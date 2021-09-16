The 500 home runs and the Hall of Fame – Lo 500 jonrones y El Hall de la Fama

“The University is very important, but the best of journalism is the same as prostitution, you learn in the street” … Gabriel García Márquez.-

Coral Gables, Florida (VIP WIRE) – Question of the Week…: In just days, we’ll be in the middle of the postseason. Which teams haven’t won the World Series?

The Answer…: Mariners, Padres, Rockies, Rangers, Rays and Brewers.

18 of the 28.- Of the 28 with 500 home runs, only 18 are in the Hall of Fame. The 10 that don’t, Barry Bonds, Alex Rodríguez, Albert Pujols, Sammy Sosa, Mark McGwire, Rafael Palmeiro, Manny Ramírez, David Ortiz, Gary Sheffield, Miguel Cabrera.

Defensive disaster.- The Red Sox have 14 games left to finish the season. And they have the Rays, Blue Jays and Yankees on top. They’re just over the Orioles, and they’re 82-65. In addition to dozens of serious injuries and infected with coronavirus, they have played defense as if they did not know how to play it. They made 101 errors and scored 74 unearned runs. Only the Marlins have more errors and only the Diamondbacks have more unearned runs. In Boston, to wait until next year …

“Today you are younger, or less old, than you will be in the rest of your life” … La Pimpi.-

Misplaced Plesac.- Right starter Zack Plesac (Indians), has been quite useful in his three seasons, with a record of 22-13, 3.80, even now he is 10-5, 4-45. But the Indians have been hit and runless three times this year, and on those three times he has been the loser. That is to be where you should not be …

Home run infielders – The Braves have all four infielders this year with 25 or more home runs each, which has only happened once in the 151-year history of the major leagues. Atlanta’s infielder home runners this time, Freddie Freeman, first base, 30; Ozzie Albis, second baseman, 28; Austin Riley, third baseman, 29; and Dansby Swanson, shortstop, 26. The other chance was 2008 Marlins Mike Jacobs, first baseman, 32; Dan Uggla, second baseman, 32; Jorge Cantú, third baseman, 29; Hanley Ramirez, shortstop 33.

Manager Wishes.- Tony LaRussa, now manager of the White Sox, led the Cardinals until 2011, when he also left St. Louis Albert Pujols, for Anaheim. Now LaRussa has said that he would like to see Pujols return to the Cardinals next year …

“When a friend dies, a large part of oneself also dies” … Ernest Hemingway.-

Thanks to the life that has given me so much, even a reader like you.

————————————Español———————

Lo 500 jonrones y El Hall de la Fama

“La Universidad es muy importante, pero lo mejor del periodismo, es igual a la prostitución, se aprende en la calle”… Gabriel García Márquez.-

Coral Gables, Florida (VIP WIRE) – La pregunta de la semana…: En solo días, estaremos en plena postemporada. ¿Cuáles equipos no han ganado la Serie Mundial?

La Respuesta…: Marineros, Padres, Rockies, Rangers, Rays y Cerveceros.

18 de los 28.- De los 28 con 500 jonrones, solo 18 están en el Hall de la Fama. Los 10 que no, Barry Bonds, Alex Rodríguez, Albert Pujols, Sammy Sosa, Mark McGwire, Rafael Palmeiro, Manny Ramírez, David Ortiz, Gary Sheffield, Miguel Cabrera.

Desastre defensivo.- A Los Medias Rojas, les faltan 14 juegos para terminar la temporada. Y tienen encima a Rays, Blue Jays y Yankees. Solo están sobre Orioles, y van con record de 82-65. Además de docenas de graves lesiones y contagiados de coronavirus, han jugado a la defensiva como si no supieran jugarla. Cometieron 101 errores y les anotaron 74 carreras sucias. Solo los Marlins tienen más errores y solo los Diamondbacks más carreras sucias. En Boston, a esperar hasta el año que viene…

“Hoy eres más joven, o menos viejo, de lo que serás en el resto de tu vida”… La Pimpi.-

Mal ubicado Plesac.- El abridor derecho Zack Plesac (Indios), ha sido bastante útil en sus tres temporadas, con record de 22-13, 3.80, incluso ahora tiene 10-5, 4-45. Pero a los Indios los han dejado sin hit ni carreras tres veces este año y en esas tres oportunidades el derrotado ha sido él. Eso es estar donde no se debe estar…

Infielders jonroneros.- Los Bravos tienen este año a los cuatro infdielders con 25 o más jonrones cada uno, lo que solo había ocurrido una vez en la historia de 151 años de Grandes Ligas. Los jonroneros infielders de Atlanta esta vez, Freddie Freeman, primera base, 30; Ozzie Albis, segunda base, 28; Austin Riley, tercera base, 29; y Dansby Swanson, shortstop, 26. La otra oportunidad fueron los Marlins de 2008, Mike Jacobs, primera base, 32; Dan Uggla, segunda base, 32; Jorge Cantú, tercera base, 29; Hanley Ramírez, shortstop 33.

Deseos de mánager.- Tony LaRussa, ahora mánager de los Medias Blancas, dirigió a los Cardenales hasta 2011, cuando también dejó San Luis Albert Pujols, para irse a Anaheim. Ahora LaRussa ha dicho que le agradaría ver a Pujols de regreso a los Cardenales el año que viene…

“Cuando muere un amigo, muere también gran parte de uno mismo”… Ernest Hemingway.-

Gracias a la vida que me ha dado tanto, incluso un lector como tú.

