PADRES TO CELEBRATE HISPANIC HERITAGE WEEKEND

San Diego, CA — The San Diego Padres, the closest Major League Baseball team to Mexico recognizes the importance of the Latino community and they show it in their Hispanic Heritage Month events. Latino Sports is proud to be part of their Hispanic Heritage weekend events with our prestigious LatinoMVP award.

The following is the official press release sent out by the team:

The San Diego Padres announced plans surrounding Hispanic Heritage Weekend beginning Friday, September 24 and running through Sunday, September 26. The Padres will celebrate Hispanic Heritage Month over the course of their series against the Atlanta Braves culminating on Sunday with a postgame concert featuring Los Tucanes de Tijuana.

The celebration starts on Friday, September 24 with Fiesta in the Park presented by Verizon prior to the resumption of the suspended game between the Padres and Braves that night. Beginning at 3:30 p.m., fans will be able to enjoy a pregame fiesta featuring Latin music along with food, margarita, and other drink specials in Gallagher Square. The party will run through first pitch of the regularly scheduled game at 7:10 p.m. and will also include other elements such as ballet folklorico dancers, low rider cars and more. As part of the pregame ceremonies, Fernando Tatis Jr. will receive the 2020 Latino Sports MVP Award, given annually to a Latino player as voted on by members of the Latino Sports Writers and Broadcasters Association (LSWBA). Marina del Pilar Ávila, the first female Governor Elect of Baja California, will be on hand to throw the night’s Honorary First Pitch, while Leafer Seyer, founding member and lead vocalist of the band PRAYERS, will throw the Ceremonial First Pitch.

The Padres will also announce the recipients of the 10th annual Comunidad Awards during Friday’s pregame ceremonies, which recognize and pay tribute to individuals or organizations whose work has made a positive impact on those who live and work in San Diego’s Hispanic community. The 2021 recipients and charitable organizations receiving $2,500 from the Padres Foundation in their honor include Dr. Mark Sanchez (donation benefitting the Boys & Girls Club Oakes Branch in Barrio Logan), Dr. Albert Pulido (donation benefitting the Turning Wheel Classroom Project through USD), Louis Natividad (donation benefitting the SUHI Foundation Scholarship Fund), and Chris and Julianne North (donation benefitting Build A Miracle).

The festivities continue on Saturday, September 25 with a pregame ceremony honoring Eduardo Ortega , the legendary Spanish language voice of the Padres. Ortega will be delivering the night’s Ceremonial First Pitch in recognition of his 35th season as a Padres broadcaster. After the game, fans are encouraged to stay in their seats to enjoy a postgame fireworks show set to Spanish language music by some of their favorite Latin artists.

Hispanic Heritage Weekend wraps up on Sunday, September 26 with the final KidsFest presented by The Super Dentists of the season. The family friendly event will feature a Hispanic Heritage theme while offering games, airbrush tattoo artists, balloon artists and other activities beginning two hours prior to first pitch at 1:10 p.m. Following the conclusion of the Padres vs. Braves game, fans will be treated to a postgame concert featuring Los Tucanes de Tijuana beginning approximately 30 minutes after the final out of the game. A game ticket is required for admission to the free concert.

A special Hispanic Heritage Weekend theme game ticket package was also available for all three dates and included a ticket in a special seating section and a limited-edition Hispanic-themed Padres hat. For more information on the activities surrounding Hispanic Heritage Weekend, fans can visit www.padres.com.