The Letters from Beyond – Yogi Berra’s to Derek Jeter / Las Cartas desde El Más allá.- La de Yogi Berra para Derek Jeter

“There are things more important than money … But, to buy them, you need money” … Yogi Berra.-

-o-o-o-

Coral Gables, Florida (VIP-WIRE) -My dear and admired Derek…:

I have a huge problem because of you. When I met you I began to admire you for the wonders of your game. The truth is that you seemed to make no effort to be a huge star in the most difficult of sports.

I began to treat you closely, to know you, to find out about you as a person. And then I asked myself…: Will I have to admire him more for the kind of people he is? And I contradicted myself…: Nooo, it is that he is unique in the field of play.

I was at it, arguing with myself, when I learned how your family has been and how exemplary it is. I wondered and asked myself if I should admire you for this or for that or for the other.

And now, as if I were no longer very complicated because of you, you emerge at the helm of the Marlins with an enviable quality, a very precise technique and a patience like that of Santo Job, to put together a roster of boys that is becoming a team almost invincible. I’m telling you, Derek, your Marlins will be champions very soon, in no more than two or three years.

Total, that I have decided to admire and appreciate you from this More Here for everything together in a single box, without measuring anything, but measuring everything.

The truth is, it is lucky to meet people like you, who make you reconsider. I have told myself among secrets …:

“The good ones are the majority in the world, that’s why humanity survives everything. What is confusing, at times, is that the bad guys, even when few, make more noise than you do. That is, they are pure buruza ”.

Of course I’m not saying goodbye without welcoming you to the Hall of Fame. Those of us who occupy niches in this sacred Museum are filled with immense and deep pride for your arrival.

We are equally happy that Larry Walker, Ted Simmons and Marvin Miller are also elevated.

And as without strawberries, I would not be Yogi, here he left you four of them …:

“The only thing I remember about my first major league grand slam is that there were three running backs on the bases” …

“The Yankees of my time as a player, we had better luck when we hit 10 or more hits” …

“The scouts thought that I was a bad ball hitter… But, as I connected them, for me they were very good”…

“I have a headache all over my body” …

Friend Derek …: I wish you simply, that you get everything when you want. Your friend …: Yogi.-

Thanks to the life that has given me so much, even a reader like you.

ATTENTION.- By Google, the file of “Juan Vené en la Pelota”, in “sport brings us together again”.

Jbeisbol5@aol.com

@ juanvene5

———————————-Español——————–

Las Cartas desde El Más allá.- La de Yogi Berra para Derek Jeter

“Hay cosas más importantes que el dinero… Pero, para comprarlas, hace falta el dinero”… Yogi Berra.-

-o-o-o-

Mi querido y admirado Derek…:

Coral Gables, Florida (VIP-WIRE) – Tengo tremendo problema por culpa tuya. Cuando te conocí comencé a admirarte por las maravillas de tu juego. Lo cierto es que parecías no hacer el menor esfuerzo para ser enorme estelar en el más difícil de los deportes.

Comencé a tratarte de cerca, a conocerte, a averiguar de tí como persona. Y entonces me pregunté…: ¿Tendré que admirarlo más por la clase gente que es?. Y me contradije…: Nooo, es que es único en el campo de juego.

Estaba en eso, discutiéndome a mí mismo, cuando supe cómo ha sido y cómo es de ejemplar tu familia. Me pregunté y me repregunté si te debía admirar por ésto o por aquello o por lo otro.

Y ahora, como si ya no estuviera yo bien complicado por tu culpa, surges al frente de los Marlins con una calidad envidiable, una técnica muy precisa y una paciencia como la del Santo Job, para armar un róster de muchachitos que va convirtiéndose en equipo casi invencible. Te digo, Derek, tus Marlins serán campeones muy pronto, en no más de dos o tres años.

Total, que he decidido admirarte y apreciarte desde este Más Acá por todo junto en un solo bojote, sin medir nada, pero midiéndolo todo.

La verdad, es una suerte conocer personas como tú, las cuales hacen recapacitar a uno. Yo me he dicho entre secretos…:

“Los buenos son mayoría en el mundo, por eso la humanidad sobrevive a todo. Lo que confunde, a veces, es que los malos, aún cuando pocos, hacen más bulla que Uds. O sea, son pura buruza”.

Por supuesto que no me voy a despedir sin darte la bienvenida al Hall de la Fama. A cuantos ocupamos nichos en este sagrado Museo, nos invade inmenso y profundo orgullo por tu llegada.

Igual nos sentimos felices que Larry Walker, Ted Simmons y Marvin Miller sean también elevados.

Y como sin fresesitas, yo no sería Yogi, aquí te dejo cuatro de ellas…:

“Lo único que recuerdo de mi primer grand slam en Grandes Ligas, es que había tres corredores en las bases”…

“Los Yankees de mi época de pelotero, teníamos mejor suerte cuando bateábamos 10 o más hits”…

“Los scouts opinaban que yo era bateador de bolas malas… Pero, como las conectaba, para mí eran muy buenas”…

“Tengo un dolor de cabeza en todo el cuerpo”…

Amigo Derek…: Te deseo simplemete, que obtengas todo cuando desees. Tu amigo…: Yogi.-

Gracias a la vida que me ha dado tanto, incluso un lector como tú.

ATENCIÓN.- Por Google, el archivo de “Juan Vené en la Pelota”, en “el deporte vuelve a unirnos”.

Jbeisbol5@aol.com

@juanvene5