Why my vote for Luis Aparicio – Por qué mi voto para Luis Aparicio

“That pharmacy closed because it had no choice” … Anonymous.-

-o-o-o-o-

Coral Gables, Florida (VIP-WIRE) – Today and tomorrow are Mail Days. But, if you didn’t inform me where you are writing from, I’m sorry, I can’t answer you.

Son of a cat… He is a tremendous journalist.- The news program “Fort Morgan Al Día”, produced, edited and narrated by the Caracas journalist, Germán Carías Jr., is nominated for the Ivoox awards. Fort Morgan is a town near Denver, Colorado, where Germán runs a newspaper, in addition to managing that news program. The digital platform Ivoox, in Spain, is the largest podcast platform in the Spanish language.

José Gómez, from Banning, California, comments…: “How right you were not to accept narrating games from a studio. I was watching the Mexican baseball final, and the truth is, a very good sign and a very good baseball, but the narrators, uuff !. I think they are young, really good at commenting on drinks, food and music. But in baseball they are very lost, they spoil everything with their comments ”.

Carlos Araujo, from Salt Lake City, asks…: “What did you consider when you voted for Luis Aparicio, for the Hall of Fame?”

Friend Carlos …: I watched Luis play from the press boxes, in the stadiums, during the last 14 of his 18 seasons. He was the best shortstop of his time, he resurrected the base steal, which was little used since 1923, he was captain of his teams, and thus transformed the White Sox and Orioles into champions. He played for the club, not for his numbers. He also did not display unnecessary and unserious flourishes. In his remarkable career, he grounded out 411 times to the right to get himself out, but landed runners on second and third bases. Winning baseball. Today I would also have voted for him.

Luis García T. from Mazatlán, asks…: “Where can I buy your books? I just want to give them to my dad ”.

Amigo Lucho…: My books are sold out and due to the pandemic and some other details, it has not been possible to print new editions. I am waiting for my dear friend, Juan Carlos Valle Quintero, from “Once Ríos Editorial Services”, from Culiacán, to be willing to print them again. I will inform you.

Miguel Luque, from Papelón, Portuguesa, asks…: “Because the base on balls is not credited as a base reached. An intentional base, maybe it’s okay not to. ”

Migo friend …: It is considered that the batter did not reach the base with his own effort, but was given it. Notice that he doesn’t score a turn at bat either.

Thanks to the life that he has given me so much, even a reader like you.

jbeisbol5@aol.com

@ juanvene5

———————————-Español——————-

Por qué mi voto para Luis Aparicio

“Aquella farmacia cerró porque no tenía más remedio”… Anónimo.-

-o-o-o-o-

Coral Gables, Florida (VIP-WIRE) – Hoy y mañana son Días del Correo. Pero, si no me informaste desde dónde escribes, lo lamento, no puedo contestarte.

Hijo de gato… Es tremendo periodista.- El noticiero “Fort Morgan Al Día”, producido, editado y narrado por el periodista caraqueño, Germán Carías hijo, está nominado a los premios Ivoox. Fort Morgan es una población cercana a Denver, Colorado, donde Germán dirige un diario, además de manejar ese programa de noticias. La plataforma digital Ivoox, de España, es la más grande tribuna de podcasts en idioma español.

José Gómez, de Banning, California, comenta…: “Cuanta razón tuvo Ud. al no aceptar narrar juegos desde un estudio. Estuve viendo la final del beisbol mexicano, y la verdad, muy buena señal y muy buen beisbol, pero los narradores, !uuff!. Creo que son jóvenes, la verdad buenos para comentar sobre bebidas, comidas y música. Pero en el beisbol están perdidísimos, echan a perder todo con sus comentarios”.

Carlos Araujo, de Salt Lake City, pregunta…: “¿Qué consideraste cuando votaste por Luis Aparicio, para el Hall de la Fama?”.

Amigo Carlos…: Ví jugar a Luis desde los palcos de prensa, en los estadios, durante las últimas 14 de sus 18 temporadas. Fue el mejor shortstop de su época, resucitó el robo de base, que poco se usaba desde 1923, fue capitán de sus equipos, y así transformó a Medias Blancas y a Orioles hasta ser campeones. Jugaba para el club, no para sus números. Tampoco exhibía florituras innecesarias y poco serias. En su notable carrera, bateó 411 veces roletazos por la derecha para ser out él, pero arrimando corredores a segunda y a tercera bases. Beisbol ganador. Hoy también hubiera votado por él.

Luis García T. de Mazatlán, pregunta…: “¿Dónde puedo comprar sus libros?. Es que deseo regalárselos a mi papa”.

Amigo Lucho…: Mis libros se agotaron y por la pandemia y algunos detalles más, no ha sido posible lanzar nuevas ediciones. Estoy en espera de que mi querido amigo, Juan Carlos Valle Quintero, de “Servicios Editoriales Once Ríos”, de Culiacán, esté dispuesto a imprimirlos de nuevo. Te informaré.

Miguel Luque, de Papelón, Portuguesa, pregunta…: “Porque la base por bolas no se acredita como base alcanzada. Una base intencional, tal vez esté bien que no”.

Amigo Migo…: Se considera que el bateador no alcanzó la base con esfuerzo propio, sino que se la dieron. Fíjate que tampoco se le anota turno al bate.

Gracias a la vida que me ha dado tanto, incluso un lector como tú.

ATENCIÓN.- Por Google, el archivo de “Juan Vené en la Pelota”, en “el deporte vuelve a unirnos”.

jbeisbol5@aol.com

@juanvene5