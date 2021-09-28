Interview With Fernando Tatis Jr. Winner of the Prestigious LatinoMVP award.

Cabo Rojo, PR: The prestigious 31st annual awards LatinoMVP awards for 2020 went to San Diego Padres shortstop, Fernando Tatis Jr. in the National League and Chicago White Sox, First baseman José Abreu the American League LatinoMVP.

We just returned from San Diego in what was a great Hispanic Heritage event presentation for Fernando Tatis Jr. (See article on this site (Fernando Tatis Jr. Receives His 2020 LatinoMVP Award).

The following is an interview that was conducted by us submitting questions in writing and receiving the answers the same way. We apologize to our readers as this is not the way that you have been accustom to our player interviews. Submitting questions and getting written responses is too sterile and takes away from what we as Latinos like to contribute which is the Sofrito to our interviews which can only be done in person.

The following is the response to our questions. If you find that the interview lacks a bit of our “Latin flava,” it’s only because Covid has made some changes in the way the press has access to players. We believe these changes will only be temporary and we look forward when we catch up with Tatis Jr. again, but this time in person where we will be able to conduct the type of interview that brings the “Latin Flava” that our readers are use to reading.

However, given the importance of hearing something from our boy, Tatis Jr. these are the responses to our written questions.

***********************

LS: You are the winner of the 2020 National LeagueLatinoMVP Award. What do you know about this award?

FT: I KNOW IT’S A SPECIAL AWARD WITH A LONG HISTORY OF RECOGNIZING SOME OF THE BEST LATINO’S IN THE GAME. IT’S SPECIAL TO ME KNOWING SOME OF THE GUYS THAT HAVE WON IT BEFORE AND I’M HONORED TO WIN IT FOR 2020.

LS: What do you think of an award given exclusively for Latino baseball players?

FT: I THINK ITS GREAT. WE AS LATINOS IN THIS GAME PLAY WITH A LOT OF PASSION AND HAVE A LOT OF FUN. TO BE ABLE TO BE RECOGNIZED BY OTHER LATINO WRITERS AND BROADCASTERS IN OUR SPORT MEANS A LOT.

LS: This was the ballot for the vote on the 2020 LatinoMVP. How do you feel about being on this ballot and winning?

Juan Soto, Washington Nationals

Fernando Tatís Jr., San Diego Padres

Marcell Ozuna, Atlanta Braves

FT: WOW. WHAT CAN I SAY. THEY ARE BOTH TALENTED BASEBALL PLAYERS. I’M HAPPY TO HAVE BEEN ABLE TO WIN BUT THEY HAD GREAT 2020 SEASONS TOO.

LS: We are also providing 10 special giclees prints of your prestigious awards. We want you to keep two because many past winners were harassed by their families for the original piece of art. This way you can give to any family member. Who will you like to give a copy of your awards to?

FT: I’ll PROBABLY GIVE SOME TO MY FAMILY.

LS: In the 31 year history of the LatinoMVP awards we have had several players like: Albert Pujols, Mariano Rivera, Juan “Igor” González, and Ivan “Pudge” Rodriguez who have won more than once. Thinking out loud, how many of the awards would you like to win?

FT: I DON’T WANT TO PUT A NUMBER ON IT BUT HOPEFULLY GOD ALLOWS ME TO STAY HEALTHY AND PLAY THIS GAME THAT I LOVE FOR A LONG TIME.

LS: You’re a young star in baseball and many young children look up to you as you are a positive Latino role model: What message would you like to share with them?

FT: TO KEEP WORKING AND GRINDING TOWARDS YOUR GOALS. THIS GAME IS HARD BUT IF YOU BE YOURSELF AND CONTINUE TO PUT IN THE WORK, GOOD THINGS WILL HAPPEN.

LS: Please give your father our best.