Best home run hitters team by team – Mejores jonroneros equipo por equipo

“The truth is that there is a lot of money in this country … The bad thing is that each coin has its owner” … Pacomio.-

Coral Gables, Florida (VIP-WIRE) – Among the 30 hitters with the highest number of home runs on each Major League team are three Latin American natives: Sammy Sosa, Dominican, who hit 545 with the Cubs; Juan González, Puerto Rican, 372 with the Rangers; Carlos Delgado, also Puerto Rican, 336, Blue Jays.

The remaining 27 don’t include all-time home run leader Barry Bonds, because with the Pirates he hit 176 home runs and the other 586 with the Giants. Willie Stargell surpasses him in Pittsburgh, with 475 and Willie Mays in New York-San Francisco, with 646.

My friends at Yardbarker have provided me with the complete list of the case. These are the home runners for the other 25 teams…:

Luis González, Diamondbacks 224; Hank Aaron, Braves 733; Cal Ripken, Orioles 431; Ted Williams, Red Sox, 521; Frank Thomas, White Sox 448; Johnny Bench, Reds 389; Jim Thome, Indians 337; Todd Helton, Rockies 369.

Al Kaline, Tigres 399; Jeff Bagwell, Astros 449; George Brett, Royals 317; Mike Trout, Angels 310; Duke Snider, Dodgers 389; Giancarlo Stanton, Marlins 267; Ryan Brawn, Brewers 344; Harmon Killebrew, Blue Jays, 559.

Darry Strawberry, Mets, 252; Babe Ruth, Yankees, 659; Mark McGwire, Athletics 363; Mike Schmidt, Phillies 548; Nate Colbert, Parents 163; Ken Griffey Jr., Mariners 417; Stán Musial, Cardinals 475; Evan Longoria, Rays 261; Ryan Zimmerman, Nationals 283.

If the 20th century was called “The Century of Babe Ruth”, this 21st could be titled “The Century of the Home Run.”

Two assets have accumulated more than 500 each, Albert Pujols and Miguel Cabrera; while Salvador Pérez is the first catcher, since Johnny Bench with such a powerful bat; Shohei Ohtani, hitting and pitching, looks like the reincarnation of Ruth; Pete Alonso is a young man with the power of a veteran, Vladimir Guerrero announces himself by dint of hits, on a journey beyond Bonds’ numbers, and many more.

The home run record of all teams in a season, which is 6,776, set in 2019, is in jeopardy.

The batters, in good numbers from the Academies, are better prepared than ever before, both physically and mentally, the ball is going further, the bats made with better wood.

Also, historically, baseball has been anti-pitcher. Now too.

Thanks to the life that has given me so much, even a reader like you.

Mejores jonroneros equipo por equipo

“La verdad es que hay mucho dinero en este país… Lo malo es que cada moneda tiene su dueño”… Pacomio.-

Coral Gables, Florida (VIP-WIRE) – Entre los 30 bateadores con mayor número de jonrones en cada equipo de Grandes Ligas, aparecen tres nativos de Latinoamérica, Sammy Sosa, dominicano, quien sacó 545 con los Cachorros; Juan González, puertorriqueño, 372 con los Rangers; Carlos Delgado, también boricua, 336, Blue Jays.

Los restantes 27 no incluyen al líder jonroneros de todos los tiempos, Barry Bonds, porque con los Piratas él disparó 176 cuadrangulares y los otros 586 con los Gigantes. Willie Stargell lo supera en Pittsburgh, con 475 y Willie Mays en Nueva York-San Francisco, con 646.

Mis amigos de Yardbarker me han facilitado la lista completa del caso. Estos son los jonroneros de los otros 25 equipos…:

Luis González, Diamondbacks 224; Hank Aaron, Bravos 733; Cal Ripken, Orioles 431; Ted Williams, Medias Rojas, 521; Frank Thomas, Medias Blancas 448; Johnny Bench, Rojos 389; Jim Thome, Indios 337; Todd Helton, Rockies 369.

Al Kaline, Tigres 399; Jeff Bagwell, Astros 449; George Brett, Royals 317; Mike Trout, Angelinos 310; Duke Snider, Dodgers 389; Giancarlo Stanton, Marlins 267; Ryan Brawn, Cerveceros 344; Harmon Killebrew, Blue Jays, 559.

Darry Strawberry, Mets, 252; Babe Ruth, Yankees, 659; Mark McGwire, Atléticos 363; Mike Schmidt, Phillies 548; Nate Colbert, Padres 163; Ken Griffey hijo, Marineros 417; Stán Musial, Cardenales 475; Evan Longoria, Rays 261; Ryan Zimmerman, Nationals 283.

Si el Siglo XX fue llamado “El Siglo de Babe Ruth”, este XXI podría ser titulado “El Siglo del Jonrón”.

Dos activos han acumulado más de 500 cada uno, Albert Pujols y Miguel Cabrera; mientras Salvador Pérez es el primer receptor, desde Johnny Bech con un bate tan poderoso; Shohei Ohtani, bateando y lanzando parece la reencarnación de Ruth; Pete Alonso es un joven con poder de veterano, Vladimir Guerrero se anuncia a fuerza de batazos, en viaje hacia más allá de los números de Bonds, y muchos más.

El record de cuadrangulares de todos los equipos en una temporada, que es de seis mil 776, impuesto en 2019, está en peligro.

Los bateadores, en buena cantidad procedentes de las Academias, están mejor preparados que nunca antes, tanto en lo físico como en lo mental, la pelota es más salidora, los bates fabricados con mejor madera.

Además, históricamente, el beisbol ha sido anti lanzadores. Ahora también.

Gracias a la vida que me ha dado tanto, incluso un lector como tú.

