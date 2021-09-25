The 52 catchers with 30 or more home runs

“To err is human, but blaming others is even more human” … Charles Chaplin.-

Coral Gables, Florida (VIP-WIRE) – The famous economist, Luis Manuel Hernández, knows baseball well for having been the star of that Venezuelan Double A ball of more than half a century ago, and discovered that “Salvador Pérez made changes in his routine with the bat, similar to those of Andrés Galarraga in his time ”.

To that he attributes the new power of the Valencian.

And my tireless friends at Yardbarker tell me 52 times catchers have hit 30 or more home runs.

Mike Piazza hit more than 30 in each of nine seasons, and his total was 427, the most home runs in catcher history. Johnny Bench hit more than 30 in each of four years, and hit 389 in his 17-season career. Roy Campanella, likewise, in four years sounded more than 30 matches four times and added 260 in his 18 campaigns.

Six natives of Latin America appear on the list, Salvador, Javier López, Iván Rodríguez, Gary Sánchez, Jorge Posada, Benito Santiago.

Here are the 52 catchers in this history of power …:

Salvador Pérez 46 in 2021, Johnny Bench 45 in 1970, Javier López 43 in 2003, Tod Hundley 41 in 1996, Roy Campanella 41 in 1953, Mike Piazza 40 in 1999, Mike Piazza 40 in 1997, Johnny Bench 40 in 1972, Mike Piazza 38 in 2000, Carlton Fisk 37 in 1985.

Gabby Hartnett 37 in 1930, Mike Piazza 36 in 2001, Mike Piazza 36 in 1996, Joe Torre 36 in 1966, Iván Rodríguez 35 in 1999, Terry Steinbach 35 in 1996, Mike Piazza 35 in 1993, Walker Cooper 35 in 1947, Rudy York 35 in 1937, Gary Sánchez 34 in 2019.

Javier López 34 in 1998, Gary Sánchez 33 in 2017, Mike Piazza 33 in 2002, Lance Parrish 33 in 1984, Johnny Bench 33 in 1974, Earl Williams 33 in 1971, Roy Campanella 33 in 1951, Rudy York 33 in 1938, Mike Piazza 32 in 1998, Mike Piazza 32 in 1995.

Mickey Téttleton 32 in 1992, Matt Nokes 32 in 1987, Gary Carter 32 in 1985, Lance Parrish 32 in 1982, Stán Lopata 32 in 1956, Roy Campanella 32 in 1955, Mike Zunino 31 in 2021, Mitch Garver 31 in 2019, Charles Johnson 31 in 2000, Mike Lieberthal 31 in 1999.

Mickey Téttleton 31 in 1991, Johnny Bench 31 in 1997, Gary Carter 31 in 1997, Roy Campanella 31 in 1950, Mike Napoli 30 in 2011, Jorge Posada 30 in 2003, Todd Hundley 30 in 1997, Benito Santiago 30 in 1996, Rick Wilkins 30 in 1993, Gus Triandos 30 in 1958.

Yogi Berra 30 in 1956, Yogi Berra 30 in 1952.

————————————Español————–

Los 52 catchers con 30 o más jonrones

“Errar es de humanos, pero echarle la culpa a los demás es todavía más de humanos”… Charles Chaplin.-

Coral Gables, Florida (VIP-WIRE) – El famoso economista, Luis Manuel Hernández, conoce bien el beisbol por haber sido estelar de aquella pelota venezolana Doble A de hace más de medio Siglo, y descubrió que “Salvador Pérez hizo cambios en su rutina con el bate, parecidos a los de Andrés Galarraga en su época”.

A eso atribuye el nuevo poder del valenciano.

Y mis incansables amigos de Yardbarker, me informan de las 52 veces que receptores han sacado 30 o más jonrones.

Mike Piazza disparó más de 30 en cada una de nueve temporadas, y su total fue de 427, el mayor número de cuadrangulares en la historia de los cátchers. Johnny Bench, bateó más de 30 en cada uno de cuatro años, y sacó 389 en su carrera de 17 temporadas. Roy Campanella, igualmente, en cuatro años sonó cuatro veces más de 30 jorones y sumó 260 en sus 18 campañas.

Seis nativos de Latinoamérica aparecen en la lista, Salvador, Javier López, Iván Rodríguez, Gary Sánchez, Jorge Posada, Benito Santiago.

He aquí los 52 catchers de esta historia del poder…:

Salvador Pérez 46 en 2021, Johnny Bench 45 en 1970, Javier López 43 en 2003, Tod Hundley 41 en 1996, Roy Campanella 41 en 1953, Mike Piazza 40 en 1999, Mike Piazza 40 en 1997, Johnny Bench 40 en 1972, Mike Piazza 38 en 2000, Carlton Fisk 37 en 1985.

Gabby Hartnett 37 en 1930, Mike Piazza 36 en 2001, Mike Piazza 36 en 1996, Joe Torre 36 en 1966, Iván Rodríguez 35 en 1999, Terry Steinbach 35 en 1996, Mike Piazza 35 en 1993, Walker Cooper 35 en 1947, Rudy York 35 en 1937, Gary Sánchez 34 en 2019.

Javier López 34 en 1998, Gary Sánchez 33 en 2017, Mike Piazza 33 en 2002, Lance Parrish 33 en 1984, Johnny Bench 33 en 1974, Earl Williams 33 en 1971, Roy Campanella 33 en 1951, Rudy York 33 en 1938, Mike Piazza 32 en 1998, Mike Piazza 32 en 1995.

Mickey Téttleton 32 en 1992, Matt Nokes 32 en 1987, Gary Carter 32 en 1985, Lance Parrish 32 en 1982, Stán Lopata 32 en 1956, Roy Campanella 32 en 1955, Mike Zunino 31 en 2021, Mitch Garver 31 en 2019, Charles Johnson 31 en 2000, Mike Lieberthal 31 en 1999.

Mickey Téttleton 31 en 1991, Johnny Bench 31 en 1997, Gary Carter 31 en 1997, Roy Campanella 31 en 1950, Mike Nápoli 30 en 2011, Jorge Posada 30 en 2003, Todd Hundley 30 en 1997, Benito Santiago 30 en 1996, Rick Wilkins 30 en 1993, Gus Triandos 30 en 1958.

Yogi Berra 30 en 1956, Yogi Berra 30 en 1952.

