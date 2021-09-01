Shortstops with the most home runs – Los shortstops con más jonrones

“The only good thing about the Golden Glove is that designated hitters can’t win it” … Pacomio.-

-o-o-o-o-

Coral Gables, Florida (VIP-WIRE) – Today is Mail Day like every Wednesday. But, if you did not send me your name, surname and from what town or city you are writing to me, I cannot answer you. Thanks.

Dilmar Paulini, from Valencia asks …: “Please publish the list of those who have won the most Golden Gloves in each position.”

Amigo Mar…: Pitcher, Greg Maddux, 18… Catcher, Iván Rodríguez, 13… First base, Keith Hernández, 11… Second base, Roberto Alomar, 10… Shortstop, Ozzie Smith, 13… Outfielders, Willie Mays and Roberto Clemente, 12 , and tied with 10, Ken Griffey Jr., Ichiro Suzuki and Al Kaline.

Francisco Borges, from Caracas, asks…: “What are the shortstops that have hit the most home runs in a Major League season?”

Friend Paco…: Alex Rodríguez got 42 in 1998, 42 in 1999, 41 in 2000, 52 in 2001, 57 in 2002 and 47 in 2003; Ernie Banks, 44 in 1955, 43 in 1957, 47 in 1958, 45 in 1959, 41 in 1960; Gleyber Torres, 38 in 2019; Nomar Garcíaparra, 35 in 2006; Miguel Tejada, 31 in 2001, 34 in 2002 and 34 in 2004.

Estefanía Piñeiro N. from Caracas, comments and asks…: “I’m a Mets fan, and I even get sick with their consecutive losses. If Francisco Lindor and Javier Báez are such a serious problem, why don’t they throw them out now?

Friend Fany…: It is very easy to hire a big leaguer, but very difficult, almost impossible, to fire him. I think if Steve Cohen, the owner of the team, could, because I know him well, he would have already dumped those two and a few more.

Baez was received at Citi Field on July 30 with a $ 4 million contract for the final two months of the season. So in October he will go elsewhere. Now, Lindor, is tied to the Mets until 2034, by 364 million 300 thousand dollars. As you can imagine, it is impossible to get out of it, because nobody wants it.

Mariermo Ricardo, from Managua, asks…: “Is Jónathan Loaisiga a better pitcher than Dennis Martínez?”

Wasteland Friend…: Those comparisons don’t produce acceptable results. Dennis has been the most winning Latin American in the Major Leagues, 245-193, 3.70, between 1976 and 1998, 23 years; Juan Marichal, 243-142, 2.89, in 16 seasons, 1960-1975.

Dennis was a wizard of control and a star of intelligence on the mound. Loaisiga often pulls the fastball at 100 miles per hour and with excellent cornering. But he is just beginning his career, and it is another era, more than two decades after Dennis Martínez …

Thanks to the life that he has given me so much, even a reader like you.

jbeisbol5@aol.com

@ juanvene5

———————————–Español——————

Los shortstops con más jonrones

“Lo único bueno del Guante de Oro, es que no lo pueden ganar los bateadores designados”… Pacomio.-

-o-o-o-o-

Coral Gables, Florida (VIP-WIRE) – Hoy es Día del Correo como todos los miércoles. Pero, si no me enviaste nombre, apellido y desde cuál pueblo o ciudad me escribes, no puedo contestarte. Gracias.

Dilmar Paulini, de Valencia solicita…: “Por favor, publique la lista de los que han ganado más Guantes de Oro en cada posición”.

Amigo Mar…: Pitcher, Greg Maddux, 18… Catcher, Iván Rodríguez, 13… Primera base, Keith Hernández, 11… Segunda base, Roberto Alomar, 10… Shortstop, Ozzie Smith, 13… Outfielders, Wilie Mays y Roberto Clemente, 12, y empatados con 10, Ken Griffey hijo, Ichiro Suzuki y Al Kaline.

Francisco Borges, de Caracas, pregunta…: “¿Cuáles son los shortstops que han sacado más jonrones en una temporada de Grandes Ligas?”.

Amigo Paco…: Alex Rodríguez sacó 42 en 1998, 42 en 1999, 41 en 2000, 52 en 2001, 57 en 2002 y 47 en 2003; Ernie Banks, 44 en 1955, 43 en 1957, 47 en 1958, 45 en 1959, 41 en 1960; Gleyber Torres, 38 en 2019; Nomar Garcíaparra, 35 en 2006; Miguel Tejada, 31 en 2001, 34 en 2002 y 34 en 2004.

Estefanía Piñeiro N. de Caracas, comenta y pregunta…: “Soy fanática de los Mets, y hasta me enfermo con sus derrotas consecutivas. Si Francisco Lindor y Javier Báez son tan grave problema, ¿por qué no los botan ya?”.

Amiga Fany…: Es muy fácil contratar a un bigleaguer, pero dificilísimo, casi imposible, despedirlo. Creo que si Steve Cohen, el propietario del equipo, pudiera, porque lo conozco bien, ya habría botado a esos dos y a algunos más.

Báez fue recibido en Citi Field, el 30 de julio, con contrato por cuatro millones de dólares para los dos meses finales de la temporada. O sea que en octubre se irá a otra parte. Ahora, Lindor, se amarró a los Mets hasta 2034, por 364 millones 300 mil dólares. Como te imaginarás, es imposible salir de él, porque nadie lo quiere.

Mariermo Ricardo, de Managua, pregunta…: “¿Es Jónathan Loaisiga mejor lanzador que Dennis Martínez?”.

Amigo Yermo…: Esas comparaciones no producen resultados aceptables. Dennis ha sido el latinoamericano más ganador en Grandes Ligas, 245-193, 3.70, entre 1976 y 1998, 23 años; Juan Marichal, 243-142, 2.89, en 16 temporadas, 1960-1975.

Dennis fue un mago del control y un astro de la inteligencia sobre el montículo. Loaisiga tira a menudo la recta a 100 millas por hora y con excelente dominio de las esquinas. Pero apenas comienza su carrera, y es otra época, más de dos décadas después de Dennis Martínez…

Gracias a la vida que me ha dado tanto, incluso un lector como tú.

jbeisbol5@aol.com

@juanvene5