Negro Leagues World Series – Series Mundiales de la Ligas Negras

Coral Gables, Florida (VIP-WIRE) – Luis F. Chávez M. from Ciudad Acuña, asks…: “What do the words bojote and buruza mean? that you published and in Mexico we do not know them ”.

Amigo Lucho…: Many Mexican readers friends tell me they know that meaning, since they are words approved by the Royal Academy of the Spanish Language. But hey, “bojote” is equal to bulk or package; and “buruza” is a useless, worthless, insignificant thing.

Alex Manzanilla, from Miami, asks … “Did you vote for Bernie Williams for Cooperstown?”

Friend Al…: Yes. He was one of the best centerfielders of his time, he played one hundred percent for the team; chivalrous citizen, of impeccable behavior; In eight of his 16 seasons, all with the Yankees, he hit more than 300 and 280 or more in three others; he hit 287 home runs and drove in 1,557 runs. Like David Concepcion, he deserves to be in but he is out.

Manuel Moreno, from Camurí Grande, asks …: “Two active hitters have hit 500 and more home runs, Albert Pujols and Miguel Cabrera, is this the first time this has happened?”

Friend Manolo…: It has happened several times, even recently there were three, Barry Bonds, Alex Rodríguez and Pujols. Also both active with 500 and more home runs, Willie Mays and Frank Robinson. There are 28 who have hit 500 home runs, since the first, Babe Ruth, on August 11, 1929.

Alcides Revilla, from Judibana, asks …: “How many Negro Leagues World Series were played, and in what years and results?”

Chide friend…: There were 10. 1924, Kansas City Monarchs 5, Hilldale Daisies 4, one tied… 1925, Hilldade Daisies 5, Kansas City Monarchs 1… 1926, Chicago American Giants 5, Atlantic City Bacharach Giants 4 and two draws… 1927, Chicago American Giants 5, Atlantic City Bacharach Giants 3, a tie.

The draws occurred because there were no lights in the stadiums and, if the game dragged on, night would come.

On the other hand, there was a 15-year wait without Series. 1927 to 1942, due to problems in the organization.

1942, Kansas City Monarch 4, Homestead Grays, 0… 1943, Homestead Grays 4, Birmingham Black Barons 3… 1944, Homestead Grays 4, Birmingham Black Barons 1… 1945, Cléveland Buckeyes 4, Homestead Grays 0… 1946, Newark Eagles 4, Kansas City Monarchs 3… 1947, New York Cubans 4, Cleveland Buckeyes 1.

Thanks to the life that has given me so much, even a reader like you.

————————————Español——————–

Series Mundiales de la Ligas Negras

Coral Gables, Florida (VIP-WIRE) – Luis F. Chávez M. de Ciudad Acuña, pregunta…: “¿Qué significan las palabras bojote y buruza? que Ud. publicó y en México no las conocemos”.

Amigo Lucho…: Muchos lectores amigos mexicanos me dicen saber ese significado, ya que son palabras aprobadas por la Real Academia de la Lengua Española. Pero bueno, “bojote” es igual a bulto o paquete; y “buruza”, es cosa inútil, sin valor, insignificante.

Alex Manzanilla, de Miami, pregunta…: “¿Votó Ud. por Bernie Williams para Cooperstown?”.

Amigo Al…: Sí. Fue uno de los mejores centerfielders de su época, jugaba ciento por ciento para el equipo; ciudadano caballeroso, de impecable comportamiento; en ocho de sus 16 temporadas, todas con los Yankees, bateó para más de 300 y para 280 o más en otras tres; sacó 287 jonrones e impulsó mil 557 carreras. Como David Concepción, merece estar dentro pero está fuera.

Manuel Moreno, de Camurí Grande, pregunta…: “Dos bateadores activos han sacado 500 y más jonrones, Albert Pujols y Miguel Cabrera, ¿es la primera vez que ésto ocurre?”.

Amigo Manolo…: Ha ocurrido varias veces, incluso recientemente hubo tres, Barry Bonds, Alex Rodríguez y Pujols. También estuvieron ambos activos con 500 y más jonrones, Willie Mays y Frank Róbionson. Son 28 los que han sonado 500 cuadrangulares, desde el primero, Babe Ruth, el 11 de agosto de 1929.

Alcides Revilla, de Judibana, pregunta…: “¿Cuántas Series Mundiales de las Ligas Negras se jugaron, y en cuáles años y resultados?”.

Amigo Chide…: Fueron 10. 1924, Kansas City Monarchs 5, Hilldale Daisies 4, uno empatado… 1925, Hilldade Daisies 5, Kansas City Monarchs 1… 1926, Chicago Américan Giants 5, Atlántic City Bacharach Giants 4 y dos empates… 1927, Chicago Américan Giants 5, Atlántic City Bacharach Giants 3, un empate.

Los empates ocurrían porque no había alumbrados en los estadios y, si se alargaba el juego, llegaba la noche.

Por otra parte, hubo una espera de 15 años sin Series. 1927 a 1942, por problemas en la organización.

1942, Kansas City Monarch 4, Homestead Grays, 0… 1943, Homestead Grays 4, Birmingham Black Barons 3… 1944, Homestead Grays 4, Birmingham Black Barons 1…1945, Cléveland Buckeyes 4, Homestead Grays 0… 1946, Newark Eagles 4, Kansas City Monarchs 3… 1947, New York Cubans 4, Cléveland Buckeyes 1.

Gracias a la vida que me ha dado tanto, incluso un lector como tú.

