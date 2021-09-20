Letters from Beyond – From Mickey Cochrane For Salvador Pérez – Las Cartas desde El Más allá.- De Mickey Cochrane Para Salvador Pérez

“The most important thing you have is perishable, and it’s called life” … Joseph McKadew.-

-o-o-o-

Coral Gables, Florida (VIP-WIRE) – My admired Shava…:

In case you don’t know (and you don’t have to know), I was a catcher in the Major Leagues, with Athletics and Tigres, from 1925 to 1937. I had barely turned 34 when I retired, and you have turned 31, already 10 years in the majors, and it seems to me that you are now starting.

For me, you started in 2020, as in 2019 your were all out of action because of the elbow.

You have come back better than before the injury. You’ve hit 45 home runs this year, and you never hit more than 27 the year before. Well, you’ve also driven in 113 runs, when your highest number had been 80.

I would have liked to be like you, to have played in 20 seasons, but after only 13, the fingers of my right hand looked like clown faces, all twisted by badly healed injuries.

I had the misfortune to reach the Major Leagues before the doctors in the clubhouses and before Johnny Bench, that genius of the position who, not only invented the right hand back, but also the biggest mascot (or catcher glove) , more flexible, more manageable.

Nonetheless, I was a happy bigleaguer. They appreciated my defense very much, which is why the Detroit team acquired me and why I was elevated to the Hall of Fame in 1947, with 76.5% of the votes. I was not an example of power, I only hit 119 home runs, but yes, I was a good contact hitter, so I hit a 320 average and drove in 830 runs.

I mean, I wasn’t any Ted Williams, but they said…: “For how excellent he is on defense, he hits very well” –

Well, see you heading to Cooperstown. I know that nothing is automatic to be elected to the Hall of Fame, but I see you as good behind the plate as a bat in hand, at the height of Bench, Carlton Fisck, Gary Carter, Iván Rodríguez.

You are already one of the greatest in this position, which, in my time, they said was that of the brutes, because of the amount of balls we had to endure. Not now, now the catchers are intellectuals, like you.

In this More Here, many people from the position admire you, such as

Roy Campanella, Yogi Berra, Bill Dickey, Roger Bresnahan, Josh Gibson.

Friend Shava…: You will go down in history as one of the best hitting catchers of all time. What can I tell you?

I watch you game after game. A hug… Mickey.

Thanks to the life that has given me so much, even a reader like you.

ATTENTION.- By Google, the file of “Juan Vené en la Pelota”, in “sport brings us together again”.

Jbeisbol5@aol.com

@ juanvene5

———————————————–Español—————————–

Las Cartas desde El Más allá.- De Mickey Cochrane

Para Salvador Pérez

“Lo más importante que tienes es perecedero, y se llama vida”… Joseph McKadew.-

-o-o-o-

Coral Gables, Florida (VIP-WIRE) – Mi admirado Shava…:

Por si no lo sabes (y no tienes por qué saberlo), fui catcher en Grandes Ligas, con Atléticos y Tigres, desde 1925 hasta 1937. Apenas había cumplido 34 años cuando me retiré, y tú has cumplido tus 31, ya con 10 años en Grandes Ligas, y me parece que comienzas.

Para mí, comenzaste en 2020, después todo el 2019 fuera de acción por lo del codo.

Has regresado mejor que antes de la lesión. Este año has sacado 45 jonrones, y nunca antes había conectado más de 27 en un año. Bueno, también has impulsado 113 carreras, cuando tu mayor número había sido 80.

Me hubiera gustado ser como tú, haber jugado en 20 temporadas, pero después de solo 13, los dedos de mi mano derecha parecían morisquetas de payasos, todos torcidos por los pelotazos mal curados.

Tuve la desdicha de llegar a Grandes Ligas antes de los médicos en los clubhouses y antes de Johnny Bench, ese genio de la posición quien, no solo inventó lo de la mano derecha atrás, sino también la mascota (o guante de cátcher) más grande, más flexible, más manejable.

No obstante, fui un bigleaguer feliz. Apreciaban mucho mi defensiva, por eso me adquirió el equipo de Detroit y por eso me elevaron al Hall de la Fama en 1947, con el 76.5% de los votos. No fui ningún ejemplo del poder, solo conecté 119 jonrones, pero eso sí, era buen bateador de contacto, por lo que dejé promedio de 320 e impulsé 830 carreras.

O sea, no era yo ningún Ted Williams, pero decían…: “Para lo excelente que es a la defensiva, batea muy bien”-

Bueno, te veo rumbo a Cooperstown. Ya se que nada es automático para ser elegido al Hall de la Fama, pero es que te veo tan bueno tras el home como bate en mano, a la altura de Bench, de Carlton Fisck, de Gary Carter, de Iván Rodríguez.

Ya eres uno de los más grandes en esta posición, de la cual, en mi época, decían era la de los brutos, por aquello de la cantidad de pelotazos que debíamos soportar. Ahora no, ahora los catchers son intelectuales, como tú.

En este Más Acá, te admira mucha gente de la posición, como

Roy Campanella, Yogi Berra, Bill Dickey, Roger Bresnahan, Josh Gibson.

Amigo Shava…: Pasarás a la historia como uno de los mejores catchers bateadores de todos los tiempos. Yo que te digo.

Te observo juego tras juego. Un abrazote… Mickey.

Gracias a la vida que me ha dado tanto, incluso un lector como tú.

ATENCIÓN.- Por Google, el archivo de “Juan Vené en la Pelota”, en “el deporte vuelve a unirnos”.

Jbeisbol5@aol.com

@juanvene5