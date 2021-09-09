Manfred and the invention of the intentional balk – Manfred y el invento del balk intencional

“We are mortal for another to finish paying the pending mortgage” … Dick Secades.-

Coral Gables, Florida (VIP WIRE) – Question of the Week…: We’re close to the postseason now. Who are the only two pitchers to have 11 World Series wins without a loss?

The Answer…: Herb Pennock, five games won, one with the Athletics, four with the Yankees; and Lefty Gomez, six, all with the Yankees.

Manfred’s things.- I don’t know whether to laugh at the commissioner, Rob (Plover Head) Manfred, or pity him, or declare him a sickly abuser.

With his follies, he has sparked the invention of the intentional balk. The Rays’ Collin McHugh did it when they beat the Red Sox 11-9 in the 10th inning, which logically started with the automatic runner in second. Afraid that that runner would steal the catcher’s signals, McHugh windup and throw to third, where there was no runner, so he went balk. Well yeah, the Rays won, 11-10 …

Koufax’s perfect day.- It was 56 years ago today that Cubs pitcher Bob Hendley was nearly unbeatable. The bad thing for him was that, for the Dodgers, Sandy Koufax was pitching, who was perfect. The Dodgers had only one hit, the Cubs none. The Dodgers won 1-0, in (Marvel, Commissioner Manfred) 1:43 hours. Koufax gave up 14 strikeouts, including his last six batters.

And he said after the game…: “It’s too bad Hendley lost his game. But I’m happy because we scored that run, otherwise we would have spent the whole night playing. ”

In 151 years of Major League Baseball, only 23 perfect games have been thrown, the first by Lee Richmnd, in 1880, the last by Félix Hernández, 2012. The only other Latin American with a perfect game has been Dennis Martínez, in 1991.

“Judge …:” I do not need a defense attorney, because I intend to tell only the truth “… An anonymous defendant.-

Calamitous.- Francisco Lindor and Javier Báez have been the most dire for the Mets, not this season, but in the entire life of the team, since 1962. Báez complains that he played with an earring, which costs $200 thousand dollars, he dropped it in the infield and doesn’t show up. Two questions …: Why play with an earring? … Will there be an earring that costs 200 thousand dollars or is it a lie of the clown? …

“Writers do not write about what they have lived, but about what they wish they had lived” … Joseph McKadew.-

Thanks to the life that has given me so much, even a reader like you.

———————————–Español—————–

Manfred y el invento del balk intencional

“Somos mortales para que otro termine de pagar la hipoteca pendiente”… Dick Secades.-

Coral Gables, Florida (VIP WIRE) – La pregunta de la semana…: Ya estamos cerca de la postemporada. ¿Cuáles son los dos únicos lanzadores que suman 11 victorias en Series Mundiales sin derrota alguna?

La Respuesta…: Herb Pennock, cinco juegos ganados, uno con los Atléticos, cuatro con los Yankees; y Lefty Gómez, seis, todos con los Yankees.

Las cosas de Manfred.- No se si reírme del comisionado, Rob (Cabeza de Chorlito) Manfred, o compadecerlo, o declararlo enfermizo abusador.

Con sus locuras, ha provocado el invento del balk intencional. Lo cometió Collin McHugh, de los Rays, cuando les ganaban a los Medias Rojas 11-9, en el décimo inning, que lógicamente comenzaba con el corredor automático en segunda. Temeroso de que ese corredor le robara las señas al cátcher, McHugh hizo windup y tiró a tercera, donde no había corredor, por lo que fue balk. Bueno sí, ganaron los Rays, 11-10…

El día perfecto de Koufax.- Hace hoy 56 años que el lanzador de los Cachorros, Bob Hendley, estuvo casi imbateable. Lo malo para él fue que, por los Dodgers, lanzaba Sandy Koufax, quien fue perfecto. Los Dodgers batearon un solo hit, los Cachorros ninguno. Ganaron los Dodgers 1-0, en (asómbrese, comisionado Manfred) 1:43 horas. Koufax dejó a 14 strikeouts, incluso sus últimos seis bateadores.

Y dijo después del juego…: “Es una lástima que Hendley haya perdido su juego. Pero estoy feliz porque anotamos esa carrera, ya que si no, habríamos pasado toda la noche jugando”.

En 151 años de Grandes Ligas, se han tirado solamente 23 juegos perfectos, el primero por Lee Richmnd, en 1880, el último por Félix Hernández, 2012. El único otro latinoamericano con juego perfecto ha sido Dennis Martínez, en 1991.

“Señor juez…: “No necesito abogado defensor, porque pienso decir solo la verdad”… Un acusado anónimo.-

Calamitosísimos.- Francisco Lindor y Javier Báez han sido lo más calamitoso para los Mets, no en esta temporada, sino en toda la vida del equipo, desde 1962. Báez se queja de que jugaba con un arete, o zarcillo, que cuesta 200 mil dólares, se le cayó en el infield y no aparece. Dos preguntas…: ¿Para qué y por qué jugar con un arete?… ¿Habrá un zarcillo que cueste 200 mil dólares o será una mentira del payasón?…

“Los escritores no escriben acerca de lo que han vivido, sino sobre lo que desean haber vivido”… Joseph McKadew.-

Gracias a la vida que me ha dado tanto, incluso un lector como tú.

