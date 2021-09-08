Derek Jeter, Larry Walker and Ted Simmons have been inducted into the National Baseball Hall of Fame

The National Baseball Hall of Fame Class of 2020: Derek Jeter, Larry Walker and Ted Simmons (📸 Photo Credit: George Napolitano/Latino Sports)

COOPERSTOWN, N.Y. — In the morning hours of Wednesday, September 8, The National Baseball Hall of Fame museum glowed as sunrays graced the iron plaques that were assembled in rows.

On the contrary, the heat from the sun lifted goosebumps from the skin, as if touched by the hands of baseball’s immortals that lived on the chestnut wooden walls.

The rugged faces of baseball legends welcomed three former baseball players into the Hall of Fame and one baseball executive. Those inductees included Derek Jeter, Larry Walker, Ted Simmons, and Marvin Miller.

Fans from all over roamed Cooperstown — the hometown of the National Baseball Hall of Fame museum — with a lively buzz that can only be created by their love for the game and the love they have for the players they’ve witnessed step onto the diamond in stadiums across the nation.

A heavy stream of navy blue and pinstripes filled the freshly cut lawn that laid in front of the towering stage that awaited the presence of the players that have reached baseball immortality. As the voices of Jeter, Simmons, and Walker echoed across the field, awe fluttered from all directions and emotions flared.

My inner child found solace in listening to the now immortalized voices reflect, thank and embrace the honor of their induction into the Hall of Fame. Time stood still each moment an inductee stood gracefully in front of the podium.

Derek Sanderson Jeter spent 20 seasons playing shortstop for the New York Yankees. He was undoubtedly the man everyone wanted to see and hear. Jeter — who has a history of displaying passiveness when in the limelight for his personal achievements and accolades — sunk into his seat that was surrounded by Hall of Famers, and embraced the moments that will forever be a part of history.

The numerous chants of “De-rek Jet-er” allowed the five-time World Series champion to reminisce on the glory days when he donned the pinstripes.

“I forgot how good that feels,” the 47-year-old former shortstop said as fans stood in ovation as he approached the podium.

Jeter reminded us why it was so important for him to make an impact when following his own dreams. It went beyond one’s desire to succeed. Jeter reminded us his career was far bigger than what was displayed on the field.

“It’s more than just a game, in just a sense,” Jeter said when acknowledging what inspired him to be the best version of himself. “The greatest people and players in this game, the Hall of Fame family, they’re watching so I wanted their approval. During my career, I wanted to make Mrs. Robinson proud. I wanted to make Hank Aaron proud. I wanted to make you all, everyone behind me, proud. Not as statistics, proud of how I played the game, how I carried myself and how I respected the game and those before and after me.”

Ted Simmons played a total of 23 seasons with three teams, most notably with the St. Louis Cardinals from 1968 through 1980, the Milwaukee Brewers from 1981 to 1985, and lastly the Atlanta Braves from 1986 to 1988. As he spent his time in the big leagues, the former catcher and first baseman was able to cultivate a family that has allowed him to succeed and land his name in Cooperstown.

“So I have lived within many families and now about to step into baseball’s most elite family. And, I am incredibly humbled,” Simmons said gracefully as his name is etched into the Hall of Fame.

Simmons said he will carry the faces of his teammates he played with into the Hall of Fame. The new Hall of Famer not only paid homage to his family, friends, teammates, and coaches but he also paid respect to the team and player that allowed him to fall in love with the game of baseball, the Detroit Tigers, and Al Kaline.

Larry Walker became the second-ever Canadian to be elected into the National Baseball Hall of Fame, alongside former pitcher Fergie Jenkins who was inducted in 1991. The honor fueled the high Walker felt throughout the entire day. Immediate elation dwelled on his face, as the 54-year-old former outfielder spoke to the thousands that waited two years to witness such a monumental moment.

Walker thanked family and friends, and those who put fuel in the tank of his baseball ambitions — which is rare north of the border. He spoke and thanked the teammates and coaches, living and those who have passed on, for giving him the chance to play the game that adopted him and allowing him to be great.

“Thank you, Canada,” Walker said with high emotions and pride. “For all your support I’ve received throughout the years from my home country. I share this honor with every Canadian. And I hope that all you Canadian kids out there that have dreams of playing in the big leagues, that seeing me here today, have a reason to go after those dreams.”

There are currently 333 members who have been elected into the National Baseball Hall of Fame. A minuscule percentage (1%) compared to the generations of baseball that have been played throughout centuries. But, each year, Cooperstown has its doors open to those who are worthy of immortalization.

Who will be next?