The only woman in the HOF extraordinary leader – Única mujer en el HOF extraordinaria lideresa

“You will change your life completely, whether you want it or not, as soon as you have children” … Joseph McKadew.-

-o-o-o-o-

Coral Gables, Florida (VIP-WIRE) – Today and tomorrow are Mail Days. But, if you did not inform me where you are writing from, I am sorry, I cannot answer you.

Oswaldo Di Giorgi, from Buenos Aires, asks…: “What is the story of the only woman in the Cooperstown Hall of Fame?”.

My friend Chaldo…: It was Effa Louise Manley, a beautiful, and academically black woman, very well prepared. She was born in Philadelphia, on March 27, 1897 and died at 84 years of age, victim of a heart attack, on April 16, 1981. She was an outstanding leader in the fight against racial discrimination, more owner and at the same time general manager, of the glorious Negro Leagues team, Newark Eagles, between 1936 and 1948. Winning club of the Negro World Series in 1946. Effa was elevated to the Hall of Fame in 2006.

Luis Rojas, from Carora, asks …: “Are the base robbery and the triple robbery in danger of extinction?”

Amigo Lucho…: Before 1930, home runs were in the majority within the fields and base robbery was one of the main offensive weapons. Babe Ruth changed the game by hitting the fences. Until Luis Aparicio, starting in 1956, resurrected the robbery of bases in the American League, followed later, from 1959, by Maury Wills in the National. Today all bigleaguers believe themselves Babe Ruth, based on the swings they take. As for the triple, I don’t think he suffered. It happens that it is not easy, it has never been abundant. The record for triples of all time, is valid since 1917, 104 years ago, and is only 309, set by Sam Crawford (Reds and Tigers) with 10 thousand 625 legal at-bats.

Óscar A. Hernández, from La Urbina, thinks…: “It is unnecessary to use time and space to answer Gerardo Giménez. Because I imagine the number of unimportant messages that people like the aforementioned will send you, and the column has moderate space, compared to the number of responses we expect from you. We want important posts, so you should not lose space in giving explanations to that type of question ”.

William Peralta, from Caracas, asks …: “Why do journalists vote for the Most Valuable players of each year and not the players themselves?”

Friend Wi…: Because that is what Major League Baseball has arranged, considering that the choice by the players would be the activity of judge and party.

———————————-Español——————–

Única mujer en el HOF extraordinaria lideresa

“Cambiarás de vida completamente, lo quieras o no, tan pronto tengas hijos”… Joseph McKadew.-

-o-o-o-o-

Coral Gables, Florida (VIP-WIRE) – Hoy y mañana son Días del Correo. Pero, si no me informaste desde dónde escribes, lo lamento, no puedo contestarte.

Oswaldo Di Giorgi, de Buenos Aires, pregunta…: “¿Cuál es la historia de la única mujer en el Hall de la Fama de Cooperstown?”.

Amigo Chaldo…: Fue Effa Louise Manley, una negra preciosa, hermosa y académicamente, muy bien preparada. Nació en Philadelphia, el 27 de marzo de 1897 y murió a los 84 años, víctima de un ataque a corazón, el 16 de abril de 1981. Fue destacada lideresa en la lucha contra la discriminación racial, más propietaria y a la vez gerente-general, del glorioso equipo de las Ligas Negras, Newark Eagles, entre 1936 y 1948. Club ganador de la Serie Mundial Negra en 1946. Effa fue elevada al Hall de la Fama en 2006.

Luis Rojas, de Carora, pregunta…: “¿El robo de base y el triple se encuentran en peligro de extinción?”.

Amigo Lucho…: Antes de 1930, los jonrones eran en mayoría dentro de los campos y el robo de base una de las principales armas ofensivas. Babe Ruth cambió el juego a fuerza de batazos sobre las bardas. Hasta que Luis Aparicio, a partir de 1956, resucitó el robo de bases en la Liga Americana, seguido después, desde 1959, por Maury Wills en la Nacional. Hoy día todos los bigleaguers se creen Babe Ruth, según los swings que hacen. En cuanto al triple, no creo que haya sufrido. Ocurre que no es fácil, nunca ha sido abundante. El record de triples de todos los tiempos, está vigente desde 1917, hace 104 años, y es de solo 309, impuesto por Sam Crawford (Rojos y Tigres) con 10 mil 625 turnos legales.

Óscar A. Hernández, de La Urbina, opina…: “Innecesario utilizar tiempo y espacio para contestarle a Gerardo Giménez. Porque me imagino la cantidad de mensajes sin importancia que le enviarán personas como el susodicho, y la columna tiene espacio moderado, en comparación con la cantidad de respuestas que esperamos de Ud. Queremos publicaciones importantes, por lo que no debe perder espacio en dar explicaciones a ese tipo de interrogantes”.

William Peralta, de Caracas, pregunta…: “¿Por qué para elegir a los peloteros Más Valiosos de cada año votan los periodistas y no los mismos peloteros?”.

Amigo Wi…: Porque así lo ha dispuesto Major League Baseball, considerando que la elección por los jugadores sería actividad de juez y parte.

