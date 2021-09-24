Valuable Youth In Rays and Rangers – Valiosa juventud de Rays y Rangers

“Ping pong is the national sport in China. So, how is it that there are two billion inhabitants there? “… Emboos T. Russo.-

Coral Gables, Florida (VIP-WIRE) ** The possibility of a Rays-Brewers World Series is present. It would be terrible for Commissioner Rob Manfred and his television associates, because Tampa and Milwaukee are small markets. They require something like Dodgers-White Sox… ** Angels owners Arturo Moreno should pull the ears of all his advisers. We won’t see Shohei Ohtani in the postseason, because the team (72-79) is 19 games behind Western leaders Astros. I mean, Arturo pays well, but his people don’t know how to put together a winning roster … ** The White Sox woke up comfortable yesterday, with a record of 85-66, and a 10-game advantage over the second team Cleveland. But manager Tony LaRussa says he is very concerned about the arm ailments of 28-year-old left-handed Miami pitcher Carlos Rodón, who has had a tremendous season, with 12-5, 2.47, 181 strikeouts in 127.2 innings of 23 starts. . Without him, LaRussa has a tremendous rotation, with Lucas Giolito, Dallas Keuchel, Dylan Cease, Lance Lynn and the petromacorisano, Reynaldo Lopez.

“Living is the most difficult of sports, and the most dangerous … it always ends with death” … George Staub.-

** When a team is playing well, the best happens to them, as is the case with the Rays, 2021. They are leaders of the East, with 94-59, and have just presented a pitcher with sensational edges, She Baz . Against the mighty Blue Jays, he allowed just two hits and outscored Cy Young candidate Robbie Ray by winning his first major league game. The first batter he faced, George Springer, he struck out, and also the last of his performance, Vladimir Guerrero Jr.… ** Speaking of remarkable youth material, the Rangers have their best prospect in Joey Gallo history. It’s third baseman Josh Jung, who was promoted to Triple-A last month, where he is hitting 333 and has put on a show of wonders on defense. He has reached base in 10 games in a row and has hit two or more hits in seven of his last eight games… You are doing well, boy, you are doing well!…

“I met my wife in a bar in New York. We discovered that time we had a lot in common …: We are both natives of California, and we were both drunk” … TUG McGRAW.-

Thanks to the life that has given me so much, even a reader like you.

