The arthritic Koufax, or “The Illustrious Jew” – El artrítico Koufax, o “El Ilustre Judío”

“Try to make your children’s childhood very long, because life is very short” … Dick Secades.-

Coral Gables, Florida (VIP-WIRE) – Today is Mail Day like every Wednesday. But, if you did not send me your name, surname and from what town or city you are writing to me, I cannot answer you. Thanks.

Joel B. Del Pino, from Caripito, asks…: “Can you send me all the information you can about Sandy Koufax, especially from his last season, when he had arthritis in his elbow?”

Friend Jo…: The left-handed Koufax, “The Illustrious Jew”, now in his 85 years of age, was a gifted on the mound until his last season. He threw four no-hitters, including a perfect one in 1965.

He pitched for 12 years, 1955-1966 and set a record of 165-87, 2.76. He was the leader in won games, in 1963, 25-5; in 1965, 26-8 and 1966, 27-9; in ERA he led both Leagues five times in a row, 2.54 in 1962, 1.88 in 1963, 1.74 in 1964, 2.04 in 1965 and 1.73 in 1966; three years he threw more shutouts than all other pitchers, 11 in 1963, nine in 1964 and five in 1966; four times he was champion in strikeouts.

But he retired with arthritis, just at age 31, in the prime of his career. The Dodgers offered him $ 100,000 for the 1967 season, equivalent to $ 100 million today. And he replied…: “I don’t accept. I could not satisfy the fans, my teammates, the executives of the organization, or myself.

Jesús F. Roa Ch. From Caracas, is very kind and generous with this message that I thank from my heart…: “I am writing you these lines to thank you that, without fear of anything, you are so sincere, correct in his comments. Without meeting him in person, I love him as a close relative ”.

Luis Rojas, from Carora, asks …: “Why do the majority of Venezuelan journalists, and others who are not journalists, but work as if they were, despise you so much, being you a walking bible and with an impressive resume?” .

Friend Lucho…: Very grateful. And to despise, means to consider a person of little value, of minimal importance, unworthy of appreciation, esteem, attention and treatment, and demonstrate all this by rejecting him. I tell you the truth, I was unaware that someone would despise me.

Héctor López, from Maracaibo, asks …: “Wouldn’t it be fair, to credit the outfielder who hits the ball with a ball into the glove and the fence goes over the top?”

Friend Jeity…: No. Because, if he manages to make her make contact with the glove and fall over there, it’s because he made a great effort trying to catch her.

Thanks to the life that he has given me so much, even a reader like you.

El artrítico Koufax, o “El Ilustre Judío”

“Trata de que la niñez de tus hijos sea muy larga, porque la vida es muy corta”… Dick Secades.-

Coral Gables, Florida (VIP-WIRE) – Hoy es Día del Correo como todos los miércoles. Pero, si no me enviaste nombre, apellido y desde cuál pueblo o ciudad me escribes, no puedo contestarte. Gracias.

Joel B. Del Pino, de Caripito, pregunta…: “¿Puede enviarme toda la información que pueda acerca de Sandy Koufax, especialmente de su última temporada, cuando lo atacó la artritis en el codo?”.

Amigo Jo…: El zurdo Koufax, “El Ilustre Judío”, ahora en sus 85 años de edad, fue un superdotado en la lomita hasta su última temporada. Tiró cuatro juegos sin hits, incluso uno perfecto en 1965.

Lanzó durante 12 años, 1955-1966 y dejó record de 165-87, 2.76. Fue líder en juegos ganados, en 1963, 25-5; en 1965, 26-8 y 1966, 27-9; en efectividad encabezó las dos Ligas cinco veces seguidas, 2,54 en 1962, 1.88 en 1963, 1.74 en 1964, 2.04 en 1965 y 1.73 en 1966; tres años tiró más blanqueadas que todos los demás pitchers, 11 en 1963, nueve en 1964 y cinco en 1966; cuatro veces fue campeón en strikeouts.

Pero se retiró por la artritis, apenas a los 31 años, en lo mejor de su carrera. Los Dodgers le ofrecieron 100 mil dólares por la temporada de 1967, equivalentes a 100 millones de hoy día. Y él respondió…: “No acepto. No podría satisfacer a los fanáticos, a mis compañeros de equipo, a los ejecutivos de la organización, ni a mí mismo”.

Jesús F. Roa Ch. De Caracas, es muy amable y generoso con este mensaje que agradezco de corazón…: “Le escribo estás líneas para agradecerle que, sin miedo a nada, sea tan sincero, correcto en sus comentarios. Sin conocerlo en persona, lo quiero como a un familiar cercano”.

Luis Rojas, de Carora, pregunta…: “¿Por qué la mayoría de los periodistas venezolanos, y otros que no son periodistas, pero trabajan como si lo fueran, lo desprecian tanto, siendo usted una biblia andante y con un currículum impresionante?”.

Amigo Lucho…: Muy agradecido. Y despreciar, quiere decir considerar a una persona de poco valor, de mínima importancia, indigna del aprecio, la estimación, la atención y del trato, y demostrar todo eso rechazándola. Te digo la verdad, ignoraba que alguien me despreciara.

Héctor López, de Maracaibo, pregunta…: “¿No sería justo, acreditar error al outfielder a quien le pega la pelota de un batazo en el guante y se va por encima la barda?”.

Amigo Jeity…: No. Porque, si logra que haga contacto con el guante y caiga del lado allá, es porque hizo un gran esfuerzo intentando atraparla.

Gracias a la vida que me ha dado tanto, incluso un lector como tú.

