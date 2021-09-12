The sexual boxer might throw it more – El boxeador sexual quizá lo lance más

“What every human should take care of the most, after 14 years of age, is the antics of sex” … La Pimpi.-

-o-o-o-

Coral Gables, Fla. (VIP-WIRE) – Bauer’s career in jeopardy.- Pitcher Trevor Bauer’s drama, who hasn’t pitched since June 28, will reach beyond the postseason. They have once again extended their stay on “administrative leave” which means that they do not even dress up in uniform, but they do collect what corresponds to the contract that the Dodgers signed last December for three seasons for 102 million of dollars.

Bauer is accused by two ladies of rape and assault with with his fists during the sexual act. He and his lawyers allege that there was no violation, because in both cases the girls agreed to go to bed with him, and as for the beatings, they state that they asked for it, and explained that they felt better that way.

Last year, when he was pitching for the Reds, Bauer won the Cy Young, 5-4, 1.73, in 11 games he started, of which he threw two completions and they were shut outs. This year he is 8-5, 2.59, a complete game, after 17 starts with the Dodgers.

The litigation has dragged on longer than expected and there is no one to predict when it will end. That’s why Dodgers coaches doubt the 30-year-old Bauer can resume pitching.

Meanwhile he has said that he stays away from the team, because he does not want to be a distraction when they are at the height of their fight to reach baseball in October. Even before yesterday’s games on Saturday, they were second in the Western Division, with a record of 89-53. First in that group are the usual rivals, the Giants, 91-50.

We love you Kris! .- One of the longest standing ovations at Chicago’s Wrigley Field in recent years was the one that Cubs fans just gave Kris Bryant. The scandalous tribute included a video of the memories of the stellar uniformed bigleaguer with the boys of the north of the city of Ohio.

Third baseman Bryant, 29, has been a four-time All-Star and was part of the 2016 World Series winning Cubs. But after seven seasons in Chicago, he was sent in a trade to the Giants last July. . He said…:

“I want to express my gratitude to everyone in Chicago for how well they have treated me, both during my time here and today. Thanks”.

Thanks to the life that has given me so much, even a reader like you.

ATTENTION.- By Google, the file of “Juan Vené en la Pelota”, through “sport brings us together again”.

Jbeisbol5@aol.com

@ juanvene5

———————————–Español—————-

El boxeador sexual quizá lo lance más

-o-o-o-o-

“De lo que más debe cuidarse todo humano, después de los 14 años de edad, es de las travesuras del sexo”… La Pimpi.-

-o-o-o-

Coral Gables, Florida (VIP-WIRE) – En peligro la carrera de Bauer.- El drama del lanzador Trevor Bauer, quien no lanza desde el 28 de junio, llegará hasta más allá de la postemporada. Han prolongado una vez más su permanencia en “administrative leave” (licencia administrativa), lo que quiere decir que ni siquiera se uniforma, pero sí cobra lo correspondiente al contrato que le firmaron los Dodgers, en el pasado diciembre para tres temporadas por 102 millones de dólares.

Bauer es acusado por dos damas de violación y agresión a puñetazos durante el acto sexual. Él sus abogados alegan que no hubo violación alguna, porque en ambos casos las muchachas aceptaron ir la cama con él, y en cuanto a los golpes, exponen que ellas lo pedían, y explicaban que así se sentían mejor.

El año pasado, cuando lanzaba para los Rojos, Bauer ganó el Cy Young, con marca de 5-4, 1.73, en 11 juegos que abrió, de los cuales tiró dos completos y fueron blanqueadas. Este año tiene record de 8-5, 2.59, un juego completo, tras 17 aperturas con los Dodgers.

El litigio se ha extendido más de lo esperado y no hay quien prediga cuándo terminará. Por eso coaches de los Dodgers dudan de que Bauer, de 30 años de edad. pueda volver s lanzar.

Entre tanto él ha dicho que se mantiene alejado del equipo, porque no quiere significar una distracción, cuando están en lo más álgido de su lucha por llegar al beisbol de octubre. Hasta antes de los juegos de ayer sábado, eran segundos en la División occidental, con record de 89-53. Primeros en ese grupo son los rivales de siempre, los Gigantes, 91-50.

¡Te adoramos Kris!.- Una de las más prolongadas ovaciones en el Wrigley Field de Chicago en los últimos años, ha sido la que acaban de brindar los fanáticos de los Cachorros a Kris Bryant. El escandaloso homenaje, incluyó un video de los recuerdos del estelar bigleaguer uniformado con los muchachones del norte de la ciudad de Ohio.

El tercera base Bryant, de 29 años, ha sido llevado cuatro veces el Juego de Estrellas y fue parte de los Cachorros ganadores de la Serie Mundial 2016. Pero después de siete campañas en Chicago, fue enviado en un cambio a los Gigantes en julio pasado. Dijo…:

“Deseo expresar mi gratitud a todos en Chicago, por lo bien que me han tratado, tanto durante mi permanencia a quí, como hoy mismo. Gracias”.

Gracias a la vida que me ha dado tanto, incluso un lector como tú.

ATENCIÓN.- Por Google, el archivo de “Juan Vené en la Pelota”, a través de “el deporte vuelve a unirnos”.

Jbeisbol5@aol.com

@juanvene5