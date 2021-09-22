African Americans elevated to the Hall of Fame – Negros elevados al Hall de la Fama

“When I was a child I was so inquisitive that they called me The Why All Things” … Santiago Segura.-

Coral Gables, Florida (VIP-WIRE) – Luis F. Salido E. de Hermosillo, informs…: “You. posted that Héctor Espino hit 484 home runs in his career. I think you are wrong, because there were 783, added those of the Mexican Summer League and Mexican Pacific League ”.

Friend Lucho…: That is correct. But the question I answered referred to his record in the minors, so I only had to take into account the 484 in triple A. Anyway, thank you very much for reading me, for writing to me, for correcting me and for giving me the opportunity to inform me better. .

Yasmani Pedrozo W. from Camaguey, asks …: “Can you publish the names of the Negro Leagues characters elevated to the Cooperstown Hall of Fame?”

Friend Yadi…: Leroy (Satchel) Paige, Josh Gibson, Buck Leonard, Monte Irvin, Cool (Papa) Bell, Leon Day, Raymond (Talúa) Dandridge, Judy Johnson, Oscar Chárleston, Martín Dihigo, Bill Foster, Rube Fóster, Pop Lloyd, Raymond (Jabao) Brown, Willard Brown, Andy Cooper, Pete Preston Hill, Biz Mackey, José de la Caridad Méndez, Wilbert (Bullet) Rogan, Hilton Smith, Norman (Turkey) Stearnes, George (Mule) Suttles, Ben Taylor , Cristóbal Torriente, Louis Santop, Willie Wells, Smokey Joe Williams, Jud Wilson, Frank Grant, Effa Manley, co-owner of the Newark Eagles, first woman inducted into the Hall of Fame; Alex Pompez, owner of the New York Cubans team; Cum Posey, owner of the Homestead Grays team; Sol White, manager of the Philadelphia Giants team, prior to the 1920 Negro Leagues, J.L. Wílkinson, owner of the Kansas City Monarcas team.

Gerardo Giménez de San Felipe asks…: “Why don’t you answer my questions? I have written to you about 12 times and have never received a reply. I think that’s rude ”.

Friend Gero…: It may be. But you, rarely report where you write from, and you have never asked a publishable question, the answer of which is of interest to the majority. I have all your emails. In one you ask me for the names of all those who have been bigleaguers, that is, about 20,500. I don’t have that much space. Again, you wanted to know how many major leaguers have been divorced because their wives have been unfaithful to them. The column is not for that. In addition, I receive hundreds of emails weekly and I only have space to attend nine or 10. Well, Gero, at least I have answered you today.

Thanks to the life that has given me so much, even a reader like you.

——————————Español———————-

Negros elevados al Hall de la Fama

“Cuando niño era tan preguntón que me llamaban El Por qué Todas las Cosas”… Santiago Segura.-

Coral Gables, Florida (VIP-WIRE) – Luis F. Salido E. de Hermosillo, informa…: “Ud. publicó que Héctor Espino bateó 484 jonrones en su carrera. Creo que está equivocado, porque fueron 783, sumados los de las Ligas Mexicana de Verano y Mexicana del Pacífico”.

Amigo Lucho…: Eso es correcto. Pero la pregunta que contesté se refería a su record de las menores, por lo que solo debía tomar en cuenta los 484 en triple A. De todas maneras, muchas gracias por leerme, por escribirme, por corregirme y por abrirme la oportunidad de informar mejor.

Yasmani Pedrozo W. de Camaguey, pregunta…: “¿Puede publicar los nombres de los personajes de las Ligas Negras elevados al Hall de la Fama de Cooperstown?”.

Amigo Yadi…: Leroy (Satchel) Paige, Josh Gibson, Buck Leonard, Monte Irvin, Cool (Papa) Bell, Leon Day, Raymond (Talúa) Dandridge, Judy Johnson, Oscar Chárleston, Martín Dihigo, Bill Foster, Rube Fóster, Pop Lloyd, Raymond (Jabao) Brown, Willard Brown, Andy Cooper, Pete Preston Hill, Biz Mackey, José de la Caridad Méndez, Wilbert (Bullet) Rogan, Hilton Smith, Norman (Turkey) Stearnes, George (Mule) Suttles, Ben Taylor, Cristóbal Torriente, Louis Santop, Willie Wells, Smokey Joe Williams, Jud Wilson, Frank Grant, Effa Manley, co-propietaria de las Águilas de Newark, primera mujer exaltada al Salón de la Fama; Alex Pompez, propietario del equipo New York Cubans; Cum Posey, propietario del equipo Homestead Grays; Sol White, director del equipo Gigantes de Philadelphia, anterior a las Ligas Negro de 1920, J.L. Wílkinson, propietario del equipo Monarcas de Kansas City.

Gerardo Giménez de San Felipe, pregunta…: “¿Por qué Ud. no contesta mis preguntas? Le he escrito unas 12 veces y nunca he recibido respuesta. Creo que eso es mala educación”.

Amigo Gero…: Puede ser. Pero tú, rara vez informas desde dónde escribes, y nunca has hacho una pregunta publicable, cuya respuesta sea de interés para la mayoría. Tengo todos tus emails. En uno me pides los nombres de todos los que han sido bigleaguers, o sea, cerca de 20 mil 500. No tengo tanto espacio. Otra vez querías saber cuántos peloteros de Grandes Ligas se han divorciado porque sus esposas les han sido infieles. La columna no es para eso. Además, recibo centenares de emails semanalmente y solo tengo espacio para atender nueve o 10. Bueno, Gero, al menos hoy te he respondido.

Gracias a la vida que me ha dado tanto, incluso un lector como tú.

