Urías out of predictions for Cy Young winner – Urías fuera de predicciones para ganador del Cy Young

"When Aroldis Chapman (Yankees) throws, he is capable of making even the coffee nervous" … Johnny Serusgino.-

Coral Gables, Florida (VIP WIRE) – Question of the Week…: Derek Jeter’s last career hit, number 3,465, dated September 28, 2014, was a short fly to leftfield, which sparked a run , to leave the Red Sox in the field. Against which pitcher did he hit it and who scored the run?

The Answer…: Clay Buchholz threw and scored from third base, Ichiro Suzuki.

The relegated Urías.- Most forecasters do not take into account the Mexican lefty from Culiacán, Julio Urías (Dodgers), when predicting who will win the Cy Young of the National. And he is the winner of the two leagues, 18-3, 3.10.

The bottom line, as Jimmy Shapiro from BetOnline informs me, is that they don’t even include him in the top five candidates, which for them are, Max Scherzer, Corbin Burnes, Walker Buehler, Zack Wheeler, Btandon Woodruff.

They tell me they don’t consider him because his team has supported his wins with many runs. Well, I understand that this is the game. Perhaps he is being punished because he was charged with assault on a lady in 2019, when he was suspended by the commissioner, Rob Manfred, for 20 games.

From Colombia to Boston.- A Colombian, considered a “prodigy catcher” by Alex Cora, manager of the Red Sox, will go to the 2022 training sessions in the roster of 40 for that team. His name is Ronaldo Hernández, 23, a native of Arjona. In six years in the minors, from the Rookie League to Double-A, he has consistently hit, for 291, 57 home runs, 271 RBIs. He is very well built, standing at six feet one inch and weighing 230 pounds …

"In the time of Robin Hood, you could steal to give to the poor, but these days, I have to steal to pay for my lawyers" … Alias ​​Mandinga.-

This afternoon, between six and seven o'clock, I will be at the Fuenmayor University bootcamp, recounting the life of a reporter and answering questions from the public.

You can ask me even what you consider to be the hardest. For that and that is why I accepted the invitation.

"When the Yankees tried not to pressure us, we pressed ourselves a lot" … Yogi Berra.-

—————————————Español——————

Urías fuera de predicciones para ganador del Cy Young

"Cuando lanza Aroldis Chapman (Yankees), es capaz de poner nervioso hasta al café"… Johnny Serusgino.-

Coral Gables, Florida (VIP WIRE) – La pregunta de la semana…: El último hit de la carrera de Derek Jeter, el número tres mil 465, del 28 de septiembre de 2014, fue un corto fly al leftfield, que impulsó una carrera, para dejar en el terreno a los Medias Rojas. ¿Contra lanzamiento de cuál pitcher lo bateó y quién anotó la carrera?

La Respuesta…: Lanzaba Clay Buchholz y anotó desde tercera base, Ichiro Suzuki.

El relegado Urías.- La mayoría de los pronosticadores no toman en cuenta al zurdo mexicano de Culiacán, Julio Urías (Dodgers), al predecir quién ganará el Cy Young de la Nacional. Y él es el más ganador de las dos Ligas, 18-3, 3.10.

El colmo, como me informa Jimmy Shapiro, de BetOnline, es que ni siquiera lo incluyen entre los primeros cinco candidatos, que para ellos son, Max Scherzer, Corbin Burnes, Walker Buehler, Zack Wheeler, Btandon Woodruff.

Me dicen que no lo toman en cuenta porque su equipo lo ha respaldado ampliamente, con muchas carreras. Pues, entiendo que así es el juego. Quizá lo castigan porque fue acusado de agresión a una dama en 2019, cuando fue sancionado por el comisionado, Rob Manfred, con suspensión durante 20 juegos.

De Colombia para Boston.- Un colombiano, considerado “catcher prodigio” por Alex Cora, mánager de los Medias Rojas, irá los entrenamientos 2022 en el róster de los 40 de ese equipo. Su nombre, Ronaldo Hernández, de 23 años, nativo de Arjona. En seis años por las menores, desde la Liga de Novatos hasta Doble A, ha bateado consistentemente, para 291, 57 jonrones, 271 carreras impulsadas. Está muy bien formado, con estatura de seis pies una pulgada y 230 libras de peso…

"En la época de Robin Hood, se podía robar para darle a los pobres, pero en estos días, tengo que robar para pagar mis abogados"… Alias Mandinga.-

Esta tarde, entre las seis y las siete, hora del este, estaré en el bootcamp de Fuenmayor university University, relatando la vida de un reportero y respondiendo las preguntas del público.

Podrás preguntarme hasta lo que consideres más duro. Para eso y por eso acepté la invitación.

"Cuando los Yankees tratábamos de no presionarnos, nos presionábamos mucho"… Yogi Berra.-

