Salvador Pérez was a very poor child – Salvador Pérez fue un niño muy pobre

Coral Gables, Florida (VIP-WIRE) – Salvador Pérez’s history in baseball is extraordinary, it dazzles. And his private life is an example of success, of how he can change the life of an entire family for the better.

Mrs. Yilda Díaz, his mother, had to cook and go out, herself, through the streets of Valencia to sell her food, she would sell for whatever currency she could get for the dish to support her son, abandoned by his father when he was four years old.

Mother and son were picked up by Salvador’s grandmother, Carmen de Díaz, because they had nowhere to live.

And when the Royals gave him to sign, the 65 thousand dollar bonus, he gave the check to his mother and said …:

“All I want is for you to buy a good house for my grandmother and for you.

Now, the best catcher in both leagues, at 31 years of age, could buy more than a block of Valencian houses, for his grandmother, his mother and his neighbors friends.

“Salvy”, as his teammates call him, with the Royals, has received, since 2012, fees of 59 million 500 thousand dollars and is signed until 2026, for another 93 million.

The first exploits of this Valencian in the Major Leagues, arose when in 2015, he was elected Most Valuable of the World Series that they beat the Mets. He had hit .364 and drove in the two biggest runs of the five games.

Royals manager Mike Matheny is the Venezuelan’s first admirer. Yesterday he said for this column, from Minneapolis, where they are playing …:

“I was also a catcher, for 14 seasons and with four teams. It’s the most stressful position, so it’s admirable that ‘Salvy’ is the kind of hitter he is and at the same time stellar behind the plate. There haven’t been many notable hitting catchers, Yogi Berra, Johnny Bench, Carlton Fisk and maybe two or three others. ‘Salvy’ is already in that small group. ”

Salvador has had to overcome difficult situations. On March 1, 2019, he injured his right elbow and was subjected to the Tommy John, for which he was out of the game for more than a year.

He started at baseball as a child, when Mrs. Yilda enrolled him in a baseball school, so that in the afternoons, after elementary classes, she could cook without having to attend to him.

Salvador had special abilities, so they used him as a pitcher and as a shortstop.

Coral Gables, Florida (VIP-WIRE) – La historia de Salvador Pérez en el beisbol es extraordinaria, deslumbra. Y lo de su vida privada es un ejemplo del éxito, de cómo puede cambiar para bien la vida de toda una familia.

La señora Yilda Díaz, su madre, tenía que cocinar y salir, ella misma, por las calles de Valencia para vender su comida, a real o a bolívar el plato, para mantener a su hijito, abandonado por el padre cuando cumplió cuatro años.

Madre e hijo fueron recogidos por la abuela de Salvador, Carmen de Díaz, porque no tenían dónde vivir.

Y cuando los Royals le dieron por firmar, el bono de 65 mil dólares, le entregó el cheque a su madre y le dijo…:

“Todo lo que deseo es que compres una buena casa para mi abuela y para tí.

Ahora, el mejor receptor de las dos Ligas Grandes, a los 31 años de edad, podría comprar más de una cuadra de casas valencianas, para su abuela, su madre y los vecinos amigos.

“Salvy”, como lo llaman sus compañeros de equipo, en los Royals, ha cobrado, desde 2012, honorarios por 59 millones 500 mil dólares y está firmado hasta 2026, por otros 93 millones.

El primer escándalo por las hazañas de este valenciano en Grandes Ligas, surgió cuando en 2015, fue elegido Más Valioso de la Serie Mundial que les ganaron a los Mets. Había bateado para 364 e impulsado las dos carreras más importantes de los cinco juegos.

El mánager de los Royals, Mike Matheny, es el primer admirador del venezolano. Ayer dijo para esta columna, desde Minneápolis, donde están jugando…:

“También fui receptor, durante 14 temporadas y con cuatro equipos. Es la posición más estresante, por lo que es admirable que ‘Salvy’ sea la clase de bateador que es y a la vez estelar tras el home. No han sido muchos los catchers bateadores insignes, Yogi Berra, Johnny Bench, Carlton Fisk y quizá dos o tres más. ‘Salvy’ ya está en ese reducido grupo”.

Salvador ha tenido que superar situaciones difíciles. El primero de marzo de 2019, se lesionó el codo derecho y fue sometido a la Tommy John, por lo que estuvo fuera de juego durante más de un año.

Comenzó en la pelota de niño, cuando la señora Yilda lo inscribió en una escuela de beisbol, para que por las tardes, después de las clases de primaria, ella pudiera cocinar sin tener que atenderlo.

Salvador tenía habilidades especiales, por lo que lo utilizaban como lanzador y como shortstop.

