Mets – Yankee Game Three: One Hell of a Game.

From CA — I arrived today in Los Angeles to prepare for awarding the LatinoMVP award to Fernando Tatis Jr., the rising star shortstop for the San Diego Padres for his performance in the 2020 season. The prestigious award will be presented in a Hispanic Heritage Month event on the 25th before his home fans in San Diego.

While acclimating in Los Angeles to the jetlag and the three-hour difference from my home in New York I was relaxing and entertaining myself by watching local sports television. Being in Los Angeles the highlights here were all about the Los Angeles Dodgers and the San Francisco Giants, one of the oldest rivalries in baseball.

However, anyone that had been watching the games in New York, what many refer to, “the Subway Series” games between the Yankees and the Mets were treated to one of the most exciting baseball games this season. Yes, we all know of the Boston Red Sox – New York Yankees rivalry, but local New Yorkers know that the Mets and Yankee rivalry is just as exciting and sometimes more intense.

Yesterday’s rubber game between these two local teams was more than intense. We can also say that this was the coming out of Francisco Lindor who confirmed his $341 million 10-year contract with three homeruns that helped catapult the sea saw game for a Mets victory and winning the three games series two games to one.

Lindor hit his third home run to give the Mets the lead in the eighth inning on yesterday, leading them to a 7-6 victory over the Bronx Bombers before a packed Citi Field.

This was Lindor’s first career three-homer game with a go-ahead solo shot off Chad Green in the eighth. He hit a solo homer in the sixth and a three-run blast in the second. He is the 11th Mets player to record home runs from both sides of the plate in a single game.

This could not be a true rivalry if there was not a bench clearing episode and this occurred in the seventh, when Lindor and Yankee, Giancarlo Stanton exchanged words following Stanton’s game-tying homer off Brad Hand. Lindor and the Mets were upset at the notion that Yankees players might be whistling from their dugout as a way to relay information about pitches.

Lindor expressed those feelings when he made whistling gestures toward the Yankees’ dugout following the second of his three homers.

The next inning, Stanton hit a homerun and he slowed down as he passed Lindor at shortstop and shouted something to Lindor. Lindor and Javier Báez gestured with their hands like saying: “Sigue Hablando (Keep talking).” Lindor made another whistling gesture to Stanton, and this prompted both dugouts and bullpens to come out.

The game maintained it heighten excitement to the last pitch of the ninth inning when Edwin Díaz got Giancarlo Stanton to short fly to none other than Francisco Lindor.

Watch the Lindor homer: Lindor’s 3rd Homer