Gleyber is no longer SS of the Yankees – Gleyber ya no es SS de los Yankees

“Nobody wiser than the one who invented the vice of drinking black coffee in the morning” … Pacomio.-

Coral Gables, Florida (VIP-WIRE) ** The Cubs’ best prospect, 21-year-old outfielder Brennen Davis, was promoted from Double to Triple A the day before yesterday. In his first game with the Iowa Cubs, he homered from two runs to win over Omaha… ** Speaking of prospects, the Astros have the best catcher in the minors, Azúa’s 22-year-old Yainer Diaz. He plays for Asheville, Class A-High, and is hitting for 385, 10 homers and 27 RBIs in 21 games …

** Yesterday, Friday, they presented Alfredo Pedrique at the Fuenmayor Univérsity Bootcam, and on Monday we will be able to see and hear Álvaro Espinoza. Always at six in the afternoon. Here’s how to get connected: @ fuenmayoruniversity… ** SABR, Society for American Baseball Reseach, turns 50. I remember when we founded it, in 1971, in Cooperstown, and the annuity we paid was 10 dollars, now it is 65. But it receives much more than 100 dollars in printing, services and satisfactions …

“The best time for a woman to marry is when she is single” … La Pimpi.-

** Gleyber Torres (Yankees) from Caracas understands why he lost the position of shortstop, turned second baseman. He said from Baltimore, where they played yesterday afternoon…: “I didn’t do a good job. I made too many mistakes (18). I feel very good in second base ”. And manager Aaron Boone explained…: “At 24, I think the best of Gleyber’s career is yet to come. Changing his position was the best thing for the team ”… ** The Yankees, at 82-64, are in contention for second place in the East with the Blue Jays (82-64) and Red Sox (83-65). Starting tomorrow, when they host the Indians, they have 15 games to finish the season… ** Father and son, the Griffeys, the Guerrero, the Bichette, and let’s get ready for the Sabathia, because, Carsten, 17 years old and son of CC, will be signed in the draft next June. But he’s not a left-handed pitcher, like Dad, but a left-handed but a tremendous hitter. They say he can play any of the seven positions behind the pitcher… ** Mike Trout (Angels), with a right calf injury since May 17, will no longer play this year. It was announced by manager Joe Maddon. He was hitting Trout for 333, eight homers and 18 RBIs, in 36 games …

“The children are really ours, only until the day when they begin to give their opinion” … Armandina Cisneros de Uslar.-

Thanks to the life that has given me so much, even a reader like you.

