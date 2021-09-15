Vote For The Player To Receive The Roberto Clemente Humanitarian Award

The 30 club nominees for the 2021 Roberto Clemente Award have been announced and feature some of the game’s most philanthropic and humanitarian players, including 18 first-time nominees. Each year, the Roberto Clemente Award recognizes one Major League player who best represents the game of baseball through extraordinary character, community involvement, philanthropy and positive contributions, both on and off the field. The winner of the online ballot will receive one vote among those cast by a blue ribbon panel. Fans can cast their vote through October 3rd.

Every year, each MLB Club nominates a player to be considered for the Award in tribute to Clemente’s achievements and character. This year’s list of nominees features players whose various community and philanthropic activities have focused on important issues ranging from awareness & fundraising to support those with cancer and other illnesses or special needs, education for young people, natural disaster relief, outreach to underserved children & communities in the United States and abroad, and more.

VOTE HERE: My Vote 4 Clemente Award