L. Dykstra from millionaire to miserable in 25 years – L.Dykstra de millonario a miserable en 25 años

“God was very generous to me … he gave me a strong body, a powerful right arm, and a stupid brain” … Dizzie Dean, in his speech, when in 1953 he was elevated to the Hall of Fame.-

-o-o-o-o-

Coral Gables, Florida (VIP-WIRE) – New ball.- In his eagerness to invent a new baseball, the commissioner, Rob (Plover Head) Manfref, ordered the “Rawlings” to make a modified ball, which they describe as “Pre-tacked”. Such a ball has been put into play in some of the final minor league games. They assume that he avoids the use of prohibited substances by pitchers… Who knows!

13 years later.- Since 2008, the White Sox did not qualify for the postseason. They had a two games in Cleveland and they beat the Indians first, 7-2, to celebrate. Excellent work from manager Tony LaRusa. Yesterday Saturday they woke up with 87-67, 11 games in the lost column second behind is Cleveland, 75-78. They will return home Tuesday for two games with the Reds (28-29) and three more with the Tigers (first through three).

Boy’s face.- Those of us who saw Lenny Dykstra (Mets-Phillies, 1985-1996) play, remember him with his happy and spoiled little boy’s face, efficient outfielder, powerful arm, who flew from one base to the other, 285 stolen bases in 357 attempts. He hit 288 in 12 seasons, 81 home runs 404 RBIs. He appeared in three All-Star Games, he was part of the ’86 champion Mets and the ’93 Phillies, he was a spectacle for his permanent smile, even when he would strikeout and because his usual gesture was that of a few-year-old child. He was adorable.

From millionaire to miserable.- Well, now Lenny has turned 58 years old, and his physic is not that of a child, on the contrary, he seems to have turned 80 or more. He has had many encounters with the law, for possession of prohibited drugs, lying to the police, car theft, going out naked on the street. He has even been imprisoned in federal prisons and has declared himself destitute, he lives on the street, even when he received as a bigleaguer, 36 million 525 thousand dollars plus another 19 million 830 thousand via advertisements and percentages for souvenirs and cards, total, 56 million 365 thousand dollars. It seems impossible that he could spend so much money in just 25 years … Now he just tweeted …: “Guess who has been arrested in 40 consecutive months !!!”.

Thanks to the life that he has given me so much, even a reader like you.

ATTENTION.- By Google, the file of “Juan Vené en la Pelota”, through “sport brings us together again”.

Jbeisbol5@aol.com

@ juanvene5

———————————Español———————

L.Dykstra de millonario a miserable en 25 años

“Dios fue muy generoso conmigo… me dió un cuerpo fuerte, un brazo derecho poderoso, y un cerebro estúpido”… Dizzie Dean, en su discurso, cuando en 1953 lo elevaron al Hall de la Fama.-

-o-o-o-o-

Coral Gables, Florida (VIP-WIRE) – Pelota nueva.- En su afán por inventar un nuevo beisbol, el comisionado, Rob (Cabeza de Chorlito) Manfref, ordenó a la “Rawlings” fabricar una pelota modificada, a la cual califican de “pre-tacked”. Tal bola ha sido puesta en juego en algunos de los encuentros finales de las menores. Suponen que evita el uso de sustancias prohibidas por los pitchers… ¡Vaya Ud. a saber!

13 años después.- Desde 2008, no clasificaban los Medias Blancas para la postemporada. Tenían doble juego en Cléveland y les ganaron el primero a los Indios, 7-2, para celebrar. Excelente labor del mánager Tony LaRusa. Ayer sábado amanecieron con 87-67, a 11 juegos en la columna de las derrotas sobre los segundos, precisamente los de Cléveland, 75-78. Regresarán a casa el martes, para dos juegos con los Rojos (28 y 29) y tres más con los Tigres (primero al tres).

Carita de niño.- Quienes vimos jugar a Lenny Dykstra (Mets-Phillies, 1985-1996), lo recordamos con su carita de niño alegre y consentido, eficiente outfielder, de poderoso brazo, quien volaba de una base a la otra, 285 robos en 357 intentos. Bateó para 288 en 12 temporadas, 81 jonrones 404 impulsadas. Figuró en tres Juegos de Estrellas, fue parte de los Mets campeones del ’86 y de los Phillies del ‘93, era un espectáculo por su sonrisa permanente, ¡hasta cuando quedaba strikeout! y porque su gesto de siempre era el de una críatura de pocos años de edad. Resultaba adorable.

De millonario a miserable.- Pues, ahora Lenny ha cumplido 58 años de edad, ya su fisonomía no es la de un niño, al contrario, parece haber cumplido 80 años o más. Ha tenido muchos encuentros con la justicia, por posesión de drogas prohibidas, mentir a la policía, robos de automóviles, por salir desnudo a la calle. Ha estado preso hasta en prisiones federales y se ha declarado en la miseria, vive en la calle, aún cuando cobró como bigleaguer, 36 millones 525 mil dólares más otros 19 millones 830 mil vía anuncios publicitarios y porcentajes por souvenirs y barajitas, total, 56 millones 365 mil dólares. Parece imposible que se pueda gastar tanto dinero en solo 25 años… Ahora acaba de poner en twitter…: “¡¡¡Adivina quién ha sido arrestado en 40 meses consecutivos!!!”.

Gracias a la vida que me ha dado tanto, incluso un lector como tú.

ATENCIÓN.- Por Google, el archivo de “Juan Vené en la Pelota”, a través de “el deporte vuelve a unirnos”.

Jbeisbol5@aol.com

@juanvene5