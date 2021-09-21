Home runs in the first and last at-bats in MLB – Jonrones en el primero y último turnos en MLB

“Dad, if, as you say, the children are brought by the stork, why are you sleeping with mother and not just once with the stork” … Jaimito.-

-o-o-o-o-

Coral Gables, Florida (VIP-WIRE) – Today and tomorrow are Mail Days. But, if you did not inform me where you are writing from, I am sorry, I cannot answer you.

David Rincones, from Cúa, asks…: “Has any bigleaguer retired with a home run in his last turn?”.

Friend Vido …: Various. And two of them hit home runs in the first and last innings, Paul Gillespie, 1942-1945 and John Miller, 1962-1969.

Eleazar Ortega, from Caracas, asks …:

“What was the name of Tetelo Vargas?”

Friend Ele ..: Juan Esteban Vargas Marcano, the fastest player I have seen running the bases and in the centerfield. Had he been white, he would have revolutionized the Major Leagues.

Alquimíades Manzano, from Mexicali, asks …: “How many home runs did Héctor Espino hit?”

Friend Miades …: It was 484. And nobody taught him to hit. Pure self effort.

Aquiles J. Ortiz B. from Montreal, reports …: “Have you visited the Canadian Baseball Hall of Fame, in St. Marys?”

Chiles friend …: Yes, I have been there twice. Very interesting.

Joel B. Del Pino, De Caripito, asks…: “How is it possible that Sandy Koufax finished 27-9 in his senior year, if he suffered from arthritis in his elbow?”

Friend Joelo…: He began to feel the symptoms after the season ended.

Óscar Palacios S. from Puerto Peñasco, thinks…: “What happened to the Fathers, who went flat? Manny Machado’s indifference is common in him, being able to be a leading player with the faculties he has, but his lack of character, indiscipline and low courage to play and win, make him mediocre. Also, I don’t know what was the reason for moving Fernando Tatis Jr. to the outfield. What I see in his face and in his game is that he does not agree, he is upset.

Gil Paredes from Cancun, asks…: “Why did Stan Musial, Joe Di Magglo and Derek Jeter not receive 100% of the votes when they were elected to the Hall of Fame. What did the few journalists who did not vote for them see wrong with them?

Friend Gil…: I don’t know. Ask those who didn’t vote for them.

Alcides Revilla, of Judibana, asks…: “That left-handed pitcher, Randy Jones, who won Cy Young in 1976 with San Diego, was he the same one who Pete Rose couldn’t hit, and against whom he once got hit? Did you stop the left-hander to see if he could hit it? ”.

Friend Chides …: That’s him.

Thanks to the life that he has given me so much, even a reader like you.

Jonrones en el primero y último turnos en MLB

“Papá, si, como dices, los niños son traídos por la cigüeña, ¿por qué te acuestas con mamá y no de una vez con la cigüeña”… Jaimito.-

-o-o-o-o-

Coral Gables, Florida (VIP-WIRE) – Hoy y mañana son Días del Correo. Pero, si no me informaste desde dónde escribes, lo lamento, no puedo contestarte.

David Rincones, de Cúa, pregunta…: “¿Algún bigleaguer se ha retirado con jonrón en su último turno?”.

Amigo Vido…: Varios. Y dos de ellos sacaron jonrones en el primero y el último turno, Paúl Gillespie, 1942-1945 y John Miller, 1962-1969.

Eleazar Ortega, de Caracas, pregunta…:

“¿Cuál era el nombre de Tetelo Vargas?”.

Amigo Ele..: Juan Esteban Vargas Marcano, el pelotero más rápido que he visto corriendo las bases y en el centerfield. De haber sido blanco, hubiera revolucionado las Grandes Ligas.

Alquimíades Manzano, de Mexicali, pregunta…: “¿Cuántos jonrones sacó Héctor Espino?”.

Amigo Miades…: Fueron 484. Y nadie lo enseñó a batear. Puro esfuerzo propio.

Aquiles J. Ortiz B. de Montreal, informa…: “¿Ha visitado el Hall de la Fama del Beisbol de Canadá, en St. Marys?”.

Amigo Chiles…: Sí, en dos oportunidades he estado allí. Muy interesante.

Joel B. Del Pino, De Caripito, pregunta…: “¿Cómo es posible que Sandy Koufax haya terminado con 27-9 en su último año, si sufría de artritis en el codo?”

Amigo Joelo…: Él comenzó a sentir los síntomas después de terminada la temporada.

Óscar Palacios S. de Puerto Peñasco, opina…: “ ¿Qué les ocurrió a los Padres, que se desinflaron?. La indiferencia de Manny Machado es habitual en él, pudiendo ser un jugador líder con las facultades que tiene, pero su falta de carácter, la indisciplina y el bajo coraje para jugar y ganar, lo convierten en mediocre. Además, no sé cuál fue la razón de mover a Fernando Tatis hijo, a los jardines. Lo que veo en su cara y en su juego es que no está de acuerdo, se encuentra molesto”.

Gil paredes de Cancún, pregunta…: “¿Porque Stan Musial, Joe Di Magglo y Derek Jeter , no recibieron el 100% de los votos al ser elegidos para el Hall de la Fama. Qué les vieron de malo los pocos periodistas que no votaron por ellos?”.

Amigo Gil…: No lo se. Pregúntales a esos que no votaron por ellos.

Alcides Revilla, de Judibana, pregunta…: “¿Ese lanzador zurdo, Randy Jones, que ganó Cy Young en 1976, con San Diego, ¿fue el mismo a quien Pete Rose no le podía batear, y frente al cual una vez se le paró a lo zurdo a ver si lograba darle hit?”.

Amigo Chides…: Ese mismo es.

Gracias a la vida que me ha dado tanto, incluso un lector como tú.

