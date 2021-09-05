The most winning pitcher is a native of Culiacán – El pitcher más ganador es nativo de Culiacán

“The only beautiful fat bellies are those of those who are going to give birth” … Joey Adams.-

Coral Gables, Florida (VIP-WIRE) – From failure to Cooperstown – Derek Jeter will be elevated to the Cooperstown Hall of Fame on Wednesday, his first chance, and with 99.75% of the votes, that is, he received 396 votes of 397. But he started out as a failure. This is a report from Allan Simpson in 1993…:

“The Yankees gave Jeter a $ 700,000 bonus last June (1992), and right away he failed in every aspect of the game in the Gulf Coast Rookie League. He hit 202 and was very erratic defensively. ”

One year later. In 1994, Derek was Player of the Year in the minors and finished in Double A. In 1995, the Yankees brought him to the big team for his 20-season career, until 2014, in which he hit 310, hit 260 home runs, he drove in 1,311 runs and stole 358 bases in 455 attempts.

In case you ever ask.- The question that will arise millions of times through the ages…: Who were elevated to Cooperstown along with Jeter? Well, Larry Walker on his tenth and last chance; and through the Committees, Ted Simmons and Marvin Miller.

Misunderstood Governor.- If the Marlins imposed the use of the mask on everyone who enters the stadium, they would be fined by the misunderstood Governor of Florida, the Republican, Ron DeSantis. And so he abuses restaurants, discos, supermarkets and even churches, any public place. He seems to wish that all of us who live in this state give up our lives, via a pandemic.

Julio Urías is the best.- The most winning pitcher so far in the 2021 season is the Mexican from Culiacán, Julio Urías, Dodgers, 15-3, 3.17. Best in ERA is Walker Buehler, Dodgers, 13-2, 2.05. The best Spanish-speaking after Urías, Sandy Alcántara, Dominican from Azúa, 8-13, 3.36; José Berríos, Twins, Puerto Rican from Bayamón, 9-7, 3.53; Frankie Montas, Athletics, from Sainagua, Dominican, 11-9, 3.68; Germán Márquez, Rockies, Venezuelan from San Félix, 11-10, 4.10.

The Twin Towers.- Next Saturday, September 11, will be 20 years after the New York disaster of the Twin Towers. The two city managers in those days, Joe Torre of the Mets and Bobby Valentine of the Yankees, talk about their memories of then. Torre in televised talk from the Hall of Fame; Valentine in an interview published by “Baseball Digest.”

Thanks to the life that has given me so much, even a reader like you.

——————————–Español———————

El pitcher más ganador es nativo de Culiacán

“Las únicas barrigas gordas bonitas, son las de quienes van a dar a luz”… Joey Adams.-

Coral Gables, Florida (VIP-WIRE) – Del fracaso a Cooperstown.- Derek Jeter será elevado al Hall de la Fama de Cooperstown el miércoles, en su primera oportunidad, y con el 99.75% de los votos, es decir, recibió 396 votos de 397. Pero él comenzó siendo un fracaso. Éste es un informe de Allan Simpson en 1993…:

“Los Yankees le dieron a Jeter un bono de 700 mil dólares en junio pasado (1992), y en seguida fracasó en todos los aspectos del juego en la Liga de Novatos Gulf Coast. Bateó para 202 y fue muy errático a la defensiva”.

Un año después. En 1994, Derek fue El Pelotero del Año en las menores y terminó en Doble A. Ya en 1995, lo subieron los Yankees al equipo grande para su carrera de 20 temporadas, hasta 2014, en las cuales bateó para 310, sacó 260 jonrones, impulsó mil 311 carreras y robó 358 bases en 455 intentos.

Por si preguntan alguna vez.- La pregunta que surgirá millones de veces a través de los tiempos…: ¿Quiénes fueron elevados a Cooperstown junto con Jeter? Pues, Larry Walker en su décima y última oportunidad; y a través de los Comités, Ted Simmons y Marvin Miller.

Gobernador incomprendido.- Si los Marlins impusieran el uso de la mascarilla a todo el que entre al estadio, serían multados por el incomprendido gobernador de Florida, el republicano, Ron DeSantis. Y así abusa contra restaurantes, discotecas, automercados y hasta Iglesias, todo sitio público. Parece desear que cuantos vivimos en este Estado entreguemos la vida, vía pandemia.

Julio Urías es el mejor.- El pitcher más ganador en lo que va de temporada 2021, es el mexicano de Culiacán, Julio Urías, Dodgers, 15-3, 3.17. El mejor en efectividad es Walker Buehler, Dodgers, 13-2, 2.05. Los mejores de habla hispana después de Urías, Sandy Alcántara, dominicano de Azúa, 8-13, 3.36; José Berríos, Twins, puertorriqueño de Bayamón, 9-7, 3.53; Frankie Montas, Atléticos, de Sainagua, Dominicana, 11-9, 3.68; Germán Márquez, Rockies, venezolano de San Félix, 11-10, 4.10.

Las Torres Gemelas.- El próximo sábado, 11 de septiembre, hará 20 años del desastre newyorkino de las Torres Gemelas. Los dos mánagers de la ciudad por aquellos días, Joe Torre, de los Mets, y Bobby Valentine, de los Yankees, hablan de sus recuerdos de entonces. Torre en charla televisada desde el Hall de la Fama; Valentine en entrevista publicada por “Baseball Digest”.

Gracias a la vida que me ha dado tanto, incluso un lector como tú.

