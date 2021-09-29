First Hispanic umpire in the Major Leagues – Primer umpire hispano en las Grandes Ligas

“These boys today don’t play baseball. What they play is to hit home runs” … Lou Piniella.-

-o-o-o-o-

Coral Gables, Florida (VIP-WIRE) – Today is Mail Day, like every Wednesday. Please, if you ask, tell me from which town or city you are writing.

Manuel Hernández P. from Santiago, Dominican, thinks…: “The commissioner, Rod Manfred, tries to reduce the time of the games. I wonder, isn’t baseball for those of us who like it? Nothing better than a Sunday afternoon with Licey-Aguilas at the Cibao stadium in Santiago. We baseball lovers don’t care how long each game goes on. ”

Friend Manolo …: It is not what Manfred wants, but what ESPN and FOX order him to do. They need time for their other programs, and since they pay a lot of money, they are the ones who are in charge. Tremendous danger.

Manuel Moreno, from Camurí Grande, asks …: “Who was the first Latin American umpire in the Major Leagues?”

Friend Ememe …: The Cuban Armando Rodríguez in the American League, in 1974 and 1975. He has been one of the most brilliant in the Spanish-speaking world, and was active in all of Latin American baseball for 42 years. He died in Veracruz, at the age of 85, on October 27, 2008.

Ronald Pájaro, from Caracas, asks …: “Who has the record for the most consecutive games without having a strikeout, and who has the record for more than nine zeros for life?”

Friend Ron…: Joe Sewell pitched for 115 consecutive games without having a strikeout, between May 19 and September 19, 1929. It is the record. He also holds the record for the fewest strikeouts, four, in 699 appearances, imposed in 1925. The record for the most shutouts is, from 1907-1927, Walter Johnson, and it is 110. In one season there are 10, by John Túdor in 1985 .

Diómedes Delaunay, from Los Angeles, asks …: “Is it true that in Holland they play good baseball?”

Friend Diomy…: It’s true. The Dutch national team has been European champion.

Enrique García, from Caracas, asks…: “I read his column about Lenny Dykstra. Listen to me, “doesn’t he get the pension as a retired bigleaguer to live with some dignity?”

Friend Quique …: Yes he receives that pension and also that of Social Security, but his debts are so many and so great, especially with his credit cards and his disorder is such that nothing reaches him.

Uriel Casablanca, from Hermosillo, asks …: “What is the biggest difference between baseball from when you started working on this and now?”

Friend Uri…: The designated hitter.

Thanks to the life that he has given me so much, even a reader like you.

ATTENTION.- By Google, the file of “Juan Vené en la Pelota”, in “sport brings us together again”.

jbeisbol5@aol.com

@ juanvene5

———————————Español——————

Primer umpire hispano en las Grandes Ligas

“Estos muchachos de ahora no juegan beisbol. Lo que juegan es a sacar jonrones”… Lou Piniella.-

-o-o-o-o-

Coral Gables, Florida (VIP-WIRE) – Hoy es Día del Correo, como todos los miércoles. Por favor, si preguntas, infórmame desde cuál pueblo o ciudad escribes.

Manuel Hernández P. de Santiago, Dominicana, opina…: “El comisionado, Rod Manfred, trata de disminuir el tiempo de los juegos. Me pregunto, ¿el beisbol no es para quienes nos gusta?. Nada mejor que un domingo en la tarde con Licey-Aguilas en el estadio Cibao, de Santiago. A los amantes del beisbol no nos importa por cuánto tiempo se prolonga cada espectáculo”.

Amigo Manolo…: No es lo que quiere Manfred, sino lo quele ordenan ESPN y FOX. Necesitan tiempo para sus otros programas, y como pagan mucho dinero, son quienes mandan. Tremendo peligro.

Manuel Moreno, de Camurí Grande, pregunta…: “¿Quién fue el primer umpire latinoamericano en Grandes Ligas?”.

Amigo Ememe…: El cubano Armando Rodríguez en la Liga Americana, en 1974 y 1975. Ha sido uno de los más brillantes de habla hispana, y estuvo activo en todo el beisbol de Latinoamérica, durante 42 años. Murió en Veracruz, a los 85 años de edad, el 27 de octubre de 2008.

Ronald Pájaro, de Caracas, pregunta…: “¿Quién tiene el récord de más juegos consecutivos sin ser strikeout, y quién el récord de más nueve ceros de por vida?”.

Amigo Ron…: Joe Sewell se mantuvo durante 115 juegos consecutivos sin ser strikeout, entre el 19 de mayo y el 19 de septiembre de 1929. Es el record. También posee el record de menos strikeouts, cuatro, en 699 apariciones, impuesto en 1925. El de más blanqueadas lo posee, desde 1907-1927, Walter Johnson, y es de 110. En una temporada son 10, por John Túdor en 1985.

Diómedes Delaunay, de Los Ángeles, pregunta…: “¿Cierto que en Holanda juegan buen beisbol?”.

Amigo Diomy…: Es verdad. El equipo nacional holandés ha sido campeón de Europa.

Enrique García, de Caracas, pregunta…: “Leí su columna acerca de Lenny Dykstra. Óigame, “¿él no recibe la pensión como bigleaguer retirado para vivir con cierta dignidad?”.

Amigo Quique…: Sí recibe esa pensión y también la del Seguro Social, pero sus deudas son tantas y tan grandes, especialmente con las tarjetas de crédito y su desorden es tal, que nada le alcanza.

Uriel Casablanca, de Hermosillo, pregunta…: “¿Cuál es la mayor diferencia entre el beisbol de cuando Ud. comenzó trabajar en ésto y el de ahora?”.

Amigo Uri…: El bateador designdo.

Gracias a la vida que me ha dado tanto, incluso un lector como tú.

ATENCIÓN.- Por Google, el archivo de “Juan Vené en la Pelota”, en “el deporte vuelve a unirnos”.

jbeisbol5@aol.com

@juanvene5