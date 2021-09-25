Tatis Jr. Receives His 2020 LatinoMVP Award

This is the banner that the Padres put on display on their jumbo electronic screen during the presentation of the LatinoMVP award to Fernando Tatis Jr.

San Diego, CA: Yesterday Fernando Tatis Jr. received his 2020 LatinoMVP award before the start of the second game Vs. the Atlanta Braves.

The event was part of several events the Padres held as part of their Hispanic Heritage Weekend to commemorate Hispanic Heritage Month. We will run another article on this important day with pictures later today, but in the meantime this was a teaser.