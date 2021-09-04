Last pitchers with 20 wins – Últimos pitchers con 20 victorias

“The bigleaguers who see Heaven and cross themselves do not believe in God, they are only superstitious” … Fray Diego del Sol.-

Coral Gables, Florida (VIP-WIRE) – My mistake.- I published yesterday that to enter the meeting with me on Thursday 23, at six in the afternoon, via Zoom, and thanks to Fuenmayor Univérsity, the key was going to be, https : //us02web.zoom.us/j/81236019990? pwd = cXJOd0h3T1BIMGloV3h1cmc5Rll6dz09… And this is the access code: 115345. But no, that way you can see a figure from Venezuela almost every day at six in the afternoon. But on my date, I do not know why, they can enter by https://bit.ly/bootcampJV.

Meeting ID: 841 7271 5453… Access code: 364897.

With whom they will speak.- They will be able to converse with characters such as Álvaro Espinoza, Alfredo Pedrique, Aracelis León, Diego Arcos, René Rincón, Mauricio Rivas, Amletto Monacelli, Rubén Limardo. They have already presented Federico Rojas, Verónica Herrera and Aracelis León. Guillermo Narvarte will go on Monday… Not every afternoon, but almost every afternoon, at six o’clock, New York time, until the 30th of this month.

The 20 wins.- Can you believe that 43 years ago no Padres pitcher has won 20 games? The last, in 1978, was Gaylord Perry, 21-6, 2.73. My friends at Yardbarker inform me that the last Latin American winner in 20 or more appearances was the Dominican, Johnny Cueto, in 2014, 20-9, 2.25, with the Reds. After Teodoro Higuera, 20-11, 2.79, in 1986, no one has reached 20 wins with the Brewers. And the last of the feat with the Twins was Johán Santana, 20-6, 2.61, in 2004.

Bernie Anthem – When Derek Jeter, Larry Walker, Ted Simmons and Marvin Miller are inducted into the Cooperstown Hall of Fame next Thursday, the National Anthem will be performed on guitar by Bernie Williams. For 16 seasons, Bernie, a native of Puerto Rico, was the Yankees’ centerfielder. He hit 297, with 2,336 hits and 287 home runs, was in the postseason 12 times in a row, 1995-2006, and was part of the winning teams of four World Series. He now he is notable figure as a concert performer with his guitar.

The Best Marlins 2021.- I have already voted for the four annual awards that we give to the most outstanding Marlins players. It was like this…: Most Valuable in 2021, Jesús Aguilar; Rookie of the Year, Trevor Rogers; More good people, Miguel Rojas; Deliver the team with the greatest integrity and far from personal brilliance, Starling Marte.

Últimos pitchers con 20 victorias

“Los bigleaguers que ven al Cielo y se santiguan no creen en Dios, solo son supersticiosos”… Fray Diego del Sol.-

Coral Gables, Florida (VIP-WIRE) – Mi error.- Publiqué ayer que para entrar a la reunión conmigo el jueves 23, a las seis de la tarde, vía Zoom, y gracias a Fuenmayor Univérsity, la clave iba a ser, https://us02web.zoom.us/j/81236019990?pwd=cXJOd0h3T1BIMGloV3h1cmc5Rll6dz09… Y éste el código de acceso: 115345. Pero no, por esa vía pueden ver casi todos los días a las seis de la tarde a una figura de Venezuela. Pero en mi fecha, ignoro por qué, pueden entrar por https://bit.ly/bootcampJV.

Identificación de la reunión: 841 7271 5453… Código de acceso: 364897.

Con quiénes hablarán.- Podrán conversar con personajes como Álvaro Espinoza, Alfredo Pedrique, Aracelis León, Diego Arcos, René Rincón, Mauricio Rivas, Amletto Monacelli, Rubén Limardo. Ya han presentado a Federico Rojas, Verónica Herrera y Aracelis León. El lunes irá, Guillermo Narvarte… No todas las tardes, pero sí casi todas, a las seis, hora de Nueva York, hasta el 30 de este mes.

Las 20 victorias.- ¿Pueden creer que hace 43 años ningún pitcher de los Padres gana 20 juegos?. El último, en 1978, fue Gaylord Perry, 21-6, 2.73. Mi amigos de Yardbarker me informan que el último latinoamericano ganador en 20 o más apariciones, ha sido el dominicano, Johnny Cueto, en 2014, 20-9, 2.25, con los Rojos. Después de Teodoro Higuera, 20-11, 2.79, en 1986, nadie ha llegado a las 20 victorias con los Cerveceros. Y el último de la hazaña con los Twins, ha sido Johán Santana, 20-6, 2.61, en 2004.

El Himno por Bernie.- Cuando el próximo jueves eleven al Hall de la Fama de Cooperstown a Derek Jeter, Larry Walker, Ted Simmons y Marvin Miller, el Himno Nacional será interpretado a la guitarra por Bernie Williams. Durante 16 temporadas, Bernie, nativo de Puerto Rico, fue el centerfielder de los Yankees. Bateó para 297, con dos mil 336 hits y 287 jonrones, 12 veces seguidas estuvo en postemporadas, 1995-2006, y fue parte de los equipos ganadores de cuatro Series Mundiales. Ahora es figura notable como concertista con su guitarra.

Los Mejores Marlins 2021.- Ya voté para los cuatro premios anuales que entregamos a los peloteros de los Marlins más destacados. Fue así…: Más Valioso en 2021, Jesús Aguilar; Novato del Año, Trevor Rogers; Más Buena gente, Miguel Rojas; Entrega al equipo con mayor integridad y lejos del lucimiento personal, Starling Marte.

