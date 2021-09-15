METS TO NAME SPANISH RADIO BOOTH IN HONOR OF JUAN ALICEA  

FLUSHING, N.Y., September 14, 2021 – The New York Mets today announced the club will name the Spanish Radio Booth at Citi Field in honor of Juan Alicea tomorrow.

Alicea joined the organization in April of 1969 and has served in a variety of capacities including scouting and community relations before finding his home in the Spanish broadcasting booth in 1982, where he’s been ever since.

“I’m incredibly humbled and honored,” said Alicea. “The Mets have been my family for over 50 years. It’s very special to be remembered forever.”

Alicea has been behind the mic for over 4,000 Mets games, including being the leading voice on the International Spanish Network during the 1986 postseason which aired throughout the United States and Latin America.

“Juan Alicea was an innovator and pioneer in the Spanish broadcasting field,” said Mets President Sandy Alderson. “He is renowned and respected throughout the industry. Juan is an extraordinary broadcaster. He was instrumental in the creation of Hispanic Marketing, Promotions and Community Events. Juan has been a tremendously valued member of the Mets family.”

Alicea, 83, scouted Lee Mazzilli and Nino Espinosa, who both played for the Mets. He was heavily involved with Hispanic marketing initiatives in the community, including honoring Hispanic stars such as Juan Marichal, Orlando Cepeda, Tony Perez and Sammy Sosa, when they came to Shea.

“Juan has been a legendary figure on the Spanish Mets broadcasts,” said Tim Scheld, News & Program Director, WCBS 880. “We’ve been proud and honored to work alongside someone of such character and kindness and congratulate him on this well-deserved honor.”

The Mets radio booth was named in honor of Bob Murphy on August 17, 2002 and the television booth was named in honor of Ralph Kiner on that same day.