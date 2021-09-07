The Ohtani phenomenon and the guilty Arturo – El fenómeno Ohtani y el culpable Arturo

“It is good to clarify for history that Camilo Sexto was not a Pope, nor Julio Iglesias a priest” … Fray Diego del Sol.-

Coral Gables, Florida (VIP-WIRE) – Today and tomorrow are Mail Days. But, if you did not inform me where you are writing from, I cannot answer you.

Mauricio Fukuda, from San Francisco, asks…: “What do you think of Shohei Ohtani?”.

Friend Richio…: A 27-year-old pitcher, who by now, after five months of the season, can keep his pitches between 96 and 101 miles per hour, heading for 12 or 13 wins; And furthermore, that that same pitcher is on his way to 50 home runs, more than 100 RBIs, already with 22 stolen bases in 31 attempts and still has a batting average of 270, he is suspected of being an alien, a gifted, a rare animal.

It’s too bad Arturo Moreno and his people are unable to put together a winning roster, which is why the Angels, with Ohtani in the lineup every day, are second to last in the Western Division, with an embarrassing 68-68 record. The truth is, I would like to see Ohtani in a World Series. What else can I tell you?!.

Humberto González, from Aragua de Barcelona, ​​comments…: “I read your column about Lindor, that nobody wants him, and the multimillionaire contract that ties him to the Mets until 2034, for many millions. I think that a player like that should worry more about being a better person, a better player, improving his skills, instead of giving that image of ‘playing for money, and what they say about him is worth it’, since that is how I believe he is giving a terrible example to young people and children who are starting in this sport ”.

Octavio Murrieta M. from Mexicali, asks…: “If there are three on bases and two outs, on extra innings, and on play, they make the third out, with the runner on third, in the next inning, who do they put on second base? because the last batter will continue in turn ”.

Friend Tavo…: Oh, Manfred! The idea of ​​sending second to the last out is to keep him from the possibility of the next turn coming on base. In this case, they have to put the runner out at third.

Gil Isidro, from Cancun, asks …: “Does Aaron Judge have the five skills to be the sixth most complete player in history?”

Friend Gil…: he is a good candidate. If he maintains the contact at bat that he has made this year, without losing his power, and if he can run the bases better, he will be good teammates with Willie Mays, Joe DiMaggio, Mikey Mantle, Roberto Clemente and Alex Roríguez.

El fenómeno Ohtani y el culpable Arturo

Coral Gables, Florida (VIP-WIRE) – Hoy y mañana son Días del Correo. Pero, si no me informaste desde dónde escribes, no puedo contestarte.

Mauricio Fukuda, de San Francisco, pregunta…: “¿Qué opina de Shohei Ohtani?”.

Amigo Richio…: Un pitcher de 27 años, que a estas alturas, después de cinco meses de temporada, pueda mantener sus lanzamientos entre las 96 y las 101 millas por hora, rumbo a 12 o 13 victorias; y además, que ese mismo pitcher, vaya rumbo a los 50 jonrones, a más de 100 carreras impulsadas, ya con 22 bases robadas en 31 intentos y todavía tenga promedio al bate de 270, es sospechoso de ser un extraterrestre, un superdotado, un animal raro.

Lástima que Arturo Moreno y su gente sean incapaces de armar un róster ganador, por lo que los Angelinos, con Ohtani en la alineación todos los días, son penúltimos en la Divisón Occidental, con la vergonzosa marca de 68-68. La verdad, me gustaría ver a Ohtani en una Serie Mundial. ¡¿Qué más te puedo decir?!.

Humberto González, de Aragua de Barcelona, comenta…: “Leí su columna sobre Lindor, que nadie lo quiere, y el multimillonario contrato que lo amarra a los Mets hasta 2034, por muchos millones. Pienso que un pelotero así, debería preocuparse más por ser mejor persona, mejor jugador, mejorar sus habilidades, en lugar de dar esa imagen de ‘jugar por dinero, y me vale lo que digan de mí’, ya que así creo le está dando un pésimo ejemplo a los jóvenes y niños que se inician en este deporte”.

Octavio Murrieta M. de Mexicali, pregunta…: “Si hay tres en bases y dos outs, en extrainings, y en jugada, hacen el tercer out, con el corredor que está en tercera, en el siguiente inning, ¿a quién ponen en la segunda base? porque el último bateador seguirá en turno”.

Amigo Tavo…: ¡Ay, Manfred! La idea de mandar a segunda al último out, es para alejarlo de la posibilidad de que le llegue el siguiente turno estando embasado. En este caso, tienen que poner en segunda al corredor out en tercera.

Gil Isidro, de Cancún, pregunta…: “¿Posee Aaron Judge las cinco habilidades para ser el sexto pelotero más completo en la historia?”.

Amigo Gil…: Es un buen candidato. Si mantiene el contacto al bate que ha logrado este año, sin perder su poder, y si puede correr mejor las bases, será buen compañero de Willie Mays, Joe DiMaggio, Mikey Mantle, Roberto Clemente y Alex Roríguez.

