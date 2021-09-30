Connect with us

Baseball

En Curva: Fun Spanish Video J Balvin & Francisco Lindor

Francisco Lindor, Mg Jay Balvin at Citi Field in a different type of game. It’s a Spanish video, so if you don’t speak Spanish get a friend that speaks Spanish to watch it with. LOL!

Related Topics
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Facebook

Recent Articles

More in Baseball