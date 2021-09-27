From Billy Martin to Mark Prior – De Billy Martin para Mark Prior

“A good manager is anyone who can combine a rested bullpen with a three-run homer”… Billy Martin.-

Coral Gables, Florida (VIP-WIRE) – My dear Mark…:

Paradoxes in baseball abound. And your situation, as the Dodgers’ pitching coach, heading into the postseason, is paradoxical.

They have had the best rotation of 2021, but now, the rotation is the problem. And that problem has two names, Julio Urías and Walker Buehler.

Of course, I recommend having, in addition to patience, two quality substitutes.

From the Mexican from Culiacán Urías, the winner of both leagues, with 18 victories, I have learned that he has lost speed on the fast ball, according to his last two starts. Well, the most innings thrown from him had been in 2019, at 79.2, and now he has already worked at 174.1. Considerable increase.

Urías assures that he does not feel exhausted, that he is fine. But that is typical of a 25-year-old. What he said…: “I feel very strong. Even at the end of the games, I’m not tired or anything like that ”.

Rest it, rest it as much as you can anyway.

You will say that from this hereafter it is easy to say that, but that the Dodgers still remain two games under the Giants in the loss column, 101-54 by 99-56. However, dear Mark, remember that I was a coach and manager in the Major Leagues for many years, and on numerous occasions I arrived at the end of September in the fight for qualification with exhausted pitching. I mean, like you and your Dodgers now.

As for Buehler, I think he’s worse than Urias since Sept. 5, when he allowed those six runs in just three innings, against the Giants. This month he has pitched 19.2 innings, allowed 26 hits, 16 earned runs, with five walks and 13 strikeouts. Effectiveness, how outrageous !, 7.32. He has also surpassed the most innings thrown by him, at 195.2, when his biggest outing had been in 2019, at 182.1.

By the way, I think you should pay close attention to Max Scherzer, who has not been the notable pitcher in these days that he was in the first part of the season.

And I see that on Friday you had to use five pitchers in Arizona, to win 5-4.

Friend Mark, I remember you were a tremendous prospect for the Cubs, but injuries put your career down. So is this profession.

I wish you the best of the best.

Hugs… Billy.

——————————–Español—————–

De Billy Martin para Mark Prior

“Buen mánager es todo aquel que puede combinar un bullpén descansado con un jonrón de tres carreras”… Billy Martin.-

Coral Gables, Florida (VIP-WIRE) – Mi estimado Mark…:

Las paradojas en el beisbol abundan. Y la situación tuya, como coach de pitcheo de los Dodgers, a las puertas de la postemporada, es paradójica.

Han tenido la mejor rotación de 2021, pero ahora, la rotación es el problema. Y ese problema tiene dos nombres, Julio Urías y Walker Buehler.

Por supuesto, te recomiendo tener, además de paciencia, dos sustitutos de calidad.

Del mexicano de Culiacán Urías, el más ganador de ambas Ligas, con 18 victorias, me he enterado que ha perdido velocidad en la recta, según sus últimas dos salidas. Bueno, su mayor cantidad de innings lanzados había sido la de 2019, con 79.2, y ahora ya ha trabajado en 174.1. Considerable aumento.

Urías asegura no sentirse agotado, que está bien. Pero eso es propio de un joven de 25 años. Lo que dijo…: “Me siento muy fuerte. Incluso, al final de los juegos, no estoy cansado ni nada parecido”.

De todas maneras, descánsalo, descánsalo cuanto puedas.

Dirás que desde este Más Acá es fácil decir eso, pero que los Dodgers pelean debajo de los Gigantes por dos juegos en la columna de las derrotas, 101-54 por 99-56. Sin embargo, estimado Mark, recuerda que fui coach y mánager en Grandes Ligas por muchos años, y en numerosas oportunidades llegué a fines de septiembre en la lucha por la clasificación con el pitcheo agotado. O sea, como tú y tus Dodgers ahora.

En cuanto a Buehler, creo está peor que Urías desde el cinco de septiembre, cuando permitió aquellas seis carreras en apenas tres innings, frente a los Gigantes. En este mes él ha lanzado en 19.2 innings, ha permitido 26 incogibles, 16 carreras limpias, con cinco bases por bolas y 13 strikeouts. Efectividad, ¡qué barbaridad!, 7.32. También ha sobrepasado su mayor número de innings lanzados, con 195.2, cuando su mayor trabajo había sido el de 2019, 182.1.

De paso, creo debes atender de cerca a Max Scherzer, quien tampoco ha sido en estos días el lanzador notable que fue en la primera parte de la campaña.

Y ya veo que el viernes tuviste que usar cinco pitchers en Arizona, para ganar 5-4.

Amigo Mark, recuerdo que fuiste tremendo prospecto de los Cachorros, pero las lesiones desgraciaron tu carrera. Así es esta profesión.

Te deseo lo mejor de lo mejor.

Abrazos… Billy.

