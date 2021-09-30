Mexican and Venezuelan the best of the Mets – Mexicano y venezolano los mejores de los Mets

“He who encounters fears triumphs and conquers them” … Joseph McKadew.-

Coral Gables, Florida (VIP WIRE) – Question of the Week…: There are five 2021 bigleaguers with more than 40 home runs, all over the fences. Who were the home run champions, and with how many, in the first year of the National League and the first of the American?

The Answer…: The National League started in 1876, and the home run leader was George Hall of the Athletics with five (all in the parks). The first year of the American was 1901, home run champion was Nap Lajoie, also of the Athletics, with 14 (nine in the parks).

Miamienses of the Year.- The Most Valuable Marlins 2021, as we chose the journalists of the Miami Baseball Writers Association, were, tied, the Dominican from Capitaleño, Sandy Alcántara, and the Maracayero, Jesús Aguilar. Rookie of the Year, Trevor Roger. And for Team Professionalism, Miguel Rojas from Tequeño. Our President, Jordan McPherson, has already presented the trophies in a beautiful act …

Very grateful! .- Some of my best hours of the year were the two that I enjoyed last Thursday at the Fuenmayor Univérsity bootcamp. Thanks to the University team and those who invited themselves to ask. They made me very happy. Thank you very much to all…

“Agriculture is the art of knowing how to wait” … Anonymous.-

Goodbye Shohei.- Shohei Ohtani will not continue with the Angels. Under his contract, he can declare himself a free agent in October, still signed for two more years. And the Dodgers have an interest in signing him for 10 years.

It came to a head when Shohei started as a pitcher against the Mariners, allowed a single run and left with10 strikeouts in seven innings. He delivered the game tied at one, but the bullpen lost it 5-1 …

Mets of Mexico and Venezuela.- The Mets honored the best of their minor leagues at Citi Field, the Mexican infielder from Guerrero Negro, Kevin Villavicencio, 17; and the catcher, Francico Álvarez, a 19-year-old Venezuelan from Guatire. Villavicencio was sensational in his first year as a professional. He was the best shooter in the rookie league, with 340 batting average. They say Alvarez is a copy of Salvador Pérez, because of his skills as a receiver and because he had 24 homers in Class A Low and High. They called him “the best prospect of the Mets 2021” …

“If you don’t laugh at life, life will laugh at you” … La Pimpi.-

Thanks to the life that has given me so much, even a reader like you.

Mexicano y venezolano los mejores de los Mets

“Triunfa aquel que se encuentra con los miedos y los vence”… Joseph McKadew.-

Coral Gables, Florida (VIP WIRE) – La pregunta de la semana…: Hay Cinco bigleaguers 2021 con más de 40 jonrones, todos sobre las bardas. ¿Quiénes fueron los campeones de jonrones, y con cuántos, en el primer año de la Liga Nacional y el primero de la Americana?.

La Respuesta…: La Liga Nacional comenzó en 1876, y el líder jonronero fue, George Hall, de los Atléticos, con cinco (todos dentro de los parques). El primer año de la Americana fue 1901, campeón jonronero quedó Nap Lajoie, igualmente de los Atléticos, con 14 (nueve dentro de los parques).

Miamienses del Año.- Los Marlins Más Valiosos 2021, según elegimos los periodistas de la Baseball Writers Association de Miami, fueron, empatados, el dominicano capitaleño, Sandy Alcántara, y el maracayero, Jesús Aguilar. Novato del Año, Trevor Roger. Y por Profesionalismo de Equipo, el tequeño Miguel Rojas. Nuestro Presidente, Jordan McPherson, ya entregó los trofeos en bonito acto…

¡Muy agradecido!.- Unas de mis mejores horas del año fueron las dos que disfruté el jueves pasado en el bootcamp de Fuenmayor Univérsity. Gracias al equipo de la Universidad y a los que se invitaron a sí mismos para preguntar. Me hicieron muy feliz. Muchas gracias a todos…

“La agricultura es el arte de saber esperar”… Anónimo.-

Adios Shohei.- Shohei Ohtani no seguirá con los Angelinos. Según su contrato, puede declararse agente libre en octubre, aún firmado por dos años más. Y los Dodgers tienen interés en firmarlo para 10 años.

La cosa estalló cuando Shohei abrió como lanzador frente a los Marineros, permitió una sola carrera y dejó a 10 strikeouts en siete innings. Entregó el juego empatado a una, pero el bullpen lo perdió 5-1…

Mets de México y de Venezuela.- Los Mets homenajearon en Citi Field, a lo mejor de sus ligas menores, el infielder mexicano de Guerrero Negro, Kevin Villavicencio, de 17 años; y el cátcher, Francico Álvarez, venezolano de Guatire, de 19 años. Villavicencio fue sensacional en su primer año como profesional. Resultó el mejor chocador de la liga de novatos, con 340 de promedio al bate. De Álvarez dicen es una copia de Salvador Pérez, por sus habilidades como receptor y porque sumó 24 jonrones en Clase A Baja y Alta. Lo calificaron “el mejor prospecto de los Mets 2021”…

“Si no te ríes de la vida, la vida se reirá de tí”… La Pimpi.-

Gracias a la vida que me ha dado tanto, incluso un lector como tú.

