MVP shouldn’t be any of them because these teams are second to last in the Divisions. More Valuable must be the Cuban, José Abreu, of the White Sox; or Brandon Lowe, a native of Newport News, Virginia and the Rays … ** The test in the minors of the timer between pitches, gave results that excited the commissioner. Rob Manfred. There were games of nine innings, up to 2.28 and 2.24 hours. They limited to 15 seconds the time between the reception of the ball by the pitcher and the pitch … ** One team that every baseball fan should watch now is the St. Louis Cardinals. I tell you! … ** The biggest consecutive victories chains have been that of the Indians, 22 between August 24 and September 14, 2017; that of the Athletics, 20, from August 13 to September 4, 2002; and that of the Yankees, 18, between May 27 and June 14, 1953 …

“In English it is called monster in low, instead of mother in low” …

** Whoa!…: The most sent off manager of the season has been Jayce Tinger of the Padres seven times. Three were never expelled, Gabe Kapler, Giants; Kevin Cash, Rays; and Brian Sniker, Braves… ** First baseman Freddie Freeman wants to end his career with the Braves, with whom he has played 12 years, since he came to the majors. But his agents, “Excel Sports Management”, have decided to declare him a free agent. Freeman has hit 295, with 271 homers and 940 RBIs, and has collected $ 133 million 634 thousand, including $ 22 million this year. He says…: “For me it would be to be the owner of the world, if I could end my life as a player in Atlanta”… ** On the other hand, the case of the pitcher, Jacob deGrom-Mets is different. There is no harmony between the two parties. Jacob is very good, with a record 77-53, 2.50, but he has suffered injuries and is signed until 2024, for 100 million 500 thousand dollars …

“What is damaging us is not the years, but the old age” … Yogi Berra.-

—————————-Español———————-

El Pelotero del Año y también El Más Valioso

“Mi vecina acaba de pedirle el divorcio a su marido, porque todo iba tan bien en el matrimonio, que ella temió iba a durar toda la vida”… Armandina Cisneros de Uslar.-

Coral Gables, Florida (VIP-WIRE) ** Una vez más surge en el final de una temporada, la necesidad de un premio para El Pelotero del Año, que ganaría esta vez en la Americana, el venezolano, Salvador Pérez, o el japonés, Shohei Ohtani, o el canadinse, Vladimir Guerrero. Pero El Más Valioso no debe ser ninguno de ellos porque sus equipos son penúltimos en la Divisiones. Más Valioso debe ser el cubano, José Abreu, de los Medias Blancas; o Brandon Lowe, nativo de Newport News, Virginia y de los Rays… ** La prueba en las menores del cronómetro entre lanzamientos, dio resultados que entusiasman al comisionado. Rob Manfred. Hubo juegos de nueve innings, hasta de 2.28 y 2.24 horas. Limitaron a 15 segundos el tiempo entre la recepción de la pelota por el pitcher y el lanzamiento… ** Un equipo que todo seguidor del beisbol debe observar ahora, es el de los Cardenales de San Luis. ¡Yo que te digo!… ** Las cadenas de victorias consecutivas más grandes han sido la de los Indios, 22 entre el 24 de agosto y el 14 de septiembre de 2017; la de los Atléticos, 20, del 13 de agosto al cuatro de septiembre de 2002; y la de los Yankees, 18, entre el 27 de mayo y el 14 de junio de 1953…

“En inglés se le llama monster in low, en vez de mother in low”…

** ¡Fueeeeera!…: El mánager más expulsado de la temporada ha sido Jayce Tinger, de los Padres, siete veces. Tres nunca fueron expulsados, Gabe Kapler, Gigantes; Kevin Cash, Rays; y Brian Sniker, Bravos… ** El primera base, Freddie Freeman, quiere terminar su carrera con los Bravos, con quienes ha jugado 12 años, desde que llegó a Grandes Ligas. Pero sus agentes, “Excel Sports Mánagement”, han dispuesto declararlo agente libre. Freeman ha bateado para 295, con 271 jonrones y 940 impulsadas, y ha cobrado 133 millones 634 mil dólares, incluso 22 millones de este año. Él dice…: “Para mí sería ser el propietario del mundo, si pudiera terminar mi vida de pelotero en Atlanta”… ** En cambio, el caso del lanzador, Jacob deGrom-Mets es diferente. No hay armonía entre las dos partes. Jacob es muy bueno, con record 77-53, 2.50, pero ha sufrido lesiones y está firmado hasta 2024, por 100 millones 500 mil dólares…

“Lo que nos va dañando no son los años, sino la vejez”… Yogi Berra.-

