NOMINEES ANNOUNCED FOR BASEBALL’S MOST PRESTIGIOUS RECOGNITION – THE ROBERTO CLEMENTE AWARD

Players Selected for Philanthropic and Humanitarian Efforts Will Be Recognized by Clubs Beginning on Roberto Clemente Day, Wednesday, September 15th

September 15th – Also the Start of Hispanic Heritage Month

Will Be Celebrated As Roberto Clemente Day in Perpetuity

For First Time, League-Wide Celebration of Hall of Famer’s Legacy Will Give Nominees and Previous Clemente Award Winners the Option to Wear Roberto’s “21” On Their Respective Uniforms

The 30 Club nominees for the 2021 Roberto Clemente Award, baseball’s most prestigious individual honor for Major Leaguers, feature some of the game’s most philanthropic and humanitarian players, including 18 first-time nominees.

The Roberto Clemente Award is the annual recognition of a Major League player who best represents the game of baseball through extraordinary character, community involvement, philanthropy and positive contributions, both on and off the field. The nominees will be officially recognized beginning on Wednesday, September 15th, Roberto Clemente Day, which was established by Major League Baseball to honor the late Hall of Famer’s legacy as a humanitarian. On this 20th annual Roberto Clemente Day, MLB has also announced that September 15th – which is the beginning of Hispanic Heritage Month – will be celebrated as Roberto Clemente Day in perpetuity.

The 30 Club nominees of the 2021 Roberto Clemente Award are listed below:

Arizona Diamondbacks – David Peralta*

Atlanta Braves – Will Smith*

Baltimore Orioles – Trey Mancini*

Boston Red Sox – Nathan Eovaldi*

Chicago Cubs – Jason Heyward

Chicago White Sox – Liam Hendriks

Cincinnati Reds – Joey Votto*

Cleveland Indians – Aaron Civale*

Colorado Rockies – Ian Desmond

Detroit Tigers – Miguel Cabrera

Houston Astros – Alex Bregman

Kansas City Royals – Salvador Perez*

Los Angeles Angels – Mike Trout

Los Angeles Dodgers – Justin Turner

Miami Marlins – Miguel Rojas

Milwaukee Brewers – Brent Suter

Minnesota Twins – Nelson Cruz

New York Mets – Pete Alonso*

New York Yankees – Kyle Higashioka*

Oakland Athletics – Tony Kemp

Philadelphia Phillies – Alec Bohm*

Pittsburgh Pirates – Jacob Stallings*

San Diego Padres – Joe Musgrove*

San Francisco Giants – Brandon Crawford*

Seattle Mariners – Kyle Seager*

St. Louis Cardinals – Paul Goldschmidt

Tampa Bay Rays – Ryan Yarbrough*

Texas Rangers – Jose Trevino*

Toronto Blue Jays – Bo Bichette*

Washington Nationals – Max Scherzer*

*=First-time Nominee