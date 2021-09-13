The Letters from Beyond – Babe Ruth’s to Yu Darvish / Las Cartas desde El Más allá.- La de Babe Ruth para Yu Darvish

“If you remember your childhood, you will love all the children in the world” … Babe Ruth.-

“Children don’t know how to fake a smile” … Babe Ruth.-

Coral Gables, Florida (VIP-WIRE) – My dear Yu…:

I like your name for short, and I like you because you consider that making a child happy is the best gift you can give yourself.

Once I forgot I had a game at Yankee Stadium, because I went to celebrate a boy’s birthday with his neighborhood friends. They fined me $ 500.

And now your beautiful story with that child, who will never forget you. and he will always love baseball. Let me review it…:

The child, whose name is Landon, a supporter of your team, the Padres, lives in Tennessee, quite far from San Diego, about three thousand 300 kilometers. So as soon as it was announced that you guys would be playing closer, in Atlanta, visiting the Braves, Landon’s dad got a day’s leave from work and got his old car ready for the three-and-a-half hour drive.

“That was the birthday present that he wanted, since he has reached 10 years of age,” explained the father, who has also stated …:

“The trip was very pleasant and we got to ‘Truist Park’… But it rained very hard and it was impossible to play. I couldn’t wait for the next day. I only had one day’s leave. Suddenly, while it was still raining, we saw that a player, getting wet and all, was signing autographs, so we went down to near the field, and it was Yu Darvish. Landon carried a ball and asked him to sign it, which Darvish did with a friendly smile.

“We told him about our odyssey, with the trip of more than three hours, and Landon told him that he felt very good, even without seeing the game, because of the signed ball. Darvish responded with a smile and a hug for my son. ”

When Landon’s mother found out, she sent you a message of gratitude.

And in just hours, olé !, they received a formal invitation in Tennessee for Landon and his father to visit San Diego and see a complete series. You would send airfare, and pay hotel and other expenses, in addition to providing tickets for the games.

Landon’s dad took a weekend to accept the invitation. And not only did you pay for all those travel expenses, but before and after each of the three games, you offered VIP treatment to your guests.

Nice story, friend Yu. From this Here After, I wish you all the good things in the world … Babe.

Thanks to the life that has given me so much, even a reader like you.

———————————-Español——————–

Las Cartas desde El Más allá.- La de Babe Ruth para Yu Darvish

“Si recuerdas tu niñez, amarás a todos los niños del mundo”… Babe Ruth.-

“Los niños no saben fingir la sonrisa”… Babe Ruth.-

Mi querido Yu…:

Coral Gables, Florida (VIP-WIRE) – Me gusta tu nombre por breve, y me gustas tú porque consideras que hacer feliz a un niño es el mejor regalo que se puede hacer uno mismo.

Una vez olvidé que tenía juego en Yankee Stadium, porque me fui a celebrarle el cumpleaños a un chico junto con sus amiguitos del barrio. Me multaron con 500 dólares.

Y ahora tu linda historia con ese niño, quien jamás te olvidará. y siempre amará al beisbol. Déjame repasarla…:

La críatura, cuyo nombre es Landon, seguidor de tu equipo, los Padres, vive en Tennessee, bastante lejos de San Diego, unos tres mil 300 kilómetros. Por eso, en cuanto se anunció que ustedes jugarían más cerca, en Atlanta, visitando a los Bravos, el papá de Landon consiguió permiso de un día en el trabajo y preparó su viejo automóvil para el viaje de tres horas y media.

“Ese era el regalo de cumpleaños que él quería, ya que ha llegado a los 10 años de edad”, explicó el papá, quien también ha relatado…:

“El viaje fue muy agradable y llegamos al ‘Truist Park’… Pero llovió muy fuerte y fue imposible jugar. Yo no podía esperar al día siguiente. Solo tenía permiso de un día. De pronto, lloviendo aún, vimos que un pelotero, mojándose y todo, estaba firmando autógrafos, por lo que bajamos hasta cerca del terreno, y era Yu Darvish. Landon llevaba una pelota y le pidió se la firmara, lo que hizo Darvish con una sonrisa de amistad.

“Le contamos nuestra odisea, con el viaje de más de tres horas, y Landon le dijo que se sentía muy bien, aún sin ver el juego, por la pelota firmada. Darvish respondió con una sonrisa y una caricia para mi hijo”.

Cuando la madre de Landon se enteró, te envió un mensaje de gratitud.

Y en horas nada más, ¡olé!, recibieron en Tennessee invitación formal para que Landon y su padre visitaran San Diego y vieran una serie completa. Tú enviarías pasajes aéreos, y pagarías hotel y otros gastos, además de brindar los boletos para los juegos.

El papá de Landon tomó un fin de semana para aceptar la invitación. Y no solo costeaste todos esos gastos del viaje, sino que antes y después de cada uno de los tres juegos, ofreciste trato de VIP a tus huéspedes.

Linda historia, amigo Yu. Desde este Más Acá, te deseo todo lo bueno que haya en el mundo… Babe.

Gracias a la vida que me ha dado tanto, incluso un lector como tú.

