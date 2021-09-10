Gambler$ 1919 and televi$ion 2021

“For the money the dog dances” … Anonymous.-

The standing says the Rays and Brewers could make the World Series.

Coral Gables, Florida (VIP-WIRE) – How would the executives of the television networks, ESPN and FOX, pay $ 1 billion and $ 1.4 billion annually, respectively, for broadcast rights, respectively?

An advertising expert told me that the tune for a World Series, Yankees-Dodgers, or Giants-Yankees, or Red Sox-Mets, compared to Rays-Brewers, can be up to eight to one. If the Big Teams Series is tuned in by 80 million people, the other would only be seen by 10 million. That is, those who would pay 10 million for their ads in that one, perhaps they would only contribute 1.2 million for the other, if they accept to appear in such a poor show.

Rays-Brewers, or any small-market World Series, would be a financial failure for ESPN and FOX.

Television folks have been very involved in the Major League Baseball march, such as game time changes and the overuse of media areas in stadiums. But never, as far as it is known, have they intervened or tried to intervene in the results of the games.

The fears arise, because there is a lot of money in the matter, exaggerated money, starting with those 2.4 billion dollars that Major League Baseball receives annually. Add that the commissioner’s office and the 30 teams share that amount.

So when the Mets have a day game at Citi Field, and ESPN wants it at night, they change the time without worry or consultation, even when the team has to play the next day, in the afternoon, in San Francisco, at six PM New York time. That is, from the San Francisco airport, they had to go to the stadium, without a second between the sheets.

Is that an abuse? If it is.

When players were paid low wages, the danger was the gamblers, because they managed hundreds of thousands of dollars in their operations.

Eddie Cicotte, right-hander, top star of the 1919 White Sox, earned $ 9,775 for the season. Bettors gave him 10,000, just for allowing the Reds to win the World Series.

Another seven underpaid players were bought by gamblers to help Cicotte, Joe (Shoeless) Jackson, Lefty Williams, Swede Risberg, Chick Gandil, Happy Felsch, Buck Weaver and Fred McMullin.

Today gamblers have nothing to buy from players, but television networks do.

Eye!

——————————–Español——————-

Apo$tadore$ 1919 y la televi$ión 2021

“Por el dinero baila el perro”… Anónimo.-

El standing dice que Rays y Cerveceros podrían llegar a la Serie Mundial.

Coral Gables, Florida (VIP-WIRE) – ¿Cómo lo verían los ejecutivos de las cadenas de televisión, ESPN y FOX, que pagan, mil millones y mil millones 400 mil dólares anuales, respectivamente, por los derechos de transmisión?

Un experto en publicidad me dijo que la sintonía de una Serie Mundial, Yankees-Dodgers, o Gigantes-Yankees, o Medias Rojas-Mets, comparada con la de Rays-Cerveceros, puede ser hasta de ocho a uno. Si la Serie de los equipos grandes es sintonizada por 80 millones de personas, a la otra solo la verían 10 millones. O sea, los que pagarían 10 millones por sus anuncios en aquella, quizá solo aportarían millón 200 mil por la otra, si es que aceptan aparecer en tan pobre espectáculo.

Rays-Cerveceros, o cualquier Serie Mundial de mercados pequeños, sería un fracaso económico para ESPN y FOX.

La gente de la televisión se ha inmiscuido mucho en la marcha de las Grandes Ligas, como en los cambios de horas de los juegos y en el uso exagerado de áreas de la prensa en los estadios. Pero nunca, que se sepa, han intervenido o han tratado de intervenir, en los resultados de los juegos.

Los temores surgen, porque hay mucho dinero en el asunto, exagerado dinero, comenzando por esos dos mil 400 millones de dólares que anualmente recibe Major League Baseball. Suma que se comparten la oficina el comisionado y los 30 equipos.

Por eso, cuando los Mets tienen un juego diurno en Citi Field, y lo quiere nocturno ESPN, cambian la hora sin preocupación ni consulta alguna, aún cuando el equipo tenga que jugar al día siguiente, por la tarde, en San Francisco, a seis horas de Nueva York. Es decir, del aeropuerto sanfranciscano, tuvieron que ir al estadio, sin un segundo entre las sábanas.

¿Eso es un abuso? Sí lo es.

Cuando los peloteros cobraban salarios bajos, el peligro eran los apostadores, porque manejaban cientos de miles de dólares en sus operaciones.

Eddie Cicotte, lanzador derecho, máxima estrella de los Medias Blancas de 1919, cobraba nueve mil 75 dólares por la temporada. Los apostadores le dieron 10 mil, solo por permitir que los Rojos ganaran la Serie Mundial.

Otros siete mal pagados fueron comprados por los apostadores para que ayudaran a Cicotte, Joe (Shoeless) Jackson, Lefty Williams, Swede Risberg, Chick Gandil, Happy Felsch, Buck Weaver y Fred McMullin.

Hoy día los apostadores no tienen con qué comprar a los peloteros, pero las cadenas de televisión, sí.

¡Ojo!

