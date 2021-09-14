Comeback Win: Can The Yankees Build Momentum

Bill Menzel/ Latino Sports

Bronx, NY- Gary Sanchez delivered a huge single in the 10th inning at Yankee Stadium Monday afternoon. The walk-off decisive run and 6-5 win over the Twins was reminiscent of how the Yankees won a good portion of ball games during their run after the All-Star break.

And a nice comeback win, overcoming the Twins five run lead at this juncture of September started with a Aaron Judge game-tying three-run home in the eighth inning.

As the Judge said, “You’ve got to enjoy the ride. When you’re on a roller coaster. You’ve got to enjoy it. This is the fun part of the year so just keep riding it. And ride it through the playoffs.

However, the Yankees still have a lot of work to do to reach the postseason now that the AL WildCard picture has tightened up a bit more. The Yankees finished Monday a half game of Toronto and Boston who are tied in the Wildcard standings.

The Yankees left the Bronx as a confidence group and can pick up significant ground this week as they begin a three game series in Baltimore with the Orioles. Though the Orioles own the worst record in the American League it was about a week and a half ago when they came to the Bronx and took two out of three games in the Bronx.

There are 18 games remaining, and after losing two of three to the cross-town Mets, this makeup game win Monday was that boost of confidence. Despite losing 12 of their last 15 games, the Yankees needed this win.

“For us as a whole, the goal is to win as many games of possible said Sanchez through an interpreter. “We find ourselves to be here in this stretch and that’s the mentality.

Sanchez said it is about focus and taking it a game at a time. Yes there are continued issues with a starting rotation, a bullpen hindered with injuries and overworked, but the teams that survive adversity have a way of getting it done.

The Yankees always believed they were a playoff team. They certainly have the players and were expected to play baseball in October but it has been a struggle, the exception was a recent and 13-game winning streak.

It did not appear the Yankees would win this one, more so because rookie starter Luis Gil gave up three home runs in six innings. Gil, though, managed to get through the struggle. The bullpen, Judge, and Sanchez, were instrumental in assuring this would not be another disappointing loss.

Manager Aaron Boone, stuck with his rookie.

“Just a great job by him,” he said.”and then a lot of guys came up big whether it be in the bullpen or some big hits. With these games meaning so much, that’s a good one right there.”

On to Baltimore now are the Yankees and looking to build off this win.

Rich Mancuso: Twitter@Ring786 Facebook.com/Rich Mancuso