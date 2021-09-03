15 RBI in two games – 15 impulsadase n dos juegos

“In cinema and on television they do things that I have never been able to do even in private” … Armandina Cisneros de Uslar.-

Coral Gables, Florida (VIP-WIRE) – ** A 22-year-old boy, the son of Mexicans from Tamaulipas, has created such a stir for the minors, with a clean home run, that they already say has more power than Ernie Banks and Alex Rodríguez combined. The suspect is called Nick Gonzáles, so, with that at the end, 22 years old, he was the Pirates’ first choice in the 2020 draft, he was born in Vail, Arizona, and he has not only served the ball 60 times since he has been around, but his average is 303, and in Class A, Greensboro, just drove in eight runs in a game with three homers and the next day he hit two more balls over the fences, including one to knock the enemy down. in the ninth inning and add another seven RBIs, 15 in two days! An agent said that he will deserve $ 200 million per season …

** They have flooded me with emotions when they invited me to the bootcamp, by zoom, of the Fuenmayor Univérsity, in Caracas, on Thursday 23, from six in the afternoon. So, dear reader, we will be able to talk on Thursday the 23rd, at six in the afternoon. This is the key for the link…: https: //us02web.zoom.us/j/81236019990? Pwd = cXJOd0h3T1BIMGloV3h1cmc5Rll6dz09… And this is the access code: 115345… ** Two who were stellar pitchers and MLB Network commentators, John Smoltz and Al Leiter, are prohibited from entering these studios, because they do not want to be vaccinated against the coronavirus. They should be banned from the streets… ** Red Sox pitcher Ryan Brasier is back in action after seven months out after being hit in the head by a ball in line. He says he feels very good and that he has trained like never before …

** As the Yankees tour California, Yankee Stadium has flooded like never before. Wednesday’s rain turned the stadium into a lake. Yesterday they were working to repair the damaged … ** And it rains on the wet for the Mets. In addition to the calamities created by Francisco Lindor and Javier Báez, the general manager, Zack Scott was arrested by the police, accused of driving drunk. And he was elevated to management, after the incumbent, Jared Porter, was fired, because he was accused of sexual harassment … ** The 70-year marriage between Major League Baseball and Topps and their cards is over. They did not reach an agreement to sign a new contract …

Coral Gables, Florida (VIP-WIRE) -** Un muchacho de 22 años, hijo de mexicanos de Tamaulipas, ha armado tal revuelo por las menores, a jonronazo limpio, que ya dicen tiene más poder que Ernie Banks y Alex Rodríguez juntos. El susudicho es llamado Nick Gonzáles, así, con ese al final, de 22 años, fue primera escogencia de los Piratas en el draft de 2020, nació en Vail, Arizona, y no solo ha sacado la bola en 60 oportunidades desde que anda por las sucursales, sino que su promedio es de 303, y en clase A, Greensboro, acaba de remolcar ocho carreras en un juego con tres jonrones y al día siguiente despachó dos pelotas más sobre las bardas, incluso una para dejar en el terreno al enemigo en el noveno inning y sumar otras siete carreras remolcadas, ¡15 en dos días!. Un agente dijo que merecerá 200 millones de dólares por temporada…

** Me han inundado de emociones al invitarme al bootcamp, por zoom, de la Fuenmayor Univérsity, de Caracas, el jueves 23, desde las seis de la tarde. Así que, lector amigo, podremos conversar el jueves 23, a las seis de la tarde. Esta es la clave para el enlace…:https://us02web.zoom.us/j/81236019990?pwd=cXJOd0h3T1BIMGloV3h1cmc5Rll6dz09… Y éste el código de acceso: 115345… ** Dos que fueron estelares lanzadores y eran comentaristas de MLB Network, John Smoltz y Al Leiter, tienen prohibido entrar a esos estudios, porque no quieren vacunarse contra el coronavirus. Deberían prohibirles salir a la calle… ** El pitcher de los Medias Rojas, Ryan Brasier, regresa a la acción tras siete meses fuera por haber sido golpeado en la cabeza por una pelota en línea. Dice sentirse muy bien y que ha entrenado como nunca…

** Mientras los Yankees andan de gira por California, Yankee Stadium se ha inundado como nunca. La lluvia del miércoles convirtió en lago el terreno de juego. Ayer trabajaban para reparar lo dañado… ** Y a los Mets les llueve sobre lo mojado. Además de las calamidades creadas por Francisco Lindor y Javier Báez, el gerente-general, Zack Scott fue detenido por la policía, acusado de manejar borracho. Y él fue elevado a la gerencia, después que el titular, Jared Porter, fuera despedido, porque lo acusaron a acoso sexual… ** El matrimonio de 70 años entre Major League Baseball y la Topps y sus barajitas, ha terminado. No llegaron a un acuerdo para la firma de un nuevo contrato…

