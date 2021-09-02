Accused of trying to rape his youngest daughter – Acusado de intentar violar su hija menor

“The coincidence allows God to remain anonymous” … Albert Einstein.-

-o-o-o-o-o-

Coral Gables, Florida (VIP WIRE) – Question of the Week…: At age 31, Salvador Pérez has hit 190 home runs. If he played nine more seasons, what average home runs would he need to be the catcher with the most complete hits in history?

The Answer …: The Royals expect from Salvador between 28 and 30 home runs per year. He needs 237 to reach 427 for all-time leader Mike Piazza, or 27 per season. The other receivers with 300 or more home runs…: Johnny Bench 389, Carlton Fisk 376, Yogi Berra 358, Gary Carter 324, Lance Parrish 324, Iván Rodríguez 311.

Injury and coronavirus- Painful week. The catcher, Wilson Ramos (Indios), 32, just in the ninth game with his new team, suffered a left knee ligament injury. And the infielder Enrique Hernández, like the left-handed pitcher Martín Pérez, and the second baseman, Christian Arroyo (Red Sox), were out of the game, infected with coronavirus.

Serious, very serious.- Juan Encarnación, 45, who was an outfielder in the Major Leagues, is imprisoned in the Dominican Republic for attempted rape of his minor daughter. He will not be able to get out on bail and they believe he will be sentenced to 15 years in prison.

-o-o-o-o-

“If you can’t explain it in a simple way, you don’t understand it well, to explain it” … Albert Einstein.-

“Whoever has never made a mistake has never tried to do anything new” … Albert Einstein.-

-o-o-o-o-

Loooong experience.- For some valid reason, since 1936, journalists have elected those who are elevated each year to the Cooperstown Hall of Fame. Gentlemen, it’s 86 years old. We have been instructed on how to take numbers into account, only up to a point, and always in accordance with much more than each candidate has contributed to baseball. If the numbers were sufficient, our votes would not be necessary. In addition, they inject us with the idea that “better is one outside that deserves to be inside, than one inside that deserves to be outside” …

Very annoying.- I used to hear the old men say…: “Nothing more annoying than dancing one with his mother”. But that has changed. Now it is…: “Nothing more annoying than waiting, while the umpires study the var (Video Assistant Referee)”… That is a horrible and ridiculous waste of time.

-o-o-o-

“Any fool knows. The issue is to understand ”… Albert Eintein.-

Thanks to the life that has given me so much, even a reader like you.

ATTENTION.- In Google, the file of “Juan Vené en la Pelota”. Enter for “sport brings us back together.”

jbeisbol5@aol.com

@ juanvene5

——————————-Español———————

Acusado de intentar violar su hija menor

“La coincidencia permite a Dios permanecer anónimo”… Albert Einstein.-

-o-o-o-o-o-

Coral Gables, Florida (VIP WIRE) – La pregunta de la semana…: A los 31 años, Salvador Pérez ha conectado 190 jonrones. Si jugara nueve temporadas más, ¿qué promedio de cuadrangulares necesitaría para ser el catcher con más batazos completos en la historia?

La Respuesta…: Los Royals esperan de Salvador, entre 28 y 30 jonrones por año. Los que necesita para alcanzar los 427 del líder de todos los tiempos, Mike Piazza, son 237, o sea que serían 27 por campaña. Los otros receptores con 300 o más jonrones …: Johnny Bench 389, Carlton Fisk 376, Yogi Berra 358, , Gary Carter 324, Lance Parrish 324, Iván Rodríguez 311.

Lesión y coronavirus- Dolorosa semana. El cátcher, Wilson Ramos (Indios), de 32 años, apenas en el noveno juego con su nuevo equipo, sufrió lesión de los ligamentos de la rodilla izquierda. Y el infielder Enrique Hernández, igual que el lanzador zurdo Martín Pérez, y el segunda base, Christian Arroyo (Medias Rojas), quedaron fuera de juego, contagiados de coronavirus.

Grave, muy grave.- Juan Encarnación, de 45 años, quien fuera outfielder en Grandes Ligas, está preso en Dominicana, por intento de violación de su hija menor de edad. No podrá salir bajo fianza y creen lo sentenciarán a 15 años de prisión.

-o-o-o-o-

“Si no lo puedes explicar en forma simple, no lo entiendes bien, para explicarlo”… Albert Einstein.-

“Quien nunca ha cometido un error nunca ha intentado hacer nada nuevo”… Albert Einstein.-

-o-o-o-o-

Laaaarga experiencia.- Por algún motivo, valedero, desde 1936, los periodistas elegimos a quienes son elevados cada año al Hall de la Fama de Cooperstown. ¡Caballeros!, son 86 años. Nos han instruído acerca de cómo debemos tomar en cuenta los números, solamente hasta cierto punto, y siempre de acuerdo con mucho más de lo que haya aportado al beisbol cada candidato. Si los números fuera suficientes, no serían necesarios nuestros votos. Además, nos inyectan la idea de que “mejor es uno fuera que merezca estar dentro, que uno dentro que merezca estar fuera”…

Fastidiosísimo.- Oía decir a los viejos de antes…: “Nada más fastidioso que bailar uno con su mamá”. Pero eso ha cambiado. Ahora es…: “Nada más fastidioso que esperar, mientras los umpires estudian el var (Video Assistant Referee)”… Eso es una horrible y ridícula pérdida e tiempo.

-o-o-o-

“Cualquier tonto sabe. El asunto es entender”… Albert Eintein.-

Gracias a la vida que me ha dado tanto, incluso un lector como tú.

ATENCIÓN.- En Google, el archivo de “Juan Vené en la Pelota”. Entra por “el deporte vuelve a unirnos”.

jbeisbol5@aol.com

@juanvene5