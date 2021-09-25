San Diego, CA: Yesterday Fernando Tatis Jr. received his 2020 LatinoMVP award before the start of the second game Vs. the Atlanta Braves.
The event was part of several events the Padres held as part of their Hispanic Heritage Weekend to commemorate Hispanic Heritage Month. We will run another article on this important day with pictures later today, but in the meantime this was a teaser.
Recent Articles
- Fernando Tatis Jr. Receives his 2020 LatinoMVP Award September 25, 2021
- Tatis Jr. Receives His 2020 LatinoMVP Award September 25, 2021
- The 52 catchers with 30 or more home runs – September 25, 2021
- Valuable Youth In Rays and Rangers – Valiosa juventud de Rays y Rangers September 24, 2021
- PADRES TO CELEBRATE HISPANIC HERITAGE WEEKEND September 23, 2021
- Top of the Pack Update: Round of 16 voting is now live! September 23, 2021
- FREE MLB FOR COLLEGE STUDENTS September 23, 2021
- Urías out of predictions for Cy Young winner – Urías fuera de predicciones para ganador del Cy Young September 23, 2021
- African Americans elevated to the Hall of Fame – Negros elevados al Hall de la Fama September 22, 2021
- Luis Severino Return And Yankees Keep Pace September 22, 2021