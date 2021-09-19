Bullpen of the Bulls disaster of the Mets – Bullpén de los Toros desastre de los Mets

“Heritage is a set of assets. Now, marriage is a set of evils ”… Enrique Jardiel Poncela.-

Coral Gables, Florida (VIP-WIRE) – Tremendous bullpen.- The Tijuana Bulls celebrate the 2021 title in the Mexican Summer League, pondering the quality of the bullpen. A friend, Armando Esquivel, from the press tells me in a vibrant note …:

“During the season, they were the best relievers in the league, and in the playoffs and in the Serie del Rey, they were exceptional, unique.”

He then credits each of the 12 relievers, name by name …: Brennan Bernardino, Josh Corrales, Anthony Herrera, Jorge Pérez, Óliver Pérez, Tyson Pérez, Jesús Pirela, Fernando Rodney, Gerardo Sánchez, Jake Sánchez, Michael Tonkin, Carlos Torres. Well … Three Pérez and two Sánchez, in a team that was led by an Omar without a ago, Vizquel, and by a Homar with an ax, Rojas …

The Mets sink the Mets.- In that little town they call New York, they consider that the history of the Mets 2021 deserves no other qualification than chaotic. And that team is well loved in the city since its founding in 1962.

So beloved that frenzied Yankees love the Mets. And when Steve A. Cohen and his untold fortune bought the organization, it was thought that Flushing was going to host the postseason for several years.

But people very well paid by the Mets, have buried the dream.

The Mets have endured many dramas that prevented them from being winners. They are 72-76, seven games away, in the loss column, from the Division leaders, the Braves. It has not only been the tragedy of Francisco (I don’t care about the Club) Lindor, signed until 2031 for 363 million 300 thousand dollars, even 22 million 300 thousand this year; not only the case of Javier Báez, who came insulting the fans at Citi Field, whose contract, for 11 million 600 thousand, ends on October 3; Not only the failure of the manager, Luis Rojas, but there have also been disasters in the offices.

The head of baseball operations, Jared Porter, was fired for sending unacceptable messages to a reporter; and his replacement was also fired after being arrested for drunk driving.

But a good one …: The next in that position will be Billy Beane, the wizard of the Athletics, who will take the manager, Bob Melvin, to replace Rojas.

That is why Báez will leave. Now, Lindor plays well or plays well with Melvin and Beane. There will be no middle ground, all supreme.

“Patrimonio es un conjunto de bienes. Ahora, matrimonio es un conjunto de males”… Enrique Jardiel Poncela.-

Coral Gables, Florida (VIP-WIRE) – Tremendo bullpén.- Los Toros de Tijuana celebran el título 2021, obtenido en la Liga Mexicana de Verano, ponderando la calidad del bullpén. El compañero, Armando Esquivel, de prensa del equipo, me dice en vibrante nota…:

“Durante la temporada, fueron los mejores relevistas de la Liga, y en los playoffs y en la Serie del Rey, resultaron excepcionales, únicos”.

En seguida da crédito a cada uno de los 12 relevistas, nombre por nombre…: Brennan Bernardino, Josh Corrales, Anthony Herrera, Jorge Pérez, Óliver Pérez, Tyson Pérez, Jesús Pirela, Fernando Rodney, Gerardo Sánchez, Jake Sánchez, Michael Tonkin, Carlos Torres. Bueno… Tres Pérez y dos Sánchez, en un equipo que fue dirigido por un Omar sin hace, Vizquel, y por un Homar con hache, Rojas…

Los Mets hunden a los Mets.- En aquel pueblecito que llaman Nueva York, consideran que la historia de los Mets 2021 no merece otro calificativo que caótica. Y ese equipo es muy querido en la ciudad desde su fundación en 1962.

Tan querido, que yankistas frenéticos adoran a los Mets. Y cuando Steve A. Cohen y su incalculable fortuna compraron la organización, se pensó que Flushing iba a ser sede de la postemporada por varios años.

Pero gente muy bien pagada por los Mets, ha enterrado el sueño.

Los Mets han sufrido muchos dramas que les impidieron ser ganadores. Van con 72-76, a siete juegos, en la columna de las derrotas, de los líderes de la División, los Bravos. No ha sido solo la tragedia de Francisco (No me Importa el Club) Lindor, firmado hasta 2031 por 363 millones 300 mil dólares, incluso 22 millones 300 mil de este año; no solo el caso de Javier Báez, quien llegó insultando a los fanáticos en Citi Field, cuyo contrato, por 11 millones 600 mil, termina el tres de octubre; no solo el fracaso del mánager, Luis Rojas, sino que en las oficinas también ha habido desastres.

El jefe de operaciones de beisbol, Jared Porter, fue despedido por enviar mensajes inaceptables a una reportera; y quien lo sustituyó también despedido al ser arrestado por manejar borracho.

Pero una buena…: El próximo en ese cargo, sera Billy Beane, el mago de los Atléticos, quien se llevará al mánager, Bob Melvin, para sustituír a Rojas.

Por eso,Báez se irá. Ahora, Lindor juega bien o juga bien con Melvin y Beane. No habrá término medio, todo supremo.

