MLB AWARDS 2023 ALL-STAR GAME TO THE SEATTLE MARINERS

T-Mobile Park to Host the Midsummer Classic for the First Time Since 2001

SEATTLE – Baseball Commissioner Robert D. Manfred, Jr. announced today that Major League Baseball has awarded the 2023 All-Star Game Presented by Mastercard and accompanying All-Star Week festivities to the Seattle Mariners. The 2023 Midsummer Classic will be the 93rd edition of the All-Star Game, which dates back to 1933.

The announcement was made earlier this afternoon during a press conference held at the Space Needle in Seattle. Among those in attendance were Commissioner Manfred; Mariners Chairman and Managing Partner John Stanton; Mariners President of Business Operations Catie Griggs; King County Executive Dow Constantine; Seattle Mayor Jenny Durkan; Seattle Sports Commission President Beth Knox; and Mariners legends, including Hall of Famers Ken Griffey Jr. and Edgar Martínez.

This marks the third time in franchise history that the Mariners will host the Midsummer Classic, joining the 1979 contest at the Kingdome, when the National League claimed a 7-6 win, and the 2001 event at T-Mobile Park (then named Safeco Field), when the American League earned a 4-1 victory.

In addition to the All-Star Game, MLB All-Star Week features the T-Mobile Home Run Derby, SiriusXM All-Star Futures Game, All-Star Celebrity Softball, fan events like PLAY BALL Park, and legacy projects designed to leave a lasting impact throughout the local community hosting the event.

Commissioner Manfred said: “Major League Baseball is delighted to bring the All-Star Game to the Mariners and their fans in 2023. The City of Seattle has been home to many of our game’s most popular figures in recent history, and we look forward to showcasing the sport’s current stars and everything that All-Star Week has to offer throughout the Emerald City. I congratulate the Mariners organization and the local leadership in the City of Seattle and state of Washington for their efforts to bring the Midsummer Classic back to the Pacific Northwest at T-Mobile Park for a second time.”

Stanton said: “The Mariners are honored to represent Seattle and the Pacific Northwest as the hosts of the 93rd All-Star Game in 2023. The Mariners are dedicated to creating unforgettable experiences for our fans, serving our communities and enriching lives by sharing our love of baseball. The All-Star Week is an unparalleled opportunity to fulfill these key tenants of our purpose and mission and an amazing opportunity to show off our region to the nation and world.”

Mayor Durkan said: “Twenty years after successfully hosting the MLB All-Star Game, this epic event is back. Seattle is the perfect place to host – not only do we have some of the greatest, most passionate sports fans anywhere in the world, Seattle continues to be one of the safest major cities in the country, with some of the highest COVID-19 vaccination rates and lowest rates of COVID-19 deaths and hospitalizations. We are focused on recovery and building back better, and the All-Star Game will be a perfect opportunity for us to invite people back to experience our new waterfront and revitalized downtown core in 2023.”

Knox said: “This is an exciting time for baseball fans in the Northwest and today’s announcement by Commissioner Manfred awarding Major League Baseball’s All-Star Week to Seattle in 2023 gives fans even more to cheer about. In addition, MLB’s Midsummer Classic will showcase Seattle and the region, contribute to the economic recovery from the pandemic and support worthwhile community-based initiatives. The bid to host this international event was a collaboration between the Mariners, the local hospitality, events and business communities, as well as the City of Seattle, King County and the state of Washington. This partnership will continue over the next two years as we prepare to welcome the world to the 2023 All-Star Week in Seattle.”

T-Mobile CEO Mike Sievert said: “Since day one, T-Mobile Park and our partnership with the Mariners has been about supporting this community with one of the most beautiful and tech-connected parks in baseball, and I can’t wait for fans from near and far to experience it themselves in 2023. Besides beautiful views of the Pacific Northwest, we’ve already brought fans closer to the action with 5G-connected experiences like immersive AR, live player POV camera feeds and more – and with our incredible 5G network, the best is yet to come.”

The Mariners will follow the upcoming Midsummer Classic hosts, the Los Angeles Dodgers, who will welcome the 92nd All-Star Game to Dodger Stadium on Tuesday, July 19, 2022.